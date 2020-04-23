 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Balanced portfolios are ‘at the mercy of the gods'

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The Financial Times’ Robin Wigglesworth collected some alarming quotes regarding conventional balanced portfolios,

“Bond yields have sagged as their prices have risen alongside equities, producing healthy gains but limiting how much protection bonds can offer in downturns … ‘This is the biggest story for institutional investors right now,’ said Paul Britton, the head of Capstone, a New York hedge fund. ‘You could always sleep at night knowing that bonds would protect your portfolio — and paid you for doing so — but you’re now at the mercy of the gods’ … Goldman now warns that the longer-term outlook is for lower returns and “larger and more frequent drawdowns” for the once-trusty 60-40 portfolio. ‘Balanced portfolios have become more risky,’ Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a strategist at the bank, warned in a recent report.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Market ructions test faith in classic portfolio mix” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Nomura quantitative strategist Masanari Takada continues to provide insight into the asset flows for the world’s most aggressive, speculative funds, including the algorithm-driven Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) funds.

Mr. Takada is concerned that the “sell in May” trend will be more intense this year,

“Going by the look of the drop in NASDAQ 100 futures prices[Tuesday], what we are seeing looks like the sort of shakeout from long positions we have been expecting … It appears that CTAs have put a stop to their accumulation of long positions in NASDAQ 100 futures. We think a key concern here is whether the NASDAQ 100 manages to hold the trigger line that we believe exists at around 8,180 … In terms of technical patterns, we think that CTAs may take another stab at chasing the market up starting around 29 April … if such an upside attempt were to fail to squeeze some investors out of shorts or convince others to stake out fresh longs, we would expect the buying pressure generated by these CTAs on their own in the US equity market to fizzle out on or around 8 May. This would imply a need to brace for selling in tune with the “sell in May” adage.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura's Takada concerned investors might need to "brace for selling in tune with the “sell in May” adage."” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Story continues below advertisement

For the advanced class, Morgan Stanley strategist Phanikiran Naraparaju believes equity market volatility will continue to decline, and recommends call writing investment strategies (covered calls are safer, obviously),

“Equity and credit volatility remain far more elevated relative to history than other cross-asset risk premiums. We think there is a strong case for further declines, due to aggressive central bank activity and the next two months likely seeing the peak in new cases and the trough in economic activity… Trades we like: 1) Selling 1yr 110 strike calls S&P 500 (yield 5.9%, breakeven ~3250)”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS sees falling vol, recommends call writing on SPX ($110 calls in particular)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Initial purchasing manager indexes (PMIs) have been released for Europe, and they’re even more horrific than expected,

“The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures both the services industry and manufacturing, dropped to 13.5 in April, according to preliminary data. In March, the same index had already recorded its biggest ever single monthly drop to 29.7. A contraction in PMI numbers — a figure below 50 — indicates a likely fall in economic growth overall.”

Story continues below advertisement

Strategists at Citi and Credit Suisse, among others, are looking for a bottoming in global PMIs as a sign equities are set to begin a sustainable recovery.

“European business activity crashes to ‘shocking’ lows on coronavirus pandemic” – CNBC

***

Newsletter: “Answers to investors’ most important questions” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “The Space Shuttle Was a Beautiful—but Terrible—Idea” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies