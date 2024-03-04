Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

With bank earnings behind us, Scotiabank strategist Meny Grauman describes the sector as “stuck between rate cuts and a hard place”:

“Five of the Big Six Canadian banks were able to deliver EPS beats in Q1, but we have to acknowledge that the bar was set low given the downward revisions to estimates heading into reporting season. Although we feel that F2024 numbers are now near trough levels, this largely depends on the outlook for rates. Our base case continues to assume rate cuts in the second half of the year, but if they don’t come to fruition there is a risk that PCL ratios will overshoot current expectations. After a long delay, all the banks we cover are starting to see rising rates put upward pressure on credit (especially card and auto portfolios), but the expectation is that relief will come later this year in the form of easing monetary policy. As a result, the outlook for Canadian banks remains first and foremost a rates question, and this uncertainty is one key reason why we continue to prefer lifecos over banks. That said as we highlighted in our bank preview, we are gaining more conviction in the soft landing scenario for the Canadian economy, and by extension for the sector. However, our optimism is more focused on F2025 when we believe we will begin to see revenues accelerate and PCL ratios head lower again”

Mr. Grauman prefers Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Montreal among the larger banks.

***

The RBC Capital Markets research team has made one change, adding Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a RBC Strategy Canadian Focus List that has consistently outperformed the benchmark. The three-year average annual return of 16.8 per cent easily beats the TSX’s 9.0 per cent.

The current picks are Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., Bank of Montreal, Bombardier Inc., Brookfield Corporation, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P., Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Canadian Natural Resources Limited, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, CCL Industries Inc., Constellation Software Inc., Dollarama Inc., Element Fleet Management Corp., First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust, GFL Environmental Inc., Intact Financial Corporation, National Bank of Canada, Nutrien Ltd., Pembina Pipeline Corporation, Shopify Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., TC Energy Corporation, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, Toromont Industries Ltd., The Toronto-Dominion Bank, Waste Connections Inc. and WSP Global Inc.

***

BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian raised her 2024 S&P 500 target by 400 points to 5400 but the index is rallying so quickly that this only represents a 5.0 per cent gain from current levels.

“We raise our S&P 500 year-end target to 5400 (implying 5-per-cent upside from current levels) from 5000 primarily on tweaks to our fair value assumptions … The S&P 500′s mix shift since the 80s is a reason for bullishness: the index has half the debt, lower EPS volatility, and has shifted from 70-per-cent asset-intensive to 50-per-cent asset-light companies today. Our base case inputs (heightened real rates, lower ERP [equity risk premium] like in the 80s and 90s) yields a target of 5050 with a bear / bull range of 4100 to 6500 … Margins have held up despite big swings in rates and inflation, 4Q EPS surprised by 4 per cent, and 2024 EPS estimates have flat-lined, flaunting typical early-year cuts; plus an additional boost from better GDP is likely. Leading indicators (PMI, Korea exports, rail vol.) argue for upside to our 2024 EPS forecast of $235 … Bull markets end with euphoria. The Sell Side has grown more bullish on equities as highlighted above, but pension fund allocations to public equity are still at 20yr lows, and positioning in up-market themes like high beta stocks and cyclical sectors is at bearish extremes.

***

Diversion: “The Dumber Side of Smart People” – Collaborative Fund