Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BMO chief economist Doug Porter put yesterday’s Bank of Canada rhetoric change in a housing context

“The aggressive Bank of Canada rhetoric and a further back-up in U.S. yields put pressure on the entire GoC curve. Focusing on arguably the most important term for the domestic housing market, five-year yields probed the 2.9% threshold. These yields have not been above that mark since early 2010. Five-year yields are now up almost precisely 2 percentage points from one short year ago. There was only one other episode in the past 30 years when 5-years moved so quickly, in 1994- 95. Suffice it to say that this rapid climb in rates bodes ill for housing. Note that the weakest year for housing starts in the past 60 years just happens to have been in 1995 (at just 110,900 units). True, that was at the tail end of a deep slide in home prices, with the 1994/95 tightening the final slap for the sector.”

“BMO: “Suffice it to say that this rapid climb in rates bodes ill for housing”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian updated her stock screen for companies with high-quality balance sheets and dividend yields above the benchmark,

“The High Quality & Dividend Yield Screen outperformed the S&P 500 index in May by 0.2ppt (+0.4% on a total return basis vs. +0.2% for the S&P 500 TR index). Since inception (Feb. 2004), the screen has outperformed the S&P 500 total return index by 1.6ppt per year. Current constituents of the screen offer a dividend yield of 2.3% versus the S&P 500′s dividend yield of 1.5%.”

Northrop Grumman Corp. and Paramount Group In .were removed from the list because of a dividend yield that fell below the index in the former case, and a drop in profitability in the latter. The resulting list is Automatic Data Processing Inc., Quest Diagnostics, Emerson Electric Co., General Dynamics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Procter and Gamble Co., Paychex Inc., Packaging Corp., Robert Half International Inc., Tyson Foods Inc. and Texas Instruments Inc..

“BofA U.S. high quality and dividend yield screen” – (table) Twitter

***

Scotiabank strategist Jean-Michel made a lot of changes to his quantitatively-driven Canadian top 30 ‘SQoRE’ stock picks,

“Our SQoRE models saw solid gains in May, with Value, Growth, and Momentum delivering outperformance, while Quality suffered another negative month. Equity weakness remains mostly confined to quant “junk” and expensive stocks (i.e. low Quality/Value)… SQoRE Canada Top 30 Additions/Deletions: ATD [Alimentation Cought-Tard], WTE [Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.], DOO [BRP Inc.], WN [George Weston], and EMP/A [Empire Co. Ltd.] replace CS [Capstone Mining Corp.], HCG [Home Capital Group Inc.], CM [CIBC], POW[Power Corp of Canada], and RCH [Richelieu Hardware Ltd.] . Energy dominates the list. Staples jump up to second place with Miners and a much reduced Financials sector.”

The top 30 list, in addition to the names mentioned, is now MEG Energy Corp., Tourmaline Oil Corp., Crescent Point Energy Corp., Birchcliff Energy Ltd., Enerplus Corp., Whitecap Resources Inc., Parex Resources Inc., Nutrien Ltd., Methanex Corp., Stelco Holdings Inc., Teck Resources Ltd., Oceanagold Corp., First Quantum Minerals Ltd., West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., Canfor Corp., Interfor Corp., Russell Metals Inc., Gildan Activewear Inc., Loblaws Companies Ltd., Bank of Montreal, Cannacord Genuity Group Inc., Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd., Great-West Lifeco Inc., Altagas Ltd. and Boardwalk REIT.

The stocks are chosen using a ranking system of 16 factors covering value, growth, momentum, and quality indicators.

“Scotiabank’s ‘SQoRE’ quant-driven top 30 Canadian stock picks” – (table) Twitter

***

Newsletter: “Why this metal may see an ‘absolutely ballistic’ price spike” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “Hard drugs to be decriminalized in British Columbia” – Maclean’s

Tweet of the Day:

“Crack spreads 10Y view” – Twitter

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.