Aurora Cannabis shares soar again as revenue tops expectations

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. jumped as much as 30 per cent in Monday morning trading, continuing a rally that saw the company’s shares soar 137 per cent last week.
The Canadian marijuana grower, which reported quarterly earnings on Monday, appears to be benefiting from investor enthusiasm regarding the results of the U.S. election. Five more states passed ballot measures approving some form of cannabis use, including Arizona, New Jersey and Montana. President-elect Joe Biden has also expressed support for cannabis decriminalization, although not full federal legalization.
While Canadian companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange cannot participate in U.S. state-level recreational marijuana markets due to exchange listing rules, many have positioned themselves to jump into the market if U.S. federal laws change and are already active in U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) markets.
The share-price momentum last week culminated in a dramatic 55-per-cent jump on Friday, which some analysts say could have been the result of a short squeeze. A sudden surge share price can force short-sellers to buy into the rally to cover their short position.
Aurora’s quarterly earnings beat analyst forecasts for revenue, but came in below expectations for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Aurora’s adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months to Sept. 30 was $10.5-million, or $57.8-million if you include one-time restructuring payments for cancelled contracts (notably its deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship) and employee termination.
“The better-than-expected revenue number is likely more important than the miss on EBITDA," Piper Sandler analyst Michael S. Lavery wrote in a Monday morning note. “Though the results do not seem to justify the around 100-per-cent gain in the shares in the past week, which appears to be driven by retail investor excitement around the U.S. election.”
RBC analyst Douglas Miehm noted that the results were “fundamentally fairly neutral,” but said the market may respond well given “subdued expectations after [Aurora] released weaker than expected quarterly guidance in late September.”
Aurora’s shares have traded down dramatically over the past year and a half, as the company has pushed back targets for positive earnings, shuttered facilities and continued to burn cash and dilute shareholders with at-the-market share issuance programs. Aurora stock is more than 90 per cent below its October, 2018, peak, shortly before recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada.
The company, once Canada’s second most valuable pot producer, trades at a lower enterprise value to sales multiple than its peers.
“We believe [Aurora’s] relative valuation reflects an overhang from its recent revenue/market share decline, and potential for ongoing equity financings,” Mr. Miehm wrote in a note on Monday morning.
“However, we see potential for further trading upside, particularly given its historically high short position."
