Bank of America’s top ten U.S. stock picks for growth and value investors

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Bank of America’s top ten U.S. stock picks for growth and value investors

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel Gauthier still favours U.S. equities over Canadian, but the preference is fading as cyclical stocks rebound,

“Global Value performance sputtered post Fed meeting, while Growth/Quality found a second wind, outperforming significantly. Sustained outperformance from Cyclicals and Resources is leading to a broad Momentum shift away from Defensives. For now, our global model remains with a heavy defensive tilt, but it is much more selective (Healthcare and Staples) and melting under the summer sun. Technology is rising fast in the rankings (second best overall), while Materials and Communications also jumped to OW. Not coincidentally, our beta adjustment turned positive for July.

Story continues below advertisement

US over Canada. While the US preference moderated a tad from last month, Canada significantly lags behind the US in the key sectors of Technology, Healthcare, Communications, and Energy. Canadian Financials and Materials/Gold do keep an edge. Overall, Canada remains a Value play relative to the US. The US enjoys a visible Momentum and Quality advantage over Canada”

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS still favours U.S. over Canada” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

If Citi strategist Robert Buckland is right, investors can forget about following markets for the next year,

“We expect global equities to still be around current levels in 12 months. The bullish push from $6trn of global QE is likely to cancel out the bearish drag from the ongoing lockdown. Our top-down EPS forecast is 30% below the consensus for end-2021… Reasons To Be Bullish — Central banks are likely to buy $6trn of financial assets over the next 12 months, over twice previous peaks. The global economy is showing signs of recovery from the lockdown. Our Bear Market Checklist still shows only 6.5/18 red flags. Reasons To be Bearish — The world economy remains vulnerable to rising Covid19 infections. We think the bottom-up EPS consensus for end-2021 is 30% too high, suggesting that global equities are actually trading on a demanding 24x PE, not more reasonable 17x.”

***

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has updated her lists of top ten U.S. growth and value stocks.

Story continues below advertisement

Growth: Advanced Auto Parts Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc., Marathon Petroleum Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., NRG Energy Inc., T-Mobile U.S. Inc and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Value: Exelon Corp., Globe Life Inc., HCA Healthcare Inc., Marathon Petroleum Inc., Parker-Hannifin Corp., Philip Morris International Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd., T-Mobile U.S. Inc., Exxon Mobil Corp. and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA top ten picks for growth and value’ – (table) Twitter

***

It’s been a long, long time since investors had to worry about inflation pressured, but Credit Suisse global strategist Andrew Garthwaite sees a number of reasons to start,

“We think inflation can rise to c3% in the US/UK against a 10-year breakeven of c1.3% in the US. Why? i) we think fiscal policy remains expansionary until unemployment gets to politically acceptable levels (open ended fiscal QE); ii) higher minimum wages (Senator Biden has a plan for US$15 per hour); iii) de-globalisation; iv) a weaker dollar (almost always associated with a rise in inflation expectations); iv) the end of the 12-year downtrend in oil prices; vi) a lot of the disinflationary impact of disruptive technology has been seen (e.g. 32% of UK retail sales are now online); and vii) money supply leads inflation by 2.5 years. The Fed (and most central banks) will now also allow inflation to overshoot (unlike in 2011) and we think will cap bond yields (i.e. finance deficits).'

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Garthwaite says it’s (almost) time to worry about inflation” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Books We’re Reading This Summer” – The Atlantic

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies