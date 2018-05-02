Before the Bell: Futures pull back ahead of Fed; Apple bolsters tech shares

Equities

U.S. stock futures pulled back ahead of Wednesday’s North American open with Apple bolstering tech shares, but other indexes wavering ahead of the latest Federal Reserve decision. On Bay Street, futures were higher with investors weighing results from heavy hitters like Loblaw and Suncor.

Overnight, world shares edged higher after two down days with MSCI’s world equity index up modestly as global tech shares caught an updraft from Apple’s earnings.

Story continues below advertisement

Apple shares were up more than 3 per cent ahead of the North American open. Leading up to Apple’s results, analysts had been concerned about the state of sales of the company’s flagship iPhone. In Tuesday’s after-the-close report, sales came in a touch below forecasts but markets were encouraged by consensus-topping revenue and earnings. Second-quarter guidance was also a bit higher than expected. Alongside the results, Apple also said it would add another US$100-billion to its share-purchase program and raise its dividend by 16 per cent.

“Fears about a slowdown in hand set sales due to slower chip sales from suppliers proved to be unfounded though it was notable that the average selling price for the number of handsets sold was below expectations at US$728, suggesting that demand for the iPhone X wasn’t as strong as it could have been, with customers opting for cheaper models,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

“More importantly sales in the services division also improved with revenue of US$9.2-billion from Apple Music, the App Store and Apple Pay services.”

On Bay Street, energy shares will get some attention after Suncor Energy Inc. topped analysts’ forecasts in its latest quarter, helped by higher crude prices and better refining margins. Calgary-based Suncor said operating profit, which excludes one-time items, rose 21.3 per cent to $985-million or 60 cents a share. Analysts had been looking for earnings of about 52 cents by that measure. Suncor also said it would focus spending in 2018 on ramping up its Fort Hills oil sands project in Alberta and the Exxon Mobil Corp -led Hebron project off the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Early Wednesday, Canadian investors also got results from grocery giant Loblaw. For the quarter, Loblaw reported profit of $380-million or 98 cents a share, up from $235-million or 58 cents. Revenue slipped to $10.37-billion from $10.40-billion. The grocery giant also raised its quarterly dividend to 29.5 cents a share and said it will expand its pick-up and delivery service across the country this year.

After the bell, Manulife Financial reports.

On Wall Street, the focus will shift from earnings - results are due today from Mastercard, Yum Brands and Humana Inc. - to monetary policy with the Fed’s latest policy announcement due at 2 p.m. (EDT). Economists aren’t expecting fireworks.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“For the most part there is a strong likeliness we will see the Fed remain steady until June, yet with markets currently pricing in a 34-per-cent chance that the FOMC will raise today, there is clearly enough doubt to drive volatility,” IG market analyst Joshua Mahony said in a note.

“With the dollar index hitting a three-month high, there is a clear confidence that the Fed will nonetheless remain hawkish and continue to this steady pathway of higher rates.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.55 per cent in morning trading. Most sectors were higher with basic resources at the front of the pack. Britain’s FTSE 100 advanced 0.45 per cent. France’s CAC 40 edged up 0.13 per cent and Germany’s DAX rose 1 per cent. Markets in France and Germany were both closed Tuesday for the May Day holiday.

In Asia, stocks ended modestly lower after a mixed session on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.16 per cent. The broader Topix ended down 0.15 per cent with auto makers mostly in the red. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.27 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.13 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices regained some lost ground as continuing concerns about the possibility of fresh U.S. sanctions against Iran offset rising crude supplies.

Story continues below advertisement

Brent crude, which dropped about 3 per cent on Tuesday to its lowest level in about two weeks, was higher but off the session’s best levels at last check. The day range on Brent so far is US$72.84 to US$73.63. West Texas Intermediate was also higher and had a range for the day of US$67.32 to US$67.85.

Crude prices took a hit late Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported a 3.4 million barrel build in inventories to 432.575 million last week. Analysts had been expected a smaller increase in inventories in the neighbourhood of 739,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its latest inventory figures later Wednesday morning. Rising U.S. production has long weighed on the markets, with the U.S. now producing more crude than Saudi Arabia. The U.S. now stands as the world’s second biggest crude producer after Russia.

Underpinning prices, is the approaching May 12 deadline for the U.S. to decide on new sanctions against Iran, likely reducing crude exports.

“If Trump abandons the [Iran nuclear] deal, he risks a spike in global oil prices,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, noting that re-introducing U.S. sanctions could remove 300,000-500,000 bpd of Iranian oil from global supplies.

In other commodities, gold prices were higher after touching their weakest point in nearly four months during Tuesday’s session as investors await the Fed decision. Spot gold and gold futures were both up at last check. Spot gold fell to US$1,301.51 in the previous session, its lowest since Dec. 29, 2017.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher, trading in a narrow range of 77.77 US cents to 78.10 US cents. The shift came after Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz said Tuesday afternoon outlined reasons for moving cautiously on interest rates, including the vulnerability of households with high debt levels. But, some analysts suggested his remarks, delivered to the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce, still indicated that higher rates are inevitable.

“BoC Governor Poloz’s speech on household debt was not as dovish as some had expected, as he indicated that a cautious hiking path remains intact as less stimulus is needed over time and the need for negative real policy rates is ‘steadily diminishing,’ RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

The day’s key event for world currency markets will be the Fed’s afternoon policy announcement, even though few expect to see a move on borrowing costs.

