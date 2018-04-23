Before the Bell: Futures steady as U.S. bond yields near 3 per cent; TSX set for flat start

Equities

U.S. stock futures pointed to a steady start to the week as U.S. bond yields spiked to their highest levels since 2014, nearing 3 per cent. On Bay Street, futures wavered around break even with oil prices slipping, although still near multiyear highs. Overseas, world markets were lower with MSCI’s world equity index trading down 0.2 per cent.

“Market indecision has driven a somewhat uninspiring start to the week, with a mixed overnight session leading to a similarly indecisive start to trade in Europe,” IG market analyst Joshua Mahoney said in an early note. “Optimism that fading geopolitical fears would bring about a bullish start to the week have been largely disregarded, with stocks trading lower despite the U.S. offer to commence bilateral trade talks with China to resolve the current standoff.”

Earnings continue to be the big story on both sides of the border. On Bay Street, results are due after the close Monday from Canadian National Railway and Barrick Gold Corp.

For CN, the consensus forecast calls for earnings per share of about 98 cents a share, according to Zacks Research. Barrick is seen reporting EPS of 15 cents a share with analysts keeping an eye on costs. The gold miner has already signalled that costs during the first quarter will be the highest of the year. Investors will also be looking for signs that the company is nearing an end to a tax dispute with the Tanzanian government and Barrick’s Acacia unit.

Elsewhere, Canadian Pacific shares will be on investors’ minds after a strike at the railway was temporarily averted after the federal labour minister ordered employees to vote on CP’s final offer just ahead of a planned deadline. The unions have recommended employees reject the offer.

On Wall Street, the yield on 10-year Treasuries touched 2.99 per cent, the highest since early 2014. Reuters notes that, the last time yields hit 3 per cent, stocks fell as risk appetite retreated. It also preceded oil’s share decline.

“Bond markets appear to be starting to price in an inflationary scenario after US 10-year yields hit a four-year high and closer to that 3 per cent level that has taken on a symbolism of its own in the last few months,” CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson said.

“If prices and interest rates start to rise too quickly then the economic recovery that is already starting to show signs of fatigue could start to slow further and could get choked off completely.”

On the corporate front, tech earnings kick in with results due from Google-parent Alphabet after the close. The company is expected to post earnings per share for the quarter of US$9.28, according to analysts polled by FactSet. That’s up from US$7.23 in the same quarter last year. Alphabet shares were slightly weaker in premarket trading early Monday.

Other U.S. earnings Monday include Hasbro, Haliburton and Whirlpool.

Overseas, markets in Europe were lower with the pan-European STOXX 600 falling 0.12 per cent at last check. Shares in USB were down by 3 per cent after the bank topped analysts’ forecasts with its latest results but struck a cautious tone for the coming quarter. Britain’s FTSE was down 0.08 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.18 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.20 per cent.

Shares in Asia also closed out the Monday session in the red. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.33 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.54 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.09 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were off slightly in early going, pressured by rising U.S. Treasury yields and another increase in drilling activity. Brent crude, however, continued to hold just below US$74 a barrel at last check and had a day range of US$73.50 to US$74.15. West Texas Intermediate has a range for the day so far of $67.84 to US$68.45.

Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, notes that the price of oil “remains elevated” having rallied 10 per cent over the last two weeks and about 9 per cent for the year.

“The focus on oil is expected to stay this week as European oil majors Shell, ENI and Total report earnings, in addition to U.S. producers Exxon Mobil, Chevron and ConocoPhilips,” he said. “The rally in oil price is expected to boost profits, however the price of oil is also nearing inflation boosting levels, making it fall onto President [Donald] Trump’s radar.“

On Friday, Mr. Trump accused OPEC of keeping oil prices artificially high and suggested the U.S. could take action. Oil prices fell in the wake of that tweet.

Rising yields on U.S. Treasuries also appear to be introducing some caution in the market. The last time yields on the 10-year note cracked 3 per cent, stocks and commodities fell.

Sentiment was also tempered Monday by the latest U.S. rig count figures. Those numbers, released Friday afternoon, showed an increased number of drilling rigs in production. U.S. drilling activity is now at its highest level in three years.

