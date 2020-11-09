 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Aurora Cannabis shares soar again as revenue tops expectations

Mark RendellCapital Markets Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. jumped as much as 30 per cent in Monday morning trading, continuing a rally that saw the company’s shares soar 137 per cent last week.

The Canadian marijuana grower, which reported quarterly earnings on Monday, appears to be benefiting from investor enthusiasm regarding the results of the U.S. election. Five more states passed ballot measures approving some form of cannabis use, including Arizona, New Jersey and Montana. President-elect Joe Biden has also expressed support for cannabis decriminalization, although not full federal legalization.

While Canadian companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange cannot participate in U.S. state-level recreational marijuana markets due to exchange listing rules, many have positioned themselves to jump into the market if U.S. federal laws change and are already active in U.S. cannabidiol (CBD) markets.

Story continues below advertisement

The share-price momentum last week culminated in a dramatic 55-per-cent jump on Friday, which some analysts say could have been the result of a short squeeze. A sudden surge share price can force short-sellers to buy into the rally to cover their short position.

Aurora’s quarterly earnings beat analyst forecasts for revenue, but came in below expectations for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). Aurora’s adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months to Sept. 30 was $10.5-million, or $57.8-million if you include one-time restructuring payments for cancelled contracts (notably its deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship) and employee termination.

“The better-than-expected revenue number is likely more important than the miss on EBITDA," Piper Sandler analyst Michael S. Lavery wrote in a Monday morning note. “Though the results do not seem to justify the around 100-per-cent gain in the shares in the past week, which appears to be driven by retail investor excitement around the U.S. election.”

RBC analyst Douglas Miehm noted that the results were “fundamentally fairly neutral,” but said the market may respond well given “subdued expectations after [Aurora] released weaker than expected quarterly guidance in late September.”

Aurora’s shares have traded down dramatically over the past year and a half, as the company has pushed back targets for positive earnings, shuttered facilities and continued to burn cash and dilute shareholders with at-the-market share issuance programs. Aurora stock is more than 90 per cent below its October, 2018, peak, shortly before recreational cannabis was legalized in Canada.

The company, once Canada’s second most valuable pot producer, trades at a lower enterprise value to sales multiple than its peers.

“We believe [Aurora’s] relative valuation reflects an overhang from its recent revenue/market share decline, and potential for ongoing equity financings,” Mr. Miehm wrote in a note on Monday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“However, we see potential for further trading upside, particularly given its historically high short position."

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies