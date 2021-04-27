 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Bear market checklist says it’s still safe to buy any dips in equity prices

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi’s global strategy team maintains a bear market checklist to assess when bull rallies are set to end.

Updated Monday, the checklist suggests it’s still safe for investors to buy equities,

“Our global Bear Market Checklist (7.5/18 red flags) is still not hot enough to call for an extended bear market. It wants to keep buying the dips. Equity market focused indicators (valuations, sentiment, IPOs) are showing signs of late-cycle excess. However, others (corporate profitability, yield curve and credit spreads) have reset back to early-cycle levels. We would be more worried when the number of red flags breaches double-digits. The US (7.5/18) has more red flags than EM (7/18) or Europe (6/18) … The BMC looks for unsustainable bull market excess. It also measures where we are in the economic and earnings cycle. The 2000-03 and 2007-09 global bear markets occurred once our market and fundamental measures hit unsustainable levels. That’s when the BMC registers the most red flags. We are not there now, at least not yet.”

The bear market signs that have already appeared are trailing and forward price-to-earnings ratios, analyst bullishness, the panic/euphoria sentiment index developed by Citi’s U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich, initial public offering activity and net debt-to-EBITDA.

“@SBarlow_ROB Citi’s bear market checklist says it’s still safe to buy the dips” – (table) Twitter

With 123 S&P 500 companies having reported earnings this quarter, BofA Securities quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian sees profits well above expectations but inflation becoming a key focus for management,

" 1Q EPS has risen 7% since the start of April to $42.69, boosted by a 30% jump in consensus earnings for Financials. Earnings estimates for Energy also rose 8%. Consensus is now above our forecast for $42/a 6% beat, and is implying +29% growth year-over-year or +9% vs. pre-COVID 1Q19 levels. The proportion of beats is also above-average, with 79%/78%/66% beating on EPS/sales/both, well above the historical average of 62%/56%/42% (albeit slightly below the prior two quarters). While still early, earnings reactions have improved vs. the prior two quarters: companies that beat on both sales & EPS have outperformed the S&P 500 by 70bps the next day (but still well below the historical average of +1.5ppt) … Inflation is arguably the biggest topic during this earnings season, with a broad array of sectors (Consumer/Industrials/Materials, etc.) citing inflation pressures. The number of mentions of ‘inflation’ during earnings calls also rose sharply, more than tripling YoY per company so far, the biggest jump in our history since 2004. The number of mentions has historically led CPI by a quarter”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA on U.S. earnings season: “Inflation everywhere: inflation mentions more than triple “” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson is recommending higher quality stocks in the consumer staples, health care and internet and video games sectors.

Here’s an excerpt from a summary distributed from the Morgan Stanley research department,

“MS Chief US Equity Strategist Mike Wilson continues to recommend a shift up the quality curve to protect against execution/margin risk and to be more skeptical on work-from-home beneficiaries that probably won’t be able to meet lofty growth expectations against very difficult comparisons. ... Mike notes that Consumer Discretionary has higher sales expectations while relative valuation has held or moved higher and Staples have derated. Among defensives, Mike points out that Health Care is a relative laggard with a better fundamental outlook. He also notes that Tech expectations have risen post-COVID as multiples have moved higher, but Interactive Media (internet/video games) has de-rated. On earnings, Mike highlights that 32% y/y earnings is a strong beat to consensus, but not the market, with mixed follow-through on robust growth numbers and large “beats.” … He also notes that labor [shortages] in particular is a problem.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS’s Wilson likes staples, health care and internet/video games” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Newsletter: Investors should ‘plan ahead for a harder summer’ – Globe Investor

Diversion: “How to Block Apps From Tracking Your Activity in iOS 14.5″ – Gizmodo