Rising bond yields also hit gold prices early on, with bullion touching its weakest level in two weeks as the U.S. dollar rose. Spot gold touched its lowest point since April 9 in early trading. U.S. gold futures were also lower.

Silver prices fell 1 per cent early Monday.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was weaker as its U.S. counterpart bounced on world currency markets as bond yields rose. The day range on the loonie so far is 78.09 US cents to 78.46 US cents.

Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, also noted that Friday’s weak retail sales number hurt the loonie but it was the downward revisions to previous months that “do more damage.”

“Our head of CA rates strategy notes it brings the possibility of a negative Q1 print for real consumption, running counter to the BoC’s assessment that ‘growth in consumption remains robust, supported by strong labour income growth.’” she said. “A May hike now looks unlikely.”

On world currency markets, the U.S. dollar index rise to 90.719 per cent as 10-year bond yields neared 3 per cent. The dollar index is now near its best levels since early last month.

“Finally rising U.S. yields are having at least some effect on the dollar. Investors could not ignore this indefinitely,” Commerzbank currencies strategist Ulrich Leuchtmann told Reuters.

“If you believe that the Fed (Federal Reserve) will do what it has done for the last 30 to 40 years, then you will have to come to the conclusion that this will be positive for the dollar,” he said, predicting that the U.S. central bank would tighten policy further to curb inflation.

The euro, meanwhile, fell to a two-and-a-half week low of US$1.2226 on Monday. A survey of business activity Monday showed growth stabilizing but also pointed to rising concern over the euro. IHS Markit’s composite flash Purchasing Managers’ Index for the euro zone held steady in April at March’s 14-month low of 55.2.

Stocks set to see action

Hasbro Inc reported a bigger-than-expected drop in quarterly revenue on Monday, blaming the liquidation of Toys ‘R’ Us and unsold toy inventory in Europe for a $100-million shortfall in revenue. Hasbro shares fell almost 5 per cent in premarket trading on the results and looked set to open at their weakest since late 2016. The company’s revenue fell 16 per cent to US$716.3-million. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of US$814-million. Net loss attributable to Hasbro was $112.5-million, or 90 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 1, compared with a profit of $68.6-million, or 54 cents per share, a year earlier.

UBS Group AG’s freshly-combined wealth management unit didn’t get off to the best start. The business, which accounts for about half UBS’s pretax profit, posted first-quarter earnings that missed analyst estimates. That disappointment and lower-than-expected asset management results eclipsed a star performance at the investment bank, sending the shares down the most in three months.

General Motors Co’s South Korean unit dropped a plan for a vote on a bankruptcy filing after reaching a tentative wage deal with its labour union on Monday that helped the U.S. auto maker win concessions on pay, bonuses and benefits. GM shocked South Korea in February when it unveiled a major restructuring plan for the money-losing unit, which involved shuttering one of its four plants in the country and voluntary redundancies for 2,600 workers.

Oilfield services provider Halliburton Co posted a 34-per-cent rise in first-quarter revenue helped by higher crude prices and rising production. Net income attributable to Halliburton was US$46-million, or 5 US cents per share to shareholders, for the three months ended March 31.



Kimberly-Clark Corp, the maker of Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissues, reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales, helped by its personal care business. Net income attributable to shareholders fell to US$93-million, or 26 US cents per share, from US$563-million, or US$1.57 per share. Results in the latest quarter included US$577-million in restructuring charges. Sales rose 5 per cent to US$4.73-billion in the quarter ended March 31, beating analysts’ average estimate of US$4.60-billion.

Netflix Inc said on Monday it planned to raise US$1.5-billion in debt as the video streaming service continues a rapid expansion in production of original shows. The company said it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include content acquisitions, production.

MEG Energy Corp. says CEO Bill McCaffrey will retire after 19 years in the role. Mr. McCaffrey will leave the post after the company’s annual meeting at the end of May.Harvey Doerr will act as interim CEO during the search process.

Economic news

Statistics Canada said wholesale sales fell 0.8 per cent to $62.8-billion in February. Economists had been expecting an increase of about 0.5 per cent. The February decline was the biggest downward movement and the second monthly drop since last September, the agency said.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. PMI composite flash for April.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. existing home sales for March. The Street expects an annualized rate rise of 0.2 per cent.

(3:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Finance

With Reuters and The Canadian Press