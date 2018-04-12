Before the Bell: Futures climb as Trump tweets Syria action could be ‘not soon at all’

Equities

U.S. stock futures turned higher early Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a missile strike on Syria may not be imminent. Dow futures traded up by triple digits following the U.S. president’s tweet, which appeared to clarify an earlier suggestion that swift military action was in the offing.

On Bay Street, futures were just north of break even with oil prices higher but gold prices weaker. Overnight, MSCI’s world equity index turned lower for the second day as European markets were mixed in early going and major Asian indexes ended lower.

A day earlier, Wall Street finished sharply lower on escalating rhetoric between the United States and Russia over the potential military response to a suspected chemical attack in Syria. Mr. Trump warned Russia to ‘get ready’ for military action. Moscow’s ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Zasypkin, meanwhile, warned that any U.S. missiles fired at Syria would be shot down.

Early Thursday, Mr. Trump tweeted that he “never said when an attack on Syria would take place.” He also said in the early morning tweet that a strike on Syria “could be very soon or not soon at all.”

For investors, the tense situation raises uncertainty just ahead of the start of earnings season, with some of the biggest U.S. banks starting to report their latest results on Friday. (Financial shares led Wednesday’s declines on Wall Street amid continued concerns over the risks of a trade war between the United States and China.)

“Investors are weighing up the erratic geopolitical backdrop with high hopes for earnings growth,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “Laying beneath the uncertainty is the question of of how much support can be expected by central banks if it all goes pear-shaped.”

Investors, he said, need “some good results from U.S. banks which unofficially kick off U.S. earnings season on Friday to restore some confidence.”

On Bay Street, Shaw Communications reported a second-quarter loss of $164-million or 33 cents a share, compared with profit the previous year of $147-million or 30 cents. The latest quarter included a restructuring charge of $417-million. Quarterly revenue was $1.36-billion, topping analysts forecasts which called for a number closer to $1.26-billion.

Also in the headlines, Bank of Nova Scotia has abandoned a deal to sell its Malaysian unit to a Taiwanese financial-services firm after failing to close the transaction before a deadline. Globe banking reporter James Bradshaw reports the deal was subject to due diligence as well as approvals from authorities in Taiwan and Malaysia. But Scotiabank and Cathay Financial have agreed to scrap the sale, adding uncertainty to the Canadian bank’s future in Malaysia, where it has operated since 1973.

Elsewhere, Cineplex Inc. said it is laying off “a number of” full-time workers. The theatre operator isn’t saying how many but a spokesperson told The Canadian Press the layoffs affect less than 100 workers. The cuts are part of a “small restructuring” and are aimed at eliminating duplicate roles after several acquistions.

On Wall Street, Walt Disney has been told by Britain’s takeover regulator that it has to make an offer for all of European pay-TV company Sky if it buys Twenty-First Century Fox assets. Fox agreed an offer to buy all of Sky more than a year ago, but the transaction still needs approval. Since then, Disney has agreed to buy Fox assets including its stake in Sky in a separate deal. On Thursday, the U.K. panel also said Disney must match Fox’s current offer for the shares in Sky that it doesn’t already own. Disney shares were modestly higher in premarket trading.

Overseas, European markets were mixed in early going with the pan-European STOXX up 0.21 per cent at last check. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.07 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.24 per cent and Germany’s DAX gained 0.43 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.12 per cent. The broader Topix also closed in the red, falling 0.39 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back early gains to end down 0.21 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index slid 0.87 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices pulled back in early trading but still held close to recent highs as the prospect in military action in the Middle East underpinned the market. Brent crude saw choppy trading overnight with a day range so far of US$71.54 to US$72.49. West Texas Intermediate followed a similar course overnight with a range so far for the day of US$66.51 to US$67.33. Both hit their best levels since 2014 on Wednesday, with Brent hitting $73.09 and WTI touching US$67.45.

In a morning note, Desjardins Capital notes that the “ever delicate geopolitical balance in the Middle East appears to be fraying” following the reported chemical attacks by the Syrian government.

“The complexity of the long-drawn-out civil war, which has become a proxy contest between the two regional powerhouses (Iran and Saudi Arabia), with the Russians intervening on behalf of the Syrian regime, only increases the probability of miscalculation and further escalation,” Desjardins said. “It also likely raises the odds that the Trump administration will scrap the Iran nuclear treaty next month.”

