Equi­ties

U.S. stock fu­tures pointed to a re­bound Mon­day after last week’s loss­es but vola­til­ity will like­ly con­tinue to cast a long shad­ow as global trade con­cerns lin­ger. On Bay Street, fu­tures were high­er as world mar­kets perked up and crude prices moved high­er. Over­night, global mar­kets ral­lied as the U.S. gov­ern­ment played down wor­ries over trade dis­putes with China.

MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 coun­tries, was up 0.24 per cent at last check. Markets in Asia and Eur­ope were in posi­tive ter­ri­tory.

“Stock mar­kets are cau­tious­ly opti­mis­tic this mor­ning as President [Don­ald] Trump is con­fi­dent a deal will be struck be­tween the U.S. and China in re­la­tion to trade,” CMC mar­ket ana­lyst David Mad­den said. “The weak­ness in global equi­ties late­ly has large­ly been driv­en by the fear of a pos­sible trade war, and now those fears have dwin­dled a lit­tle.”

Dealers, he added, have grown ac­cus­tomed to the se­vere swings in stocks re­cent­ly, and they are “all too aware that ral­lies ha­ven’t last long late­ly.” The mar­kets took some sol­ace from a tweet from Mr. Trump on Sun­day say­ing any tafiffs would be re­cipro­cal and the he saw a “Great fu­ture for both coun­tries!”.

On Bay Street, shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. shares will be in the spot­light after the com­pany sus­pended all “non-es­sen­tial” spend­ing on the con­tro­ver­sial Trans Mountain pipe­line ex­pan­sion be­cause of op­pos­ition from the B.C. gov­ern­ment.

“If we can­not reach agree­ment by May 31st, it is dif­fi­cult to con­ceive of any scen­ar­io in which we would pro­ceed with the pro­ject,” Kinder Morgan chief exec­u­tive of­fi­cer Steve Kean said in a news re­lease.



Can­ad­ian Tire stock could also get some at­ten­tion after the re­tail­er an­nounced it will ex­pand its loyal­ty pro­gram to al­low cus­tom­ers to col­lect and re­deem Can­ad­ian Tire money across all its brands. The move ex­tends the pro­gram to Sport Chek, Mark’s, Atmos­phere and Gas+ lo­ca­tions in addi­tion to Can­ad­ian Tire out­lets.

On Wall Street, Vi­a­com has re­port­ed­ly asked CBS Corp. to sweet­en its mer­ger bid by about US$2.8-bil­lion or rough­ly a quar­ter more than CBS’s cur­rent of­fer, ac­cord­ing to a Reuters re­port. In a let­ter to CBS last week, Vi­a­com asked for 0.68 CBS shares for each Vi­a­com class B share, the news agency said. CBS had of­fered 0.55 of its shares for each Vi­a­com class B share.

Over­seas, Euro­pean mar­kets started the week high­er. The pan-Euro­pean STOXX 600 was up 0.24 per cent. Deutsche Bank shares jumped more than 4 per cent after the bank an­nounced a man­age­ment shuf­fle. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.3 per cent. Ger­many’s DAX gained 0.68 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.25 per cent.

In Asia, mar­kets fin­ished high­er de­spite sharp loss­es on Wall Street on Fri­day. Japan’s Nik­kei rose 0.51 per cent after wav­ering through much of the early part of the ses­sion. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ad­vanced 1.29 per cent with tech and fi­nan­cial shares climbing. The Shang­hai Com­pos­ite Index rose 0.60 per cent.





Com­mod­ities

Crude prices crept high­er early on after sharp loss­es Fri­day but lin­gering trade con­cerns con­tinue to weigh on mar­ket senti­ment. Brent crude was high­er and trad­ing in a range of US$67.12 to US$67.57 after a choppy over­night per­iod. West Texas Inter­medi­ate fol­lowed a sim­i­lar course ahead of the North Amer­ican open trad­ing up with a range for the day so far of US$61.93 to US$62.43.

Last week, Brent neared its lowest level in three weeks on back-and-forth trade moves by China and the United States. Oil prices dropped rough­ly 2 per cent on Fri­day after U.S. President Don­ald Trump sug­gested that China could be hit with more tar­iffs.

“The mar­ket is cur­rent­ly con­cerned for the es­cal­at­ing China-U.S. trade war ten­sions. And with good rea­son since this will be bad for global growth and oil de­mand growth fur­ther down the road,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, head of commodity strat­egy at SEB. “How­ever, oil mar­ket fun­da­men­tals are tight­ening and oil prices looks set to be squeezed high­er as long as OPEC+ sticks to its cuts.”

Higher U.S. drill rig num­bers also capped Mon­day’s ad­vance. En­er­gy ser­vi­ces firm Baker Hughes said Fri­day that U.S. com­pan­ies added 11 rigs for new pro­duc­tion last week. That brings the total count to 808, the highest since early 2015.

“While the week­ly gains were broad­ly distributed, with no sig­nifi­cant moves with­in ma­jor pro­du­cing basins, the nega­tive head­line adds pres­sure to global oil mar­kets which have been reeling in the wake of a swift­ly es­cal­at­ing US–China trade war,” Desjadins Securities said in a mor­ning note.

