A farmer hangs tobacco leaves to dry at a Philip Morris International Inc. Cotabaco SAS farm near Sincelejo, Sucre Department, Colombia, on Aug. 15, 2017.Nicolo Filippo Rosso/Bloomberg

The stock market’s relentless rise in recent months has boosted the stock of any company with a pretty story to tell. Many equities are now unusually expensive.

So where can bargain hunters turn for relief? Try ugly stocks.

These are stocks operating in out-of-favor industries, with question marks around their futures. Their very real challenges mean they have largely sat out the market boom. However, their modest valuations also suggest they might be able to generate value for investors who don’t mind going where the crowd isn’t.

Consider, for instance, cigarette stocks such as Altria Group Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc.

Investors who put a high priority on social welfare shun these carcinogen peddlers and for good reason. Still, the ability of tobacco companies to generate reliable income is hard to ignore. Altria, with a dividend yield of 8 per cent, and Philip Morris, with a payout of 5.3 per cent, gush cash in an environment where yields on most investments are microscopic.

Better yet, those cash payouts appear likely to grow in line with any outburst of inflation, Lawrence Hamtil of Kansas City-based Fortune Financial Advisors wrote in a report earlier this year.

He pointed out that cigarette makers have consistently increased their product prices for decades. (One advance of the huge tax levies on cigarettes is that underlying product-price increases go largely unnoticed.) Even as the percentage of smokers has declined in most countries, the revenue of the tobacco giants has remained remarkably robust.

This could change, of course, but declines are likely to be gradual. Anyone looking for a dependable dividend over the next few years should take a look at both U.S.-centric Altria and more globally focused Philip Morris.

If tobacco stocks are simply too toxic for your tastes, Canadian senior-care stocks may be one alternative to consider. Like tobacco stocks, they pay out generous dividends. And they, too, have their issues.

Some of the companies behind these stocks have taken a public lashing because of inadequacies in their operations exposed by the pandemic. They remain vulnerable to regulatory risks as money-strapped provincial governments mull how to fund long-term care. They also face challenges in recruiting qualified staff.

None of that, though, changes the solid fundamentals of the industry. Canada’s elderly population is expanding and somehow, some way, their needs must be accommodated.

“Demographics provide a massive demand driver” for the seniors’ housing business, CIBC analysts Scott Fromson and Jake Stivaletti wrote earlier this month.

They estimate the number of Canadians aged 75 and over will grow at around 4 per cent a year over the next 15 years. The surging masses of elderly, many of them with substantial amounts of real estate wealth to spend, should fuel growing demand both for retirement residences (for people who can largely look after themselves) and for long-term care (for seniors who require more in the way of medical attention).

The CIBC analysts point to Chartwell Retirement Residences as their top pick in the sector because of its focus on retirement residences, where seniors pay privately for accommodation. It is now trading around $12.22 a share, with a dividend yield nudging 5 per cent. The CIBC team puts a 12- to 18-month price target of $14.50 on the shares.

Also worth consideration is Extendicare Inc. and Sienna Senior Living Inc. Both suffer from heavy dependence on government funding for their long-term care operations. Both have also sustained damage to their reputations as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. As a result, they earn a neutral rating from the CIBC analysts. However, they could appeal to risk-tolerant investors looking to tap their hefty dividend payouts. (Full disclosure: I own both Chartwell and Sienna in my personal portfolio.)

Investors who prefer a more diversified approach to ugly stocks may want to consider simply tilting away from the United States. Granted, this has been a dismal bet for the past decade. U.S. stocks – especially those in the tech sector – have raced ahead, while the rest of the world has dawdled behind.

But such discrepancies have a tendency to reverse themselves. David Rosenberg of Rosenberg Research in Toronto noted this week that much of the annualized total return of 17 per cent on U.S. stocks over the past decade reflects valuations that have soared higher and higher. This pattern has left U.S. stocks trading at price-to-earnings ratios well above historic norms, even after accounting for the impact of low interest rates.

The opposite is true outside of the U.S, where stocks are trading slightly below the valuations that are implied by low interest rates. If the valuation gap narrows in coming years, non-U.S. stocks will benefit from a tailwind while U.S. stocks will face severe headwinds.

According to one of Mr. Rosenberg’s models, non-U.S. stocks are poised to deliver total annualized returns north of 8 per cent a year over the next decade, nearly double the 4.3-per-cent return expected from U.S. stocks. As Mr. Rosenberg cautions, such forecasts involve large amounts of uncertainty. However, they are strongly suggestive. His advice to long-term investors? Emphasize non-U.S. stocks in your portfolio.

