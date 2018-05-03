AutoCanada, with surprise earnings miss, is among these stocks set for big moves Friday

As a big week of earnings winds down, Canada’s corporate citizens reported a mix of hits and misses Thursday evening.

Dealership owner AutoCanada Inc. posted underwhelming numbers, with its 18 cents of EPS missing the Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S consensus average of 28 cents. Revenue of $620.5 missed expectations of $641.8 million.

The results break a string of three quarterly earnings beats, which came after three misses, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon. With none of the variances in double-digit percentages, Thursday’s report marks the biggest AutoCanada surprise in some time.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Inc. had another quarter of big, unusual gains, reporting US$23.60 per share in earnings thanks to a gain of nearly US$600 million on its investment in India’s Quess Corp. The company’s book value per common share came in at US$461.18. The company is lightly covered by Bay Street, but that book-value figure beat the estimate of CIBC World Markets’ Paul Holden, who forecast US$455.

Sierra Wireless Inc. reported EPS of 9 US cents, versus analysts’ expectations of 7 US cents. Revenue of US$186.9-million topped expectations of an average of US$185.3-million, per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Internet-of-Things company said it expects second-quarter EPS between 17 US cents and 25 US cents, on revenue between $195 US million and $203 US million. That’s in-line with analysts’ expectations of 20 US cents and US$197-million.

Baytex Energy Corp. reported a net loss per share of 27 cents, more than double the consensus estimate of a 12-cent loss. The company did not change its 2018 production guidance. Coming into Thursday’s report, the company had missed expectations eight quarters in a row, but had minimized the margin to single-digit percentages.

Lumber company Interfor Corp. reported EPS of 52 cents, a miss from the 56 cents consensus estimate. Sales of $527.6 million topped the $511-million consensus estimate. The company had met or exceeded consensus earnings estimates in the prior eight quarters.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. was slated to report earnings Thursday evening, with analysts expecting, on average, 65 cents on just over $2.13-billion in revenue. Analysts had been boosting their EPS expectations in recent days, with an average increase of 28 per cent from three analysts who upped their numbers. Pembina has missed in seven of the past eight quarters, including misses of nearly 25 per cent and 12 per cent in the previous two.

In U.S. news, media company CBS Corp., which is in merger talks with Viacom Inc., topped revenue and profit estimates on Thursday, helped by healthy ad sales and higher revenue from affiliate and subscription fees. Shares of the company were up nearly 3 percent at $50.80 in extended trading.

Excluding one-time items, CBS reported a profit of US$1.34 per share, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$1.19, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. CBS, home to popular shows such as “Big Bang Theory,” and “NCIS,” said revenue rose 12.5 percent to US $3.76 billion. Analysts on average had expected revenue of US$3.64 billion.

The earnings calendar always gets lighter as the week winds down, but there are still a couple of compelling names Friday, chief among them Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, China’s largest e-commerce firm.

U.S. companies also on the calendar for Friday morning include biotechnology company Celgene Corp., consumer products maker Newell Brands Inc. and Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc.

Note: The earnings-per-share numbers expected by analysts and reported by the companies are typically adjusted for items they consider special, unusual or non-recurring. The EPS figures in this story may not match the companies’ net income per share as calculated by generally accepted accounting principles.

With files from Reuters