Mean­while, heading into earn­ings sea­son, Goldman Sachs said it ex­pects earn­ings by en­ergy com­pan­ies to soar by 75 per cent, benefiting from a 30-per-cent year-over-year jump in Brent prices. Overall, Goldman noted that earn­ings per share es­ti­mates have been lifted by about 5 per cent since the pas­sage of U.S. tax re­form late last year.

In other com­mod­ities, gold prices pulled back as eas­ing trade ten­sions moved in­vest­ors to risk­i­er bets. Spot gold and gold fu­tures for June de­liv­ery were both lower early on. Sil­ver prices were most­ly un­changed.

Cur­ren­cies and bonds

The Can­ad­ian dol­lar was lower at last check, trad­ing just above 80 US cents as its U.S. counter­part ad­vanced along­side a bounce in equi­ties. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.01 US cents to 78.39 US cents.

The loonie’s de­clines came as the U.S. dol­lar ex­tended two weeks of gains as wor­ries about a trade war be­tween the U.S. and China eased some­what. The U.S. dol­lar index was high­er at 90.224 in early go­ing Mon­day.

“Risk was a bit bet­ter bid in Asia to start the week after U.S. President [Don­ald] Trump’s tweet on Sun­day that China will relax its re­stric­tions ‘be­cause it’s the right thing to do,’” Sue Trinh, RBC’s head of Asia FX strat­egy, said. “His tweet sug­gested the war of words and threats of tar­iffs to date have just been part of the ne­go­ti­at­ing pro­cess. At­ten­tion now turns to China’s re­sponse, if any.”

For the loonie, the day’s big event is the re­lease of the first-quar­ter busi­ness out­look sur­vey by the Bank of Canada. It’s the last ma­jor re­lease be­fore the bank’s April 18 pol­icy an­nounce­ment on in­ter­est rates.

Ms. Trinh said, while the bal­ance of opin­ion on fur­ther sales growth mod­er­at­ed in the last sur­vey, in­vest­ment in­ten­tions rose and the pro­por­tion of rims fa­cing labour short­ages and at least some trouble meet­ing de­mand rose.

“This dy­nam­ic, along with firming wage growth and in­fla­tion, are in­dic­a­tive of in­creased cap­acity pres­sures al­though with GDP growth run­ning around po­ten­tial since mid-2017, it sug­gests lim­it­ed price pres­sures be­yond this,” she said, not­ing the sur­vey per­iod like­ly ended in the mid­dle of last month mean­ing re­cent posi­tive head­lines on NAFTA aren’t like­ly to be re­flected.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was high­er at 2.795 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 30-year note was also high­er at 3.036 per cent. Traders said the high­er yields re­flected the re­cent mar­ket roll­er-coast­er ride along­side trade rhet­or­ic.

Stocks set to see ac­tion

Deutsche Bank named re­tail spe­cial­ist Chris­tian Sew­ing as its new chief exec­u­tive of­fi­cer with im­medi­ate ef­fect on Sun­day, signalling a pos­sible re­treat from al­most three dec­ades of em­pow­ering in­vest­ment bank­ers at Ger­many’s lar­gest lend­er. Mr. Sew­ing, a Ger­man national, will re­place John Cryan, a Briton, as the bank seeks to strength­en its brand in its home mar­ket. Mr. Cryan had been in charge since 2015 and his man­date would have ex­pired in 2020, but in­vest­ors had lost faith that he could re­turn the bank to prof­it­abil­ity after three con­secu­tive years of loss­es.

Pri­vate in­vest­ment firm Cat­ion Capital said it will nom­in­ate four dir­ec­tors for Crescent Point En­er­gy’s board of dir­ec­tors. Crescent point holds its an­nual share­hold­ers meet­ing next month. Cat­ion cited “sig­nifi­cant de­struc­tion” of share­hold­er value and the “ab­ject fail­ure” of the Can­ad­ian oil pro­du­cer’s cur­rent leader­ship across all as­pects for the move.

Swiss drug mak­er Novartis is mov­ing fur­ther into gene ther­apy by buy­ing AveXis for US$8.7-bil­lion, adding a rare-dis­ease treat­ment that could reap bil­lions in sales. The US$218-per-share cash deal an­nounced on Mon­day rep­re­sents a 72-per-cent pre­mium to AveXis’s 30-day vol­ume-weighted aver­age stock price. The trans­action is seen clos­ing in mid-2018.

WPP could pub­lish the find­ings of its in­ves­ti­ga­tion into an al­leg­a­tion of mis­con­duct against Chief Executive Mar­tin Sor­rell as early as next week, a per­son fam­il­iar with the situ­a­tion told Reuters. The world’s big­gest ad­ver­tis­ing group said last week it was in­ves­ti­gat­ing an al­leg­a­tion of mis­con­duct against Mr. Sor­rell, the found­er of the com­pany, with­out giv­ing any fur­ther de­tails. Mr. Sor­rell has de­scribed the al­leg­a­tion as re­gard­ing the use of com­pany funds. He has said he re­jects it “un­reserv­ed­ly”.

Economic news

(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Out­look Survey and Sen­ior Loan Offi­cer Survey for Q1 is re­leased



With Reuters and The Can­ad­ian Press