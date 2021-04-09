BBTV Holdings insiders are buying

BBTV Holdings Inc. has built out a technology platform that helps video-streaming influencers to grow their revenue. The company acquires rights to influencer content and applies its technology to promote and monetize that content across digital platforms. The net revenue earned on platforms, such as YouTube, is then split between the influencer and BBTV. The stock is off from its debut on the TSX in October, but insiders are buying. Most recently, from March 9-30, director Hamed Shahbazi bought 6,900 subordinate voting shares at an average price of $9.98.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.