Balanced portfolios are ‘at the mercy of the gods'

The Financial Times’ Robin Wigglesworth collected some alarming quotes regarding conventional balanced portfolios,
“Bond yields have sagged as their prices have risen alongside equities, producing healthy gains but limiting how much protection bonds can offer in downturns … ‘This is the biggest story for institutional investors right now,’ said Paul Britton, the head of Capstone, a New York hedge fund. ‘You could always sleep at night knowing that bonds would protect your portfolio — and paid you for doing so — but you’re now at the mercy of the gods’ … Goldman now warns that the longer-term outlook is for lower returns and “larger and more frequent drawdowns” for the once-trusty 60-40 portfolio. ‘Balanced portfolios have become more risky,’ Christian Mueller-Glissmann, a strategist at the bank, warned in a recent report.”
“Market ructions test faith in classic portfolio mix” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
Nomura quantitative strategist Masanari Takada continues to provide insight into the asset flows for the world’s most aggressive, speculative funds, including the algorithm-driven Commodity Trading Advisor (CTA) funds.
Mr. Takada is concerned that the “sell in May” trend will be more intense this year,
“Going by the look of the drop in NASDAQ 100 futures prices[Tuesday], what we are seeing looks like the sort of shakeout from long positions we have been expecting … It appears that CTAs have put a stop to their accumulation of long positions in NASDAQ 100 futures. We think a key concern here is whether the NASDAQ 100 manages to hold the trigger line that we believe exists at around 8,180 … In terms of technical patterns, we think that CTAs may take another stab at chasing the market up starting around 29 April … if such an upside attempt were to fail to squeeze some investors out of shorts or convince others to stake out fresh longs, we would expect the buying pressure generated by these CTAs on their own in the US equity market to fizzle out on or around 8 May. This would imply a need to brace for selling in tune with the “sell in May” adage.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura's Takada concerned investors might need to "brace for selling in tune with the “sell in May” adage."” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
For the advanced class, Morgan Stanley strategist Phanikiran Naraparaju believes equity market volatility will continue to decline, and recommends call writing investment strategies (covered calls are safer, obviously),
“Equity and credit volatility remain far more elevated relative to history than other cross-asset risk premiums. We think there is a strong case for further declines, due to aggressive central bank activity and the next two months likely seeing the peak in new cases and the trough in economic activity… Trades we like: 1) Selling 1yr 110 strike calls S&P 500 (yield 5.9%, breakeven ~3250)”
“@SBarlow_ROB MS sees falling vol, recommends call writing on SPX ($110 calls in particular)” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Initial purchasing manager indexes (PMIs) have been released for Europe, and they’re even more horrific than expected,
“The IHS Markit Purchasing Managers’ Index, which measures both the services industry and manufacturing, dropped to 13.5 in April, according to preliminary data. In March, the same index had already recorded its biggest ever single monthly drop to 29.7. A contraction in PMI numbers — a figure below 50 — indicates a likely fall in economic growth overall.”
Strategists at Citi and Credit Suisse, among others, are looking for a bottoming in global PMIs as a sign equities are set to begin a sustainable recovery.
“European business activity crashes to ‘shocking’ lows on coronavirus pandemic” – CNBC
***
Tweet of the day:
Great chart from Jim Reid at Deutsche Bank: real oil prices since the very dawn of the petroleum industry. As you probably won't be surprised to hear, they've never been lower than they are now pic.twitter.com/mKHV9GbCLX— Ed Conway (@EdConwaySky) April 22, 2020
