Before the Bell: Fresh trade fears knock futures; investors await jobs reports

Equities

Wall Street futures were lower early Friday as the continued back-and-forth trade feud between the United States and China continued with U.S. President Donald Trump threatening an extra US$100-billion in tariffs. Dow futures were down by triple digits in the early hours as China vowed to fight back. On Bay Street, futures were also weaker following the lead of global markets. Overseas, MSCI’s World Index slid 0.15 per cent early on while key European markets started the day in the red.

Late Thursday, Mr. Trump upped the ante in the escalating dispute, telling U.S. trade officials to look for extra tariffs on Chinese imports in the wake of what he called “unfair retaliation” from that country. In response, the Chinese commerce ministry again said it wasn’t afraid of a trade war with the United States, although it also wasn’t seeking one.

Early Friday, Mr. Trump defended his tariff proposals, saying there may be a “little pain” in the short term but that the United States would be better off in the long run.

“Whilst the knee jerk reaction was a heavy sell off from traders, markets since pared some losses, with Asia closing mixed and Europe still pointing to a lower start but less extreme than when the news broke,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at LCG, said in a note.

“The message from the White House has been mixed at best this week, with White House adviser Larry Kudlow and other officials playing down any trade war fears, which worked to boost the markets. However, much of the good work by Kudlow & Co. was undone by Trump on Thursday evening, who is showing an increasingly hard-line approach.”

Outside trade, March employment figures are due on both sides of the border before the start of trading.

For Canada, the markets are expecting job growth between 10,000 and 20,000 positions for the month. RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley said he expects to see moderate growth of about 12,000 new positions after a gain in February of 15,400.

“These gains are down markedly from the average monthly increase through 2017 of 36,000 though this is consistent with our expectation that overall GDP growth will similarly moderate to 1.9 per cent this year after the robust 3-per-cent gain last year,” he said.



South of the border, non-farm payrolls are seen slowing to about 185,000 positions for the month, down from February’s big gain of 313,000. The slower pace, Mr. Ferley said, is consistent with a labour market operating close to capacity, leaving employers less able to find workers at a pace to sustain growth at levels seen in February.

In corporate news, Facebook shares were down slightly in premarket trading after chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg said some advertisers have curtailed spending in the wake of the data-sharing crisis. Ms. Sandberg said the social media giant has seen “ a few advertisers pause with us and they’re asking the same questions that other people are asking.”

On Bay Street, bank annual meetings continue with Royal Bank’s AGM Friday morning. On Thursday, both Bank of Montreal and CIBC reiterated their optimism over rising profits from U.S. operations. The Globe’s James Bradshaw, however, noted that BMO also sounded a note of caution about the potential cost of shifting competitive dynamics between the two countries.

Overseas, European markets were lower as trade concerns again spread around the globe. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.43 per cent in early going. Britain’s FTSE slid 0.20 per cent. Germany’s DAX was down 0.47 per cent and France’s CAC 40 fell 0.43 per cent.

In Asia, markets finished mixed as Thursday’s rally on Wall Street failed to carry over to the region. Japan’s Nikkei followed a choppy course in the final trading day of the week before finishing down 0.36 per cent. The Nikkei still managed to finish the week up about 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng returned after being closed for a public holiday to buck the trend in the region, ending Friday’s session up 1.11 per cent, with financial stocks moving higher. The Shanghai Composite Index ended off 0.15 per cent.

Commodities

Brent and West Texas Intermediate are both heading for their biggest weekly losses since early last month after renewed concerns over a trade war between China and the United States hit crude prices Friday. Brent crude was lower in early going and had a range for the day so far of US$67.67 to US$68.24. WTI was also lower and had a range of US$62.82 to US$63.79. Both posted fairly choppy patterns overnight with declines coming after Mr. Trump indicated another US$100-billion in tariffs against China could be in the offing.

“It is obvious that this stand-off between the United States (and) China is quite serious and navigating these waters will be tricky for traders,” JBC said in a note.

“Any meaningful change to the perception regarding future trade issues will most likely trump the potential effects of short-term variations to oil fundamentals.”

In other commodities, gold prices were underpinned by the latest trade news. Prices for spot gold and gold futures were little changed ahead of the U.S. payrolls report, which could have implications for the course of interest rate hikes in the United States.

“The key to gold’s direction remains the dollar, and we expect the dollar to recover a bit more,” ABN Amro analyst Georgette Boele told Reuters.

In other metals, silver prices were slightly weaker. London copper eased as the U.S. dollar advanced, although prices were seen climbing by about half a percentage point this week, marking the second consecutive week of gains.









Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was weaker early Friday as its U.S. counterpart steadied ahead of new employment figures. The loonie was lower at last check and had a day range so far of 78.18 US cents to 78.44 US cents.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was little changed at last check at 90.419, off overnight highs.

Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said the March U.S. employment could be affected by poor weather in the North East. Right now, markets are expecting to see the addition of about 185,000 new jobs, down from February’s 300,000 plus.

“Both ADP and the ISM report point to some upside risk to that number, though both have had a patchy forecasting record for the last year,” she said. “Beyond that, other data (initial jobless claims, Conference Board labour differential) continue to point to downward pressure on the unemployment rate.”



In Canada, economists are calling for an increase in March hiring of between 10,000 and 20,000 new jobs. “ The data will be watched for signs that the tight labour market is feeding through to stronger wage growth, with average hourly wage growth at 3.1 per cent year-over-year last month versus about 1-per-cent pace a year ago,” she said.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields slid as trade tensions escalated. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.827 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was lower at 3.071 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Hydro One Ltd. says it has received antitrust clearance in the United States for its deal to acquire U.S. energy company Avista Corp. The Ontario-based utility says the 30-day waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act expired Thursday night. Hydro One announced the friendly deal to acquire Avista last summer in an agreement that valued the company at $6.7-billion.

Walmart completed a thorough due diligence process on e-commerce firm Flipkart this week, two sources told Reuters, as the U.S. retail giant looks to take a controlling stake of 51 per cent or more in the Indian company. Walmart has already floated a shareholder agreement, or offer proposal, and is looking to shell out about US$10-billion to US$12-billion for the stake that would value Flipkart at roughly US$20-billion, one of the sources familiar with the matter said. A deal is far from finalized, however, and talks between the two parties and investors in Flipkart are ongoing, said a third source told the news agency.

U.S. industrial conglomerate Honeywell International Inc is targeting a roughly 10-per-cent increase in revenue from Southeast Asia this year, in part boosted by growing defense spending in the region, a company executive told Reuters. The company, which makes everything from jet engines to thermostats, is primed to benefit in the region as China’s territorial stance on South China Sea has raised the stakes for its ASEAN neighbours. “For a long time, militaries in Southeast Asia were a bit laissez faire about ordering and upgrading aircraft and so on,” Honeywell’s Southeast Asia president Briand Greer told Reuters in a recent interview.

Shares in Johnson & Johnson were down in premarket trading after the company suffered its first trial loss in a lawsuit claiming its talc-based products including Johnson’s Baby Powder contain cancer-causing asbestos. A New Jersey jury on Thursday ordered J&J and another company to pay US$37-million in damages.

A Hong Kong-based activist investment fund said Toshiba Corp’s chip unit was worth as much as US$40-billion, double the sale price agreed with a Bain-led consortium, as it escalated its opposition to the deal. Argyle Street Management is seeking to persuade Toshiba to either negotiate a higher price or list the unit, highlighting concerns that the Japanese conglomerate agreed to sell it too cheaply while in the throes of a financial crisis last year. The fund says other activist investors are on its side, but it is not clear how much support it has garnered. Argyle has also not disclosed the size of its stake in Toshiba.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its first-quarter operating profit likely rose 57.6 per cent from a year earlier, beating market expectations. The tech giant said its January-March profit was likely 15.6 trillion won (US$14.7-billion), compared with an average forecast of 14.5 trillion won from a Thomson Reuters survey of 21 analysts. Revenue was estimated to have increased 18.7 per cent, Samsung said in a regulatory filing.





Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for March. Consensus is an increase of 20,000 jobs, although some economists have suggested a number as low as 10,000 shouldn’t be ruled out. The unemployment rate is expected to remain 5.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. non-farm payrolls for March. Consensus is an increase of 185,000 (versus a rise of 313,000 in the previous month) with an unemployment rate of 4.0 per cent, falling from 4.1 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) Canada Ivey PMI for March.

(1:30 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks in Chicago on economic outlook.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for February. Consensus is an increase of $15-billion.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press