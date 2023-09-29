Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

RB Advisors deputy CIO Dan Suzuki warned investors against complacency,

“Be careful when Wall Street starts to feel like Easy Street. Since 2010, the S&P 500 and US Tech sector have returned 389 per cent and 847 per cent (14 per cent and 21 per cent per annum), respectively, with valuations and household equity allocations now near all-time highs, suggesting that investors are positioned for more of the same. What concerns us about investors doubling down on the best trade of the past decade are the numerous historical precedents suggesting that a continuation of these extreme returns is unlikely. Either these time-tested rules no longer apply, and investing is now as easy as simply buying what has worked, or investors are improperly allocated for the next market cycle … Returns are greatest when capital is scarce: Extremes in performance and valuations tend to reverse … New market cycles come with new leadership … It’s never too early to sell a bubble: It can be difficult to time major market reversals and leadership changes, but the unique aspect to a bubble is that it’s never too early to sell”

“Is investing really this easy?” – RB Advisors

***

National Bank economist Matthieu Arseneau detailed a very weak survey from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business,

“This morning, the CFIB released the results of its survey, which do not bode well for a strengthening of the economy in Q4 after the recent soft patch. The confidence index fell by 6 points in September, the biggest drop in 14 months … The two largest provinces (Ontario and Quebec) showing the worst outlook. At the sectoral level, 9 out of 13 sectors posted declines, also suggesting widespread economic weakness for the coming months. If happiness is contagious, so is misery. Last week, the Conference Board reported that consumer confidence continued to fall, reaching its lowest level of the current cycle … Both consumer and SME confidence are now at recessionary levels. It’s true that the latest inflation data was enough to raise eyebrows, and the Bank of Canada may be tempted to raise rates again… the economy has yet to feel the full impact of the rate hikes already implemented. Let’s hope that the Bank of Canada will be patient by considering the significant weakening of the economy and the tightening of financial conditions brought about by higher global interest rates”.

***

Cameco Corp. is among the biggest domestic success stories in 2023, rising 81.0 per cent. Scotiabank analyst Orest Wowkodaw raised his target price on the stock this morning (it’s trading at $55.50 as of Thursday’s close) from $54.00 to $70.00,

“The fundamental outlook for the uranium market continues to improve, and we have increased our U3O8 price deck and CCO estimates accordingly … Given heightened global geopolitical risks, we anticipate CCO and WEC to be prime beneficiaries of Russian replacement demand for U3O8 and nuclear services. Our revised 12-month target of C$70.00 per share (from C$54.00) is based on a 50/50 weighting of 20.0x 2025E EV/EBITDA and 2.0x our 8% NAVPS. The higher multiple reflects scarcity in a rising price environment. CCO remains a Top Pick. we have increased our 2023E-2027E U308 price deck to US$58/lb, US$75/lb, US$80/lb, US$85/lb, and US$90/lb (or by +27% pa) and our long-term price to US$75/lb (vs. US$65/lb previously). Moreover, we would not be surprised to see spot prices of >US$100/lb in the years ahead (perhaps challenging the 2007 record high of US$136/lb).”

“Friday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades” - Globe Investor

***

Diversion: “Why have economically declining regions turned toward right-wing parties?” – Marginal Revolution