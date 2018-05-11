Before the Bell: Futures point to higher open; loonie falls on weak jobs report

Equities

U.S. and Canadian stock futures were pointing to a modestly higher open in both markets this morning, following gains in global equities overnight. Market sentiment was still getting a boost from the weak U.S. inflation numbers on Thursday that suggested a slower path of interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Both Dow and S&P 500 futures were up about 0.2 per cent at 730 a.m. (ET), with futures for the TSX 60 also in the green by a similar amount.

On Bay Street, investors took in the Canadian jobs numbers for April; economists were forecasting just shy of 20,000 net new jobs were created for the month. But the report held a surprise: Canada’s jobs market stalled in April, with unemployment holding steady at 5.8 per cent. On net, the economy lost 1,100 positions, Statistics Canada said today. The Canadian dollar dropped about a third of a cent on a news, trading at last check at 78.32 cents (U.S.).

A trio of financial stocks - Power Corp., Onex Corp., and Thomson Reuters - are all reporting quarterly financials this morning.

The MSCI All Country World Index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, was up nearly 0.4 percent and was set for its strongest week since March 9. The U.S. dollar fell 0.2 percent against a basket of currencies, erasing this week’s gains in the wake of the inflation data.

Oil prices steadied near 3-1/2-year highs as the prospect of new U.S. sanctions on Iran tightened the outlook for Middle East supply at a time when global crude production is only just keeping pace with rising demand.

The inflation numbers followed employment data last week that pointed to sluggish wage growth.

While the rally in stocks seemed to point to investor relief, analysts were split over whether the slowdown in inflation could lower the chances of the Fed increasing the number of rate hikes it has suggested will take place this year.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis’ President James Bullard will make a speech on Friday, as will European Central Bank President Mario Draghi.

ADS Securities head of research Konstantinos Anthis said the case for two or three further U.S. rate hikes might be decided after the summer. Fed funds futures show a 93-percent chance of one next month.

“The data from the U.S. for the past few months has been supportive so if this trend is to continue there’s plenty of time for the Fed to witness stronger performance again and grow more aggressive,” Anthis said.

The inflation data also flattened the U.S. Treasury yield curve further, with the gap between 5-year and 30-year bonds at its narrowest since 2007. Investors also bought southern European government bonds, taking advantage of a rise in yields on the back of Italian political concerns.

Italian, Spanish and Portuguese 10-year borrowing costs fell 2-3 basis points (bps), outpacing better-rated peers at the end of a week in which the increasing likelihood of an anti-establishment coalition taking power in Italy had hurt the euro zone’s lower-rated debt.

Italian 10-year yields were set for their biggest weekly rise since February.

European stocks, meanwhile, were set to seal their longest winning streak for more than three years as M&A activity stole the spotlight from the tail-end of a robust earnings season.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was flat, but set for its seventh straight week of gains - its longest winning streak since March 2015. Germany’s DAX was down 0.3 percent and Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.1 percent. Wall Street was futures indicated a positive start to the session.

Asian markets were cheered by a further easing in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12 for talks on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons program.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7 percent to near three-week highs while Japan’s Nikkei climbed 1.2 percent.

With the situation around North Korea off the boil for now, political concerns are focused elsewhere as the United States and China continue skirmishing over trade and as tensions rise in the Middle East.

“Trump still needs President Xi (Jinping) and China’s support in dealing with North Korea and this will be his priority in the short term,” JPMorgan economists wrote in a note to clients.

“Once the meeting is finished, trade may return to the fore.”

U.S. and Chinese officials will meet in Washington for a second round of trade talks next week, after apparently making little progress in discussions in Beijing this month.

Commodities

Oil prices steadied near 3-1/2 year highs on Friday as the prospect of new U.S. sanctions on Iran tightened the outlook for Middle East supply at a time when global crude production is only just keeping pace with rising demand.

The United States plans to reintroduce sanctions against Iran, which pumps about 4 percent of the world’s oil, after abandoning a deal reached in late 2015 that limited Tehran’s nuclear ambitions in exchange for the removal of U.S. and European sanctions.

The global oil market is finely balanced, with top exporter Saudi Arabia and No.1 producer Russia having led efforts to curb oil supply to prop up prices.

Benchmark Brent crude was unchanged at $77.47 a barrel by 1010 GMT. On Thursday Brent hit $78, its highest since November 2014.

