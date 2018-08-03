Aurora Cannabis president sold shares before MedReleaf deal closed

On July 25, Aurora Cannabis Inc. announced the closing of its acquisition of MedReleaf Corp. All told, the deal was expected to involve the issuance of more than 360 million Aurora Cannabis shares.

What caught our eye was one Aurora insider selling about $10-million worth of shares before the deal closed. On July 24, president Stephen Dobler sold 1,386,100 shares at $7.70. The sale took place during share price weakness with the stock falling 24.5 per cent in July. Despite the sale, Mr. Dobler remains the company’s largest insider shareholder.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Story continues below advertisement

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.