Before the Bell: Futures signal rebound as tech, trade worries linger

Equities

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher early Tuesday as tech and trade concerns continue to hit world markets. On Bay Street, futures were a touch weaker even as oil prices recovered after early losses. Overnight, European and Asian markets were lower following Wall Street’s lead the previous session although tech shares continued to weigh in both regions.

“President [Donald] Trump gave with one hand and is now taking away with another,” CMC market analyst David Madden said. “ At the beginning of the year, U.S. stock markets reached fresh record highs on the back of Trump’s tax initiative, but now his trade war and attacks on Amazon sending investors running scared.”

Already this week, China’s tariffs on $3-billion worth of goods from the United States has rattled investors, he noted. As well, Mr. Trump’s continued attacks on Amazon have put that stock under pressure, adding to the sector’s woes, Mr. Madden noted. Amazon shares were down 5 per cent on Monday and were in the red again in premarket trading on Tuesday morning.

”The online retailer has been one of the best performers in its industry in recent years, and its recent sell-off has weighed on the sector as a whole,” Mr. Madden noted.

“It is possible the pressure Amazon is coming under is due to the politics of its CEO, but while it remains on Mr. Trump’s radar it is likely investors will steer clear of the stock.”

Heading into the trading day, streaming music company Spotify starts trading in New York. However, ahead of the listing, chief executive Daniel Ek cautioned employees in a letter that “sometimes we succeed and sometimes we stumble. “I have no doubt that there will be ups and downs.” Still, Reuters notes that the shares already seem to be holding up despite Monday’s stormy market, trading at US$132 a share in informal trades. That puts the value of the company at US$23-billion.

Elsewhere, Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox said it could sell Britain’s Sky News to Walt Disney Co. in an bid to appease British regulators and gain approval for Fox’s US$14.5-billion bid for Sky. Fox agreed to buy the rest of Sky in late 2016 but the deal has been delayed by regulatory concerns. Fox said Tuesday that Sky News could be sold to U.S. rival Disney or spun off into a business legally separated from the Sky group.

Overseas, markets in Europe started the day in the red. The pan European STOXX 600 was off 0.75 per cent with the tech sector among the worst performers. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.42 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was off 0.62 per cent and Germany’s DAX sank 1.13 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei slid 0.45 per cent with tech stocks trading lower on weakness among semiconductor shares. The Shanghai Composite Index was down 0.85 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng bucked the tend to reverse early losses and finish up 0.29 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices shook off early losses as the markets await new inventory data. Brent crude was trading in a day range of US$67.63 and US$68.29. West Texas Intermediate had a range for the day US$62.86 to US$63.57. Oil prices fell by 3 per cent on Monday. That was the biggest one-day drop since June.

For the day ahead, investors get the weekly reading on U.S. inventories from the American Petroleum Institute. Crude stocks are expected to climb by about 1.7 million barrels last week. Those numbers are followed on Wednesday by more official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Oil prices have been held back by concern over higher Russian production and the possibility that Saudi Arabia will cut selling prices. Russian production has hit its highest level in 11 months. Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, is expected to reduce its selling price for all crude grades it sells to Asia in May.

In other commodities, gold prices were down following Monday’s spike. Spot gold and gold futures were both lower ahead of the North American open. Bullion prices jumped on Monday as trade concerns pressured equities.

“It’s a correction after yesterday’s strong move,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said of Tuesday’s pullback.

“There’s a lack of conviction that prices will rise much further or can sustain levels of $1,350. Profit taking started here so we are back below $1,340.”

Silver prices were also lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar pushed higher as its U.S. counterpart struggled against world currencies amid concerns over escalating trade tensions between the United States and China. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.38 US cents to 77.72 US cents.

“After another heavy risk-off day yesterday, again lead by tech stocks, risk appetite has recovered slightly,” RBC chief currency analyst Adam Cole said in a morning note.

There was little on the Canadian economic calendar on Tuesday to offer direction to the loonie.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar lost ground against a basket of world currencies overnight but had steadied at last check. The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of other currencies, was little changed at 90.077 ahead of the trading day.

The U.S. dollar had fallen against the yen for three straight days as investors sought safe-haven holdings. However, that decline came to a halt Tuesday when investors pulled back from the yen as trade concerns linger. The euro held recent gains against the U.S. dollar even as a survey showed Italian factory activity slowed sharply for the second consecutive month.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.753 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 2.986 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

General Motors Co said on Tuesday it will stop reporting monthly U.S. vehicle sales, saying the 30-day snapshot does not accurately reflect the market and will instead issue quarterly sales. GM will also no longer report monthly sales in China, its largest market, and Brazil. GM will provide monthly data to the U.S. Federal Reserve, industry associations and government agencies across the globe but that data is not made public.

Toshiba Corp will not use the option of cancelling the US$18-billion sale of its memory chip unit unless there is any “major material change” in circumstances, the Japanese conglomerate’s new chief executive said on Tuesday. Toshiba was unable to complete the sale to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital LP by the agreed deadline of March 31 as it was still waiting for approval from China’s anti-monopoly regulator.

Ford could make electric cars in Germany after 2023, when the life cycle of Ford’s Fiesta model is due to end, the head of the car maker’s German business told a paper, adding he would welcome state subsidies to support the shift. “Purely