U.S. light crude was up 20 cents at $71.56, having touched a 3-1/2 year high of $71.89 on Thursday.

Many analysts expect oil prices to rise as Iran’s exports fall.

“The up-trend remains strong and intact,” said Robin Bieber, technical chart analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Rainer Seele, chief executive of Austrian oil and gas company OMV, told German daily Handelsblatt that he expects prices to rise as the United States moves to reimpose sanctions.

“It is not yet clear which concrete sanctions the U.S. will impose. But I expect the price of North Sea Brent to be closer to $80 than $70 a barrel,” Seele said in an interview.

Gold prices slipped in range-bound trading on Friday as the dollar firmed slightly, with investors mostly brushing off a potential broadening of conflict in the Middle East.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,319.61 per ounce as of 0656 GMT, after rising to the highest since end-April at $1,322.76 in the previous session. The metal was, however, still on track to register a first weekly rise in four.

U.S. gold futures for June delivery were nearly 0.2 percent lower at $1,320.20 per ounce.

“I think geopolitical concerns (with respect to recent attacks on Syria) are still a concern but investors aren’t paying significant attention to these,” said Naeem Aslam, chief markets analyst, Think Markets.

“The dollar story is more prominent.”

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up to 78.55 US cents early on after strengthening to a nearly three-week high on Thursday as oil prices climbed and prospects improved for greater deal making in Canada’s energy sector. But it fell about a quarter of a cent on the surprisingly weak Canadian jobs report, which suggests the Bank of Canada will be in no rush to hike interest rates.

The euro slipped on Friday as the dollar recovered following weaker than expected inflation data that appears to have stalled the greenback’s recent rally to 2018 highs.

The U.S. dollar is still headed for its fourth straight week of gains, although much more modestly this week. The U.S. currency’s recovery has been led by investors unwinding short positions in the belief that the U.S. economy looks relatively strong and that interest rates in the United States will rise while stagnating in other parts of the world.

U.S. consumer prices rose less than expected in April, which would support gradual, rather than more aggressive, rate increases by the Federal Reserve.

The dollar index is up 0.2 percent this week, less than the more than 1 percent gains it racked up in the previous two weeks.

“The dollar’s rally is likely to have ended for now. But of course U.S. dollar strength could hardly go on as quickly and smoothly as it had done for the past weeks,” said Commerzbank analysts, predicting that the inflation numbers would only cause a pause in the dollar’s recovery.

The dollar index against a basket of major currencies rose 0.1 percent to 92.744, down from Wednesday’s 4-1/2-month high of 93.42.

The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.1905 but was off its 2018 lows of $1.1823 hit on Wednesday.

Stocks set to see action

Thomson Reuters Corp on Friday reported slightly higher-than-expected first-quarter sales and earnings, and forecast low single-digit growth in 2018 revenue in its remaining business.

The news and information company announced earlier this year that it is selling a majority stake of its Financial & Risk unit to private equity firm Blackstone Group LP.

Thomson Reuters reported quarterly revenue of $1.38-billion,up from $1.33-billiona year ago. Adjusted for special items, first-quarter earnings were 28 cents per share.

Onex Corp reported this morning that revenues increased by 6 per to $6-billion compared to the same period a year ago. The conglomerate said the increase in quarterly revenue was largely due to inclusion of revenue from acquisitions of Intrapac, Laces, Parkdean Resorts and SMG.

Second Cup Ltd. reported a loss of $138,000 or $0.01 per share in the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $475,000 in the same quarter a year ago. Its same-store sales in the quarter were down 2.2 per cent.

Power Corp. of Canada is expected to post earnings per share Friday morning of 73 cents. Power Corp. hasn’t missed its earnings expectation since the first quarter of 2017.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. late Thursday reported EPS of 32 US cents on revenue of US$494.8 million, reporting in U.S. dollars for the first time. The numbers seemed to be healthy beats on the analyst estimates, made in Canadian dollars, according to Thomson Reuters data.

NVIDIA Corp. late Thursday beat expectations for earnings and revenue. But its closely watched data center unit fell short of Wall Street expectations and the company disclosed a heavier-than-expected reliance on the volatile cryptocurrency mining market for revenue growth. Shares were down about 2 per cent in premarket action.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for April. Street expects a rise of 19,600, or 0.1 per cent, from March with the unemployment rate remaining 5.8 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for April. Consensus is an increase of 0.5 per cent from March and 3.9 per cent year over year.