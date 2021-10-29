Two Bausch Health Companies Inc. directors bought the dip after the company released second-quarter results in August. On Aug. 4, Richard Urbain De Schutter bought 10,000 shares. He now holds 294,657 shares. The next day, Andrew Charles von Eschenbach bought 1,400 shares. The stock subsequently rose as much as 15 per cent but has since cooled off. Bausch is looking to split into three distinct companies with the separation process expected to start as market conditions permit. Meanwhile, third-quarter earnings are scheduled to be released on Nov. 2.