Meanwhile, a bearish report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration on U.S. inventories and production weighed on prices. Wednesday’s EIA report showed an increase in stocks of 3.3 million barrels last week with crude production hitting a record 10.53 million barrels a day. Reuters notes that the U.S. now produces more oil that top OPEC exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia now has higher production, producing 11 million barrels a day.

In other commodities, gold prices fell from their highest levels in 11 weeks after the U.S. Federal Reserve’s minutes from its most recent meeting paved the way for more rate hikes through the year. Spot gold was lower early Thursday, ending a four-day winning streak as the U.S. dollar firmed. Gold futures were also lower. Silver prices also fell.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was little changed early Thursday as its U.S. counterpart firmed after comments from the Fed suggested a course of higher interest rates through the rest of the year was likely.

The loonie was trading in a day range so far of 79.27 US cents to 79.60 US cents.

“Markets are quiet overnight, with the U.S. still weighing its options on Syria,” Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy said. “The Fed March minutes had a hawkish initial reaction though it faded. Most currencies are now flat on (North American) closes.”

In early going, the U.S. dollar index moved higher to 89.75, climbing from two-week lows of 89.35 seen during the previous session as geopolitical concerns tempered the Fed’s expectations that more rate hikes would be coming. CMC Markets analyst David Madden said the Fed minutes keep the possibility of three more U.S. rate hikes this year on the table, although trade concerns expressed by the central bank “could derail hiking plans.”

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields were higher with the yield on the 10-year note sitting at 2.797 per cent and the yield on the 30-year note hitting 3.013.

Stocks set to see action

National Access Cannabis Corp. and Second Cup Ltd. said they have struck an alliance to develop and operate a network of NAC-branded recreational cannabis dispensaries across Western Canada. “NAC will apply for licenses to dispense cannabis products and upon receipt, work with Second Cup and applicable franchisees to leverage Second Cup’s extensive Canadian retail footprint to construct retail stores carrying leading cannabis products,” the companies said.

BlackRock Inc, the world’s largest asset manager, reported first-quarter profit above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, benefiting from higher volatility in global markets. Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue rose 17 per cent to US$2.95-billion from US$2.52-billion a year earlier. BlackRock shares rose more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

Bed Bath & Beyond shares were down 17 per cent in premarket trading after the U.S. retailer said its current fiscal-year profit will be in the low to mid US$2 range, far below analysts’ estimates of US$3.03. Up to Wednesday’s close, the stock was down 46 per cent in the last 12 months.

Delta Air Lines Inc. reported a 9.5-per-cent rise in quarterly revenue on Thursday on higher fares and rising passenger traffice. However, U.S. carrier’s net income fell to US$547-million in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$561-million a year earlier. Higher costs, including a spike in fuel prices and a US$44-million negative impact from severe winter storms, weighed on its bottom line. Delta saod earnings per share were flat at 77 US cents. Delta shares were up nearly 3 per cent in 3 per cent.

French healthcare group Sanofi is investing 350 million euros (US$432.4-million) in a Canadian vaccine facility, which the drug maker said would help it meet growing demand in this area. Sanofi’s new investment will finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility at the Sanofi Pasteur Canadian headquarters in Toronto. Sanofi’s new investment will finance the construction of a new state-of-the-art vaccine manufacturing facility at the Sanofi Pasteur Canadian headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

Brick Brewing reported lower profit in its latest quarter, citing challenging market conditions last year. For the quarter ended Jan. 31, Brick reported net income of $2.6-million or 7 cents a share, down from $3.9-million or 11 cents a year earlier.

Reuters reports that Walmart is likely to strike a deal to buy a major stake in Indian e-commerce player Flipkart by the end of June. The move would be the U.S. retail behemoth’s biggest purchase of an online business. Reuters reported last week that Walmart had made a proposal to buy 51 per cent or more of the company for between US$10-billion to US$12-billion.

Economic news

New applications for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by 9,000 to 233,000 last week. Economists had been expected claims to fall to 230,000.

Canadian home prices were unchanged in March. The Teranet-National Bank Composite House Price Index, which measures changes for repeat sales of single-family homes, showed prices were flat on a monthly basis after dipping 0.1 per cent in February.

(3 p.m. ET) Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speaks at Canada Growth Summit 3 in Toronto.

















































































(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.1 per cent from February and 3.8 per cent year over year.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press