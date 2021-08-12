BCE shares aren’t cheap, but the dividend is hard to pass up

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

BCE shares aren’t cheap, but the dividend is hard to pass up

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

BCE Inc. shares have been on a roll since the telecom company reported upbeat second-quarter financial results last week, pushing the share price toward new heights with year-to-date returns that are outpacing peers’.

The best reason to join the rally now: BCE’s dividend yield is still hefty, at 5.5 per cent, offering an attractive alternative to paltry yields on fixed income and a better payout than most other blue-chip dividend stocks.

Clearly, investors are catching on to the deal here.

Story continues below advertisement

The share price has risen nearly 17 per cent this year, or about five percentage points better than Telus Corp. over the same period and more than double the gain of Rogers Communications Inc.

BCE closed at $63.67 on Wednesday, approaching previous peaks in 2019 and early 2020, when the shares briefly rose above $64.

The high price suggests that the stock is hardly a bargain right now.

Valuation measures point to the same conclusion. The stock’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, based on estimated 2021 earnings from BMO Capital Markets and CIBC World Markets, is 19.8.

That’s higher than most of its telecom and cable peers in Canada and the United States, and lofty for a mature company in a slow-growing sector.

Comparing BCE’s enterprise value (EV) to its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) – a popular approach among analysts – shows a similarly stretched valuation.

Nonetheless, the stock may be worth a second look.

Story continues below advertisement

For starters, BCE’s second-quarter results showed that this is a thriving company that can deliver solid profits even when the economic backdrop is unclear, competition is strong and interest in traditional broadcasting and wired phones is faltering.

Operating revenues rose 6.4 per cent over the same quarter last year, and EBITDA – adjusted for severance, impairment and acquisition costs – rose 6.2 per cent.

The company added 44,433 net new “post-paid” mobile phone customers, who are billed at the end of each month, exceeding analysts’ estimates. What’s more, the average billing per user (ABPU) increased by 3.3 per cent.

Though Rogers and Telus added more wireless customers in the second quarter, their ABPUs trailed BCE’s, suggesting BCE is doing a better job at attracting more valuable customers.

BCE looks attractive next to Canadian peers in other ways as well. Telus is a pricier stock, based on P/E ratios and EV/EBITDA multiples. And Rogers is in the midst of a $20.4-billion deal to buy Shaw Communications Inc., which has weighed on Rogers’ share price since the deal was announced in mid-March.

But the biggest attraction is BCE’s dividend, which can cut through the usual telecom complexities related to everything from 5G rollouts to spectrum auctions.

Story continues below advertisement

The 5.5-per-cent dividend yield is a lot fatter than Rogers’ 3.2 per cent and about a full percentage point more than Telus’s 4.5 per cent – and higher than most dividend yields beyond the telecom sector. The dividend continues to rise, too: BCE boosted it by 5.1 per cent in April, in keeping with annual raises in recent years.

To be fair, Telus has been raising its dividend twice a year since 2019, with the goal of producing annualized increases of 7 to 10 per cent through to the end of 2022.

As well, BCE’s payout ratio is abnormally high right now, at 110 per cent. In other words, the company is distributing to shareholders more money than it is bringing in in the form of profits.

Analysts don’t see this as a problem, though. Cash flows should improve substantially by 2023, as BCE winds down its two-year program of capital spending related to the rollout of its 5G network – all but ensuring that the dividend will continue to rise.

Is the stock a great deal at its current elevated level? Well, no. Even bullish analysts see relatively modest gains from here.

But as bond yields remain low and questions arise about whether the economic rebound may be losing some steam, BCE looks like a standout source of income and stability.

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies