TD Bank TD-T is a popular pick as top domestic bank stock but BMO analyst Sohrab Movahedi has a different view,

“Q2/23 saw only two banks, CM CM-T and NA NA-T, top consensus estimates, with the rest of the “Big 6″ missing primarily on lower-than-expected revenues … and higher PCLs [ provisions for credit losses] . Going forward, we expect a soft revenue environment, and net of acquisitions, we are likely facing two years of flat EPS growth between 2022 and 2024. In our view, bank valuations will remain depressed in the near term; however, for the patient investor, the balance sheet strength of the banks will allow them to navigate this period of uncertainty. We lowered our target prices on TD (capital deployment uncertainty) and BNS (lower earnings forecast), while we continue to rate CM, NA, and CWB CWB-T as Outperform … We forecast a tough revenue environment, reflecting moderating NII [net interest income] growth (slower loan growth coupled with stable margins) and weak market-related revenue; growth will primarily be driven by acquisition activity”.

BofA Securities equity and quantitative strategist Ohsung Kwon made a strong case for Canadian stocks over the S&P 500,

“Since the banking crisis in March when we turned tactically cautious on the TSX (see our 16 March 2023 note), the TSX index has underperformed the S&P 500 by 4ppt, plunging all the way back to the January 2022 level relative to the S&P 500 (i.e. pre Russia/Ukraine). Lack of exposure to Growth stocks alone explained 85% of the underperformance … We believe we’re in a higher-for-longer [interest rate] environment, which is disproportionately bad for the longer-duration S&P 500 than the TSX … since the 1950s, there have been three distinct upcycles in the TSX relative to the S&P 500: the 50s, the 70s and 2000s, all of which were either accompanied by higher inflation or higher commodity prices. We believe the new post-COVD/Russia-Ukraine regime of higher inflation and commodity prices is still intact … Potential China stimulus could be the next catalyst for a cyclical rally”.

In a separate BofA Securities report, U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian provided some interesting detail on U.S. valuation levels,

“where one might expect multiples to expand with inflows and compress with outflows, the correlation between equity flows and valuations is effectively zero… We are several quarters into an earnings recession, and expect a trough in 3Q. P/E ratios increase when earnings decline, all else equal (Exhibit 2; rsq = 40%). Over the past 50 years, the average multiple on trough earnings has been exactly 20X … Since the global financial crisis (GFC), S&P 500 valuations have been far more correlated with quantitative easing (QE) than earnings, flows or other factors. Since 2010, Fed balance sheet changes explained 50% of returns in excess of earnings growth. Mega-cap growth stock multiples have been even more correlated with QE. Today, with QT underway, we expect these segments to suffer multiple compression… Excluding the 50 biggest stocks, the S&P 500 trades at just 15x, a full standard deviation below the historical average multiple (18x)” .

