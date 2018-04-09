Equities
U.S. stock futures pointed to a rebound Monday after last week’s losses but volatility will likely continue to cast a long shadow as global trade concerns linger. On Bay Street, futures were higher as world markets perked up and crude prices moved higher. Overnight, global markets rallied as the U.S. government played down worries over trade disputes with China.
MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up 0.24 per cent at last check. Markets in Asia and Europe were in positive territory.
“Stock markets are cautiously optimistic this morning as President [Donald] Trump is confident a deal will be struck between the U.S. and China in relation to trade,” CMC market analyst David Madden said. “The weakness in global equities lately has largely been driven by the fear of a possible trade war, and now those fears have dwindled a little.”
Dealers, he added, have grown accustomed to the severe swings in stocks recently, and they are “all too aware that rallies haven’t last long lately.” The markets took some solace from a tweet from Mr. Trump on Sunday saying any tafiffs would be reciprocal and the he saw a “Great future for both countries!”.
On Bay Street, shares of Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd. shares will be in the spotlight after the company suspended all “non-essential” spending on the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion because of opposition from the B.C. government.
“If we cannot reach agreement by May 31st, it is difficult to conceive of any scenario in which we would proceed with the project,” Kinder Morgan chief executive officer Steve Kean said in a news release.
Canadian Tire stock could also get some attention after the retailer announced it will expand its loyalty program to allow customers to collect and redeem Canadian Tire money across all its brands. The move extends the program to Sport Chek, Mark’s, Atmosphere and Gas+ locations in addition to Canadian Tire outlets.
On Wall Street, Viacom has reportedly asked CBS Corp. to sweeten its merger bid by about US$2.8-billion or roughly a quarter more than CBS’s current offer, according to a Reuters report. In a letter to CBS last week, Viacom asked for 0.68 CBS shares for each Viacom class B share, the news agency said. CBS had offered 0.55 of its shares for each Viacom class B share.
Overseas, European markets started the week higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.24 per cent. Deutsche Bank shares jumped more than 4 per cent after the bank announced a management shuffle. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.3 per cent. Germany’s DAX gained 0.68 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, markets finished higher despite sharp losses on Wall Street on Friday. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.51 per cent after wavering through much of the early part of the session. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng advanced 1.29 per cent with tech and financial shares climbing. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.60 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices crept higher early on after sharp losses Friday but lingering trade concerns continue to weigh on market sentiment. Brent crude was higher and trading in a range of US$67.12 to US$67.57 after a choppy overnight period. West Texas Intermediate followed a similar course ahead of the North American open trading up with a range for the day so far of US$61.93 to US$62.43.
Last week, Brent neared its lowest level in three weeks on back-and-forth trade moves by China and the United States. Oil prices dropped roughly 2 per cent on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that China could be hit with more tariffs.
“The market is currently concerned for the escalating China-U.S. trade war tensions. And with good reason since this will be bad for global growth and oil demand growth further down the road,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, head of commodity strategy at SEB. “However, oil market fundamentals are tightening and oil prices looks set to be squeezed higher as long as OPEC+ sticks to its cuts.”
Higher U.S. drill rig numbers also capped Monday’s advance. Energy services firm Baker Hughes said Friday that U.S. companies added 11 rigs for new production last week. That brings the total count to 808, the highest since early 2015.
“While the weekly gains were broadly distributed, with no significant moves within major producing basins, the negative headline adds pressure to global oil markets which have been reeling in the wake of a swiftly escalating US–China trade war,” Desjadins Securities said in a morning note.
Meanwhile, heading into earnings season, Goldman Sachs said it expects earnings by energy companies to soar by 75 per cent, benefiting from a 30-per-cent year-over-year jump in Brent prices. Overall, Goldman noted that earnings per share estimates have been lifted by about 5 per cent since the passage of U.S. tax reform late last year.
In other commodities, gold prices pulled back as easing trade tensions moved investors to riskier bets. Spot gold and gold futures for June delivery were both lower early on. Silver prices were mostly unchanged.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was lower at last check, trading just above 80 US cents as its U.S. counterpart advanced alongside a bounce in equities. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.01 US cents to 78.39 US cents.
The loonie’s declines came as the U.S. dollar extended two weeks of gains as worries about a trade war between the U.S. and China eased somewhat. The U.S. dollar index was higher at 90.224 in early going Monday.
“Risk was a bit better bid in Asia to start the week after U.S. President [Donald] Trump’s tweet on Sunday that China will relax its restrictions ‘because it’s the right thing to do,’” Sue Trinh, RBC’s head of Asia FX strategy, said. “His tweet suggested the war of words and threats of tariffs to date have just been part of the negotiating process. Attention now turns to China’s response, if any.”
For the loonie, the day’s big event is the release of the first-quarter business outlook survey by the Bank of Canada. It’s the last major release before the bank’s April 18 policy announcement on interest rates.
Ms. Trinh said, while the balance of opinion on further sales growth moderated in the last survey, investment intentions rose and the proportion of rims facing labour shortages and at least some trouble meeting demand rose.
“This dynamic, along with firming wage growth and inflation, are indicative of increased capacity pressures although with GDP growth running around potential since mid-2017, it suggests limited price pressures beyond this,” she said, noting the survey period likely ended in the middle of last month meaning recent positive headlines on NAFTA aren’t likely to be reflected.
In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.795 per cent. The yield on the U.S. 30-year note was also higher at 3.036 per cent. Traders said the higher yields reflected the recent market roller-coaster ride alongside trade rhetoric.
Stocks set to see action
Deutsche Bank named retail specialist Christian Sewing as its new chief executive officer with immediate effect on Sunday, signalling a possible retreat from almost three decades of empowering investment bankers at Germany’s largest lender. Mr. Sewing, a German national, will replace John Cryan, a Briton, as the bank seeks to strengthen its brand in its home market. Mr. Cryan had been in charge since 2015 and his mandate would have expired in 2020, but investors had lost faith that he could return the bank to profitability after three consecutive years of losses.
Private investment firm Cation Capital said it will nominate four directors for Crescent Point Energy’s board of directors. Crescent point holds its annual shareholders meeting next month. Cation cited “significant destruction” of shareholder value and the “abject failure” of the Canadian oil producer’s current leadership across all aspects for the move.
Swiss drug maker Novartis is moving further into gene therapy by buying AveXis for US$8.7-billion, adding a rare-disease treatment that could reap billions in sales. The US$218-per-share cash deal announced on Monday represents a 72-per-cent premium to AveXis’s 30-day volume-weighted average stock price. The transaction is seen closing in mid-2018.
WPP could publish the findings of its investigation into an allegation of misconduct against Chief Executive Martin Sorrell as early as next week, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters. The world’s biggest advertising group said last week it was investigating an allegation of misconduct against Mr. Sorrell, the founder of the company, without giving any further details. Mr. Sorrell has described the allegation as regarding the use of company funds. He has said he rejects it “unreservedly”.
More reading:
Monday’s small-cap stocks to watch
TD moves to discourage clients from investing in pot stocks, internal e-mail shows
Economic news
(10:30 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada Business Outlook Survey and Senior Loan Officer Survey for Q1 is released
With Reuters and The Canadian Press