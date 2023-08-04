Equities

Wall Street futures rose early Friday as traders await key jobs figures. Major European markets were positive. TSX futures were up.

In the early premarket period, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures were all in positive territory heading into the final trading day of the week. All three saw modest losses on Thursday and are negative for the week. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 0.48 per cent yesterday at its lowest level since July 12. The index is down roughly 2 per cent for the week so far.

On Friday, jobs reports in both Canada and the U.S. will be key.

“This particular [U.S.] data set has the ability to not only dictate the trading tone for the day but also set the momentum for the rest of the month,” Naeem Aslam, chief investment officer with Zaye Capital Markets, said.

“Given the strong U.S. ADP number, the bar is set high for today’s number to print a strong reading. And the question for traders and investors is whether a strong number is going to be perceived as good news for the market players or if this number will make traders fear further rate hikes by the Fed, which is in the process of taming inflation.”

Economists are forecasting a gain in U.S. non-farm payrolls of about 200,000 jobs with the U.S. unemployment rate holding at 3.6 per cent.

In Canada, economists are also expecting to see a rise in hiring in July.

“RBC Economics expects a 25,000 uptick in new jobs following last month’s strong 60,000 increase,” Alvin Tan, Asia FX strategist with RBC, said.

“Still, surging population growth means that won’t be enough to absorb all new labour market entrants. The unemployment rate edged up 0.2 percentage points in each of May and June, and we look for another tick higher in July (from 5.4 per cent to 5.5 per cent).”

On the corporate side, earnings are due from Magna, Enbridge and Telus ahead of the market open.

On Wall Street, shares of Amazon were up more than 8 per cent in premarket trading after the retail giant topped sales growth and profit estimates in the latest quarter. Amazon’s second-quarter revenue grew 11 per cent to US$134.4-billion, beating estimates of US$131.5-billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Shares of Apple, meanwhile, were down more than 1 per cent in premarket trading after the company forecast that a sales slump would continue into the current quarter.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.16 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.20 per cent while France’s CAC 40 added 0.44 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 0.08 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished 0.10-per-cent higher. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng added 0.61 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were on track for a sixth week of gains after Saudi Arabia said it would extend production cuts into next month.

The day range on Brent was US$85.06 to US$85.66 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$81.55 to US$82.11. Both benchmarks are higher for the week. Brent has risen 15.4 per cent and WTI by 18.2 per cent during the last six weeks, according to figures from Reuters.

“The Saudis are doing whatever it takes to defend oil prices and that could mean we could be seeing US$90 oil soon,” OANDA senior analyst Ed Moya said.

“The only thing getting in oil’s way is a weakening global outlook as several advanced economies are starting to feel the impact of central bank tightening.”

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia extended a voluntary oil production cut of 1 million barrels per day to the end of September, keeping the door open for another extension. Russia has also elected to reduce its oil exports by 300,000 bpd next month.

OPEC+ members are scheduled to meet Friday.

In other commodities, gold prices were down more than 1 per cent for the week so far.

Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $1,932.28 per ounce by early Friday morning and U.S. gold futures were trading 0.1 per cent lower at US$1,967.60.

“Gold should start attracting once we see the bond market selloff cool off,” Mr. Moya said. “The U.S. might have some debt issues over the coming years and that should keep gold supported. While the US economy has been very resilient, the Fed’s work will likely be done after one more rate hike.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower while its U.S. counterpart traded not far off the four-week highs seen during the previous session.

The day range on the loonie was 74.79 US cents to 74.99 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down 0.85 per cent over the last five days ahead of Friday’s opening bell.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index was up 0.03 per cent at 102.58 early Friday morning. On Thursday, the index touched 102.84, the best level since July 7.

Major currencies were all broadly flat on the day against the U.S. dollar with the yen at 142.56 per dollar, the euro at US$1.0952, and the pound at US$1.2710, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 4.182 per cent in the predawn period.

More company news

Magna International raised its full-year profit and sales outlook after its quarterly results beat estimates on strong demand for auto parts as supply chain constraints eased. Demand for parts has remained strong from automakers as they strive to manufacture new models to cater to consumers looking to snap up pickup trucks and family SUVs. Labor concerns, however, have remained a worry for the industry as it navigates higher costs of raw materials and other inflationary headwinds. Magna expects 2023 revenue between US$41.90-billion and US$43.50-billion, compared with its previous forecast of US$40.20-billion to US$41.80-billion. -Reuters

Economic news

OPEC meeting

830 am ET: Canada’s July employment report.

830 am ET: U.S. nonfarm payrolls for July.

10 am ET: Canada Ivey PMI

10 am ET: Global Supply Chain Pressure Index

With Reuters and The Canadian Press