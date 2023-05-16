Equities

Wall Street futures struggled early Tuesday as traders await the latest round of talks on raising the U.S. debt ceiling. Major European markets were mixed. TSX futures were little changed ahead of the release of fresh inflation figures.

Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures all wavered around break even in the early premarket period. On Monday, all three managed a positive finish, with the Nasdaq closing up 0.66 per cent while the S&P 500 gained 0.3 per cent. The Dow closed up 0.14 per cent. In Canada, the S&P/TSX Composite Index finished the session 0.59-per-cent higher.

On Tuesday, Canadian investors get April inflation numbers from Statistics Canada ahead of the start of trading. Economists are expecting to see the annual rate of inflation tick lower from the 4.3-per-cent pace recorded in March.

“We expect to a 4.1-per-cent year-over-year rate from 4.3 per cent in March,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.

“With headline CPI moving in the right direction, all eyes will be on the BoC’s preferred measures of core inflation for signs that higher interest rates are slowing price growth. Year-over-year growth for the CPI trim, median, and the new ‘super core’ services ex-shelter measure introduced in the BoC’s last MPR should all slow substantially as large monthly increases in April a year ago fall out of the annual growth rates.”

The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is due June 7. Earlier this year, the central bank moved to the sidelines, indicating a pause after a campaign of rate hikes aimed at bringing down spiking inflationary pressures.

On Wall Street, traders are keeping a close eye on continuing negotiations to raise the debt ceiling and avert a defaults. U.S. President Joe Biden is scheduled to discuss the debt limit with congressional leaders at the White House on Tuesday afternoon. Talks scheduled for last Friday were postponed in a move some observers suggested offered hope of progress.

“Even though investors bought hope of a possible breakthrough on U.S. debt ceiling impasse when Biden and [House speaker Kevin] McCarthy meet today, McCarthy warned that they ‘are nowhere near reaching a conclusion’,” Swissquote senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya said in an early note.

“The negotiations will likely remain tight as Republicans ask [for] decent spending cuts to accept a debt ceiling relief, while Biden is not willing to compromise on spending into the election year. Therefore, even if Biden was to blink, he’d better do it at the last minute – to show his electors that he did his best to avoid an otherwise unavoidable default.”

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Monday that agency estimates are unchanged on the possible X-date when the U.S. could run out of cash — perhaps as early as June 1, according to the Associated Press. However, Ms. Yellen, in a letter to the House and Senate, also left some opening for a possible time extension, saying that “the actual date Treasury exhausts extraordinary measures could be a number of days or weeks later than these estimates,” the news agency said.

On the corporate side, U.S. home renovation giant Home Depot reports quarterly results ahead of the opening bell. Other big U.S. retailers like Walmart and Target are scheduled to report later in the week.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.08 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.12 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was down 0.03 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.73 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were treading water in early trading with disappointing economic news out of China offsetting a move by the U.S. to refill its Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

The day range on Brent was US$75.02 to US$75.95 in the early premarket period. The range on West Texas Intermediate was US$70.88 to US$71.79.

Both benchmarks rose about 1 per cent on Monday, ending a three-day losing streak.

Sentiment was underpinned by news the U.S. Department of Energy would buy 3 million barrels of crude oil for the SPR for delivery in August, and asked that offers be submitted by May 31, Reuters reports. That announcement came on Monday.

That was offset somewhat by reports that China’s April industrial output and retail sales fell short of forecasts, clouding the outlook for economic growth in one of the world’s top consumers of crude oil.

Still, in a forecast issued early Tuesday, the Paris-based International Energy Agency raised its outlook for global oil demand by 200,000 barrels per day and suggested that recent price declines were at odds with strong demand and lower supply.

In other commodities, gold prices pulled back as the U.S. dollar firmed.

Spot gold was down 0.7per cent at US$2,006.39 per ounce early Tuesday morning, while U.S. gold futures shed 0.5 per cent to US$2,011.70.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was mostly steady while its U.S. counterpart traded near its five-week high against a group of currencies.

The day range on the loonie was 74.10 US cents to 74.37 US cents in the predawn period. For the year to date, the Canadian dollar is up 0.68 per cent.

On world markets, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, rose to 102.57 early Tuesday, just short of Monday’s five-week top of 102.75.

Britain’s pound fell as much as 0.5 per cent against the greenback to US$1.2467 and also slid to 87.17 pence per euro after Britain’s unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 3.9 per cent in the three months to March, according to figures from Reuters.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 3.466 per cent in the predawn period.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian CPI for April.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. retail sales for April.

(9:15 a.m. ET) U.S. industrial production for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. NAHB Housing Market Index for May.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. business inventories for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press