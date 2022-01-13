Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Citi U.S. equity strategist Scott Chronert warned investors to temper their return expectations for 2022,

“We caution investors to expect a lower return relative to prior years. Current supply-chain constraints are well documented. Our base case assumes some alleviation but in a manner that sustains economic activity into 2023. Earnings growth provides the main tailwind to equities. Our 5,100 S&P 500 target implies a 23.1x P/E on the top-down earnings projection, which approximates the current level Gradual supply-chain relief should favor the more economically sensitive Value style … Recent market action reflects some growing “end of cycle” concerns, but we argue still mid cycle. The Levkovich Index [formerly the Panic/Euphoria index] suggests investors should expect volatility over the intermediate term as post-COVID recovery positioning comes into question … we lifted Diversified Financials to Overweight from Market Weight, upgraded Consumer Durables & Apparel to Market Weight from Underweight, reduced Insurance to Market Weight from Overweight, raised HC Equipment & Services to Overweight from Market Weight, lowered Tech Hardware & Equipment to Market Weight from Overweight, boosted Household & Personal Products to Overweight from Underweight, cut Consumer Services to Underweight from Overweight, and downgraded Transportation to Underweight from Market Weight.”

Ritholtz Wealth Management’s director of research Michael Batnick discussed why “bear markets suck,”

“Going all the way back to 1897, the Dow was in a 20% drawdown 33% of the time. But a lot of this is skewed by The Great Depression. From 1897 through 1950, the market was in a 20% drawdown 58% of the time! If we start from 1950, that number collapses to 16.5%. But a 20% decline should hardly be enough to strike fear into a long-term investor. When you’re down 20% you start to get nervous, at 30% you start to lose sleep, at 40% you hit eject … So why all the fuss? Because a bear market can wipe out years worth of gains. YEARS. At the bottom in 1932, the Dow was back where it was in 1903, At the bottom in 1942, the Dow was back where it was in 1905, At the bottom in 1974, the Dow was back where it was in 1959, At the bottom in 1980, the Dow was back where it was in 1964, At the bottom in 2002, the Dow was back where it was in 1997, At the bottom in 2009, the Dow was back where it was in 1997 … I understand why people spend so much time preparing for an unlikely outcome, but worrying too much about the downside prevents you from participating in the upside. The most important thing is to build a portfolio that can capture the upside while allowing you to sleep at night during the inevitable downside. There is not a universal portfolio. Everyone’s gotta find what works for them.”

Goldman Sachs strategist Ben Snider assessed the potential damaging effects of rising yields on equity valuations,

“Our interest rate strategists forecast a continued rise in real interest rates that will lift the nominal 10-year Treasury yield to 2% by year-end 2022. However, we expect the ERP [equity risk premium] to compress modestly from current levels as the pandemic recovery continues and economic policy uncertainty surrounding potential reconciliation legislation passes. In this base case scenario, the S&P 500 P/E multiple would remain roughly flat this year, allowing earnings growth to lift the index price level. In contrast, if the ERP were to rise to its 10-year median and the Treasury yield rises to 2.25%, the P/E multiple would compress by roughly 15% to 17x.”

BMO economist Sal Guatieri argues that U.S. inflation is even worse than the sky-high headline CPI number released Wednesday,

“What’s worse than a 7% CPI inflation rate? How about a 9.1% annualized rate in three months, and a crackling 6.9% rate for core prices. So, this isn’t just a food and energy story, nor is it a base-effects story. It’s simply a raging inflation story.”

