Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic sees the Canadian banks returning to growth in 2024,

“The large Canadian banks’ core EPS declined approximately 2 per cent quarter-over-quarter and 7 per cent year-over-year on average in Q3/23, 4 per cent lower than our estimates on average. Lower than expected results were primarily because provisions for credit losses (PCLs) were 16 per cent higher than we forecasted on average, more than offsetting better than expected revenues. For the large Canadian banks under our coverage, we model core EPS to increase 8 per cent on average in 2024 driven by good revenue growth and better expense control. We expect core EPS to grow 5 per cent on average in 2025 … The large Canadian banks’ forward-looking indicators continue to reflect a relatively benign economic landscape. For the next 12 months base case scenario, the average Canada unemployment rate forecast is 5.8 per cent and the average U.S. unemployment rate forecast is 4.1 per cent, relatively similar to last quarter”

Among the major banks, Mr. Mihelic has “outperform” ratings on Bank of Montreal and Toronto-Dominion Bank.

***

BMO chief economist Doug Porter writes about my biggest concern about global equity markets,

“After the briefest of lulls last Friday, it was onward and upward again for yields to start this week. The 10-year Treasury sliced through the 4.5-per-cent barrier and now stands at its highest since the fall of 2007. (It will need to push above 5 per cent to garner significant new superlatives.) Yields at these levels are fast approaching the trailing earnings yield on equities (for the S&P 500). It’s been more than 20 years since bonds have provided serious competition for equities, by this measure. Looking back into the mists of time (i.e., pre-2002), it wasn’t at all rare for yields to be north of E/P ratios. In fact, for a spell in the ‘90s, the so-called Fed Model was that the two should roughly line up (using forward earnings in the E/P ratio, which would bump the ratio a bit higher). In turn, this suggests that yields and stock prices should be inversely and closely related. That rough rule got demolished by the tech wreck, the GFC, and years of very loose Fed policy. But it may come back into vogue… kinda like flare pants and flannel shirts. Kinda”

***

Former Merrill Lynch U.S. quantitative strategist Richard Bernstein wrote about investor greed replacing fear for the firm he founded, RB Advisors,

“Most investors did not agree with our bullishness [in 2009]. The Global Financial Crisis and the ensuing bear market damaged investor psychology and investors were extremely wary of US equities… Fourteen years later investors’ extreme risk aversion has become extreme risk taking. Today we are viewed by many as not being bullish enough and the ad hominem attacks have returned ... Admittedly, the S&P 50 Index is up about 17 per cent year-to-date, but that has largely been driven by 7 megacap stocks (termed the “Magnificent 7″ by many observers). The Magnificent 7 are up over 90 per cent and have contributed over 70 per cent of the S&P 500′s year-to-date return … Extremes in sentiment typically present significant investment opportunities. Fourteen years ago, investors’ extreme fear implied a bull market was forming. Today, investors’ extreme greed and narrow focus suggests a broad portfolio of US and non-US stocks might substantially outperform… he last time households were so bullish on equities, the subsequent decade’s equity returns were poor and the period was called the “lost decade in equities””

“Investors’ shift from fear to greed presents historic opportunities” – RB Advisors

***

