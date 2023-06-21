Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets published a comprehensive report on global banks, which began with a review of Canadian banks,

“Trading at 1.32 times 1-year forward P/TBV, the Canadian banks are currently at a 23-per-cent discount to their historical average of 1.72 times (19-per-cent premium to global peers vs. 30 per cent historically). Recently, the CDN banks have found it more challenging than usual to control expenses, and their stance on credit reserves does not appear … to be particularly conservative relative to global peers The Canadian banks’ forward-looking indicators suggest that none of the banks are forecasting a significant slowdown in the economy … Fears of a potentially significant recession persist for North America, and we believe that the Canadian bank group will have a hard time performing well if this view persists. Under an assumption of a shallow recession, we see the stocks as attractive medium term … Our Outperform-rated names include: BMO (PT C$143), TD (PT C$96), CWB (PT C$34), and LB (PT C$55)”

Citi foreign exchange analyst Adam Pickett is bullish on the Canadian dollar, in part because of a recovering domestic housing market,

“We revise our short term USDCAD view lower from 1.33 to 1.31 [US$0.75 to US$0.76], and our long term USDCAD forecast from 1.31 to 1.33. CAD appears rich to traditional factors that have been driving cross-sectional FX returns of late, such as commodity terms of trade (CTOT). However, we believe that this is justified and retain our bullish bias for CAD. The Canadian economy appears to be strong relative to other small open economies in G10. The housing market looks like it has bottomed, with leading indicators suggesting a recovery in home prices… policymakers are still concerned by excess demand resulting in inflation remaining persistently above the 2-per-cent target. This should keep the BoC hawkish relative to G10 peers, which should in turn keep CAD supported in a world where carry is a key consideration for FX investors. Whilst these hikes are largely priced, risks remain to the topside given underlying cyclical strength. Whilst commodity prices are not an immediate factor, persistently low oil prices would likely weigh on CAD in the medium-to-long-term”.

The summary here is that housing market concerns should influence the Bank of Canada to stay hawkish, which will push bond yields to levels that attract foreign buying.

BMO chief economist Doug Porter previewed what I believe is the most important monthly data point – retail sales. The first signs that Canadian consumers are struggling with high debt should be weaker than expected consumption numbers,

“Ahead of Wednesday’s retail sales report for April, we submit the following item—even after all the wild swings around the pandemic, the volume of sales is basically right on its 10-year trend line. Headline sales are expected to post a decent gain in the month, but that’s largely due to a bump in prices. We note the seemingly ho-hum spending trends for two reasons. First, there was some commentary recently that Canadian sales had held up better than elsewhere in the past year. But that may partly be because of the later re-opening in Canada. It may also reflect a bit less of an energy price pinch than in some economies (i.e., Europe). Second, it’s a tad surprising that real sales haven’t had an even firmer upward bias in the past five years or so, given the rapid rise in Canada’s population. Having said that, note that the 10-year trend in sales volumes is a sturdy 3 per cent, or more than 1 ppt above real GDP growth. Thus, ‘more of same’ is still solid”

