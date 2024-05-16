Barclays strategist answers fund managers’ top five market questions

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RBC Capital Markets analyst Darko Mihelic does not think domestic bank stocks are out of the woods yet as uncertainty on the outlook lasts into 2025,

“We made minor adjustments to our EPS estimates ahead of Q2/24 reporting. We believe credit quality is still top of mind for investors and although this quarter our PCL [provisions for credit losses] estimates have not changed much (and some declined), we continue to see signs of credit deterioration, and we are still keenly aware that mortgage renewal shock continues. We expect some idiosyncratic differences in results (BMO bouncing back from a very weak Q1/24, TD reflecting a provision for AML, and CM experiencing a drop in PCLs as CRE losses decline). We do not expect material changes in the trends for NIMs [net interest margin] or loan growth, and we suspect Capital Markets-related revenues are not significantly different from Q1/24. While valuation remains “attractive”, our confidence in our NIM, loan growth, and PCL forecasts for 2025 is low, and we doubt Q2/24 results will help build confidence for these drivers. Capital strength is positive but probably not enough for a significant valuation bump”

Mr. Mihelic has outperform ratings on Bank of Montreal, Canadian Western Bank, and TD Bank.

Barclays U.S. equity strategist Venu Krishna answered the top five questions he’s getting from institutional investors,

“Are you still constructive on Big Tech post-1Q earnings? … Big Tech revisions have strengthened further post-Q1 earnings, bifurcating even more from the rest of the S&P 500. Big Tech’s defensible margins have scarcity value in an environment characterized by slowing growth and sticky inflation … What is the nearest and most likely catalyst for the rally to establish a broader base, and which segments of US equities are most likely to benefit? … broadening has been modest and we think there’s room for a lot more. Earnings growth is the most likely catalyst, in our view … Rates are now assumed higher through year-end with the risk of no cuts in 2024; can equities continue to work? … Over the last 45 years, the correlation between change in nominal yields and equity returns skewed negative when the benchmark 10Y rose above ~5%, and the current yield-equity correlation has already become quite negative … we think equities can still work in this environment even if we get no cuts through YE24, as long as inflation continues to moderate … Was recent volatility purely systematic/technical and, if so, where does that leave positioning? ? We think there was a major technical and systematic element to the April selloff. The S&P 500 established local lows around key technical support levels … Which macro/tail risks are equity markets ignoring right now? Negative rates-equity correlation and outperformance of our Early Recession basket suggest that investors are keenly attuned to both “too hot” and recessionary economic outcomes. Signs of consumer stress appeared in 1Q24 reporting season, but share price weakness suggests this is well understood. Instead, we think stagflation (while unlikely) has the potential to catch equity markets unaware because some traditionally defensive plays would be exactly what you don’t want to own in such a scenario”

Morgan Stanley’s research summary featured details and stock picks in the topical cybersecurity subsector,

“Last week, MS Research Analyst Hamza Fodderwala attended the flagship security conference of the year, RSA, which brought together >45K attendees (up from >40K last year). Hamza spoke with several customers, channel partners and managements of 20+ private and public companies, including Microsoft, Check Point, CyberArk, and Tenable. Hamza highlights that securing GenAI is a top priority, with MSFT, VRNS, and PANW positioning themselves as key AI enablers. Hamza notes that overall demand remains healthy. He points out that Identity Management, Endpoint, and Data Security are areas of strength, while firewall spend is undergoing digestion period. Hamza highlights that CRWD (OW, $372 PT), PANW, VRNS, and CYBR sounded best overall, based on feedback from the conference. Based on Hamza’s partner/customer conversations, the most commonly cited beneficiaries of consolidation were PANW, MSFT, and CRWD”

