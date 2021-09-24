Baytex Energy insiders bought the summer pullback

The oil patch is back with a vengeance. In our September Top 40 Stock Report, half the list is from the energy sector. Throughout the past few months in INK reports, we have encouraged investors to consider the value proposition of Canadian energy stocks. For example, in the spring, here we highlighted insider buying at Baytex Energy Corp. as the stock rallied. As it consolidated this summer, insiders continued to buy. The most recent buyer was chief executive officer Edward LaFehr, who picked up 15,000 shares at $2.28 on Sept. 9.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