“Gauging the barrage of Fedspeak in recent weeks, our economists think the Fed’s base case has shifted very little since the March meeting,” Mr. Cole said. “The statement should see only small tweaks as well (apart from modest marking-to-market), given the Fed’s hesitancy to make sweeping changes on non-press conference confabs, June will be the more critical meeting.”

At that point, he said, RBC expects the Fed to not only increase rates another quarter percentage point, but to pencil in a total of four hikes for 2018.

Ahead of the announcement, the U.S. dollar index was slightly lower at 92.360 after hitting its highest level in more than three months on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the index passed its 200-day moving average, a level it hasn’t traded above since May 2017, according to Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.994 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.158 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Snap Inc fell short of Wall Street forecasts for revenue and regular users on Tuesday after a redesign of its Snapchat messaging app turned off some long-time fans and advertisers. Snap shares plunged nearly 20 per cent in premarket trading Wednesday on the results. Revenue growth will likely slow substantially in the second quarter, the company said, showing it still faces an uphill battle after an app overhaul meant to fend off bigger rival Facebook Inc. as it adds Snapchat-like features. The number of daily active users on Snapchat rose to 191 million in the quarter ended March 31, short of consensus expectations of 194.15 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The figure was 15-per-cent higher than a year earlier, compared with growth of 18 per cent in the previous quarter.

Cineplex Inc. raised its dividend as it reported its first-quarter profit fell to $15.2-million compared with $23-million a year ago. The movie theatre company says it will now pay a dividend of $1.74 per share on an annual basis, up from the current annual rate of $1.68 per share. The increase came as Cineplex says its first-quarter profit amounted to 24 cents per diluted share compared with 37 cents per diluted share a year ago. Revenue totaled $390.9-million, down from $394.2-million.

CGI Group Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $274.4-million as revenue grew 8.3 per cent compared with a year ago. The technology and business consulting firm says the profit amounted to 94 cents per diluted share for the three months ended March 31. That compared with a profit of $274.4-million or 90 per diluted share a year ago when it had more shares outstanding. Revenue totaled $2.95-billion, up from $2.72-billion.

Maple Leaf Foods reported about a 7-per-cent decline in quarterly profit, hurt by temporary supply interruptions for fresh pork. The company’s net earnings fell to $27.9-million, or 22 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $30.1-million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Maple Leaf, one of Canada’s biggest pork processors, said sales rose to $817.5-million from $811.2-million.

Mastercard Inc reported a 38-per-cent rise in quarterly profit, boosted by higher consumer spending on credit and debit cards. Net income rose to US$1.49-billion, or US$1.41 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$1.08-billion, or US$1 per share, a year earlier. Net revenue rose 31 per cent to US$3.58-billion. Shares were up more than 3 per cent in premarket trading.

Amazon.com Inc has made a heglobeandmail.com/business/article-amazon-offers-to-buy-60-stake-in-indias-flipkart-report/" title="" class="">formal offer to buy a 60-per-cent stake in Indian online retailer Flipkart, CNBC-TV18 reported on Wednesday, citing sources. Amazon also offered Flipkart a breakup fee of US$2-billion, the TV channel reported. Amazon’s bid is likely to be on par with Walmart Inc’s bid for the Indian e-commerce company, CNBC-TV18 reported. Flipkart’s investors and founders are in favour of the deal with Walmart, with founder Sachin Bansal overseeing final negotiations with Walmart, CNBC-TV18 said.

Xerox Corp said its CEO and most of its board will step down to settle a suit by activist shareholders Carl Icahn and Darwin Deason, handing over to new management which will reconsider a contentious deal with Fujifilm Holdings. The move is a triumph for Icahn and Deason, who together hold 15 per cent of Xerox. They had criticized the US$6.1-billion deal to combine the U.S. printer and copier maker into Fuji Xerox, an existing joint venture with the Japanese company.

CN Rail says it will purchase 350 lumber cars to meet growing demand in forest products business The new cars will be manufactured by National Steel Car Ltd. at its assembly plant in Hamilton, Ont., with deliveries expected to begin in September. CN says it is also looking at an option to purchase or lease an additional 300 cars, which have a maximum load capacity of 129,000 kilograms.

Estee Lauder Cos Inc topped analysts’ expectations for quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its yearly earnings forecast, helped by stronger demand for skin care products under its La Mer and Clinique brands. The cosmetics maker now expects full-year adjusted earnings of US$4.38 to US$4.42 per share, compared with an earlier forecast of US$4.27 to US$4.32 per share. The New York City-based company is also benefiting from higher sales at duty-free stores and a booming skin-care products business in South Asia and China.

Yum Brands Inc’s sales at established outlets fell short of analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as fewer diners visited its Pizza Hut chains. Worldwide sales at restaurants open for at least a year rose 1 per cent, missing analysts’ average estimate of a 2 per cent increase, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Total revenue fell 3 per cent to US$1.37-billion. Analysts had estimated revenue of US$1.09-billion.

More reading:

Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Economic news

Payroll processing firm ADP says U.S. private hiring rose by 204,000 positions in April, just ahead of the 200,000 economists had been forecasting.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report is released.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed meeting announcement. The Street does not expect a rate change.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press











