Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities bank analyst Ebrahim Poonawala believes the Canadian bank stocks are ‘stuck’,

“Bank stocks limping into 3Q results down 6 per cent month-to-date reflecting concerns tied to higher for longer interest rates. 5yr govt bond yield - proxy for mortgage pricing - at 4.10 per cent or post-GFC highs. Investors (and we) are rightly cautious given squeeze to consumer pocketbooks from mortgage re-pricing, especially if no let-up in rates. This is likely to weigh on growth, credit quality and thereby challenge ROE profiles… We expect slowing growth (lending moderates; funding costs) and persistent expense pressures (major restructurings more likely 4Q event). Modestly lower EPS ests. driven by tempered margin outlook (still expanding) and subdued capital markets activity. Credit normalizing, see potential for reserve builds (PCL guides likely hold) … Stocks trading at 8.7 times 2024 estimated P/E and 1.2 times year-end 2024 estimated P/B vs. 10.4 times P/E and 1.6 times P/B pre-pandemic 5yr medians. We see limited potential for multiple expansion given macro concerns and with EPS revision risk skewed to the downside. A decisive break lower in inflation would reduce probability of tail-risk events, potentially boost sentiment”

The analyst favours TD Bank despite overall caution on the group.

***

Goldman Sachs strategist Ryan Hammond noted the tremendous outperformance of artificial intelligence-based stocks and also suggests some longer term winners,

“Perceived near-term AI beneficiaries have outperformed the equal-weight S&P 500 by 62 pp [percentage points] year-to-date. Our equity analysts previously highlighted 11 technology stocks directly exposed to the development of AI or with business models that can quickly adopt AI technology and therefore should experience a more immediate boost to earnings. They group the stocks into enablers (NVDA, MRVL, CRDO), hyperscalers (MSFT, GOOGL, AMZN), and empowered users (META, CRM, ADBE, NOW, INTU). Some of these stocks have already seen 2024 EPS estimates rise on the back of AI adoption, with NVDA representing a notable example… e broader, longer-term benefit from AI adoption will accrue to companies as they harness AI to improve productivity, leading to greater revenues, higher margins, or a combination of both. Our economists believe AI should make workers more productive, increasing corporate revenues. Alternatively, AI adoption could allow some companies to generate the same amount of revenues but with lower labor costs that would increase margins”

The list of potential long term winners is too long for this report but notable names most likely to interest Canadian investors include New York Times Co., Amazon.com, IQVIA Holdings, Occidental Petroleum, Illumina Inc., Robert Half Inc., Walmart Inc., Alteryx Inc., Snowflake Inc., Twilio Inc. and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

***

BMO economist Shelly Kaushik detailed more weakness in the housing market but believes a bottom is close,

“New home prices continued their disinflationary march in July, pointing to further cooling in this component of shelter costs for the August CPI report. Momentum slowed quickly as the Bank of Canada started raising rates in 2022, with base effects bringing annual growth into negative territory for the past four months. While past monetary tightening will continue to weigh on the housing market in the coming months, the correction looks to have bottomed out. Positive monthly moves in the NHPI suggest it could start adding to inflation again. Looking ahead, the direction of shelter costs will be a major factor in broader CPI inflation, so the Bank will keep a close eye on house prices as it weighs its decisions for the rest of the year”

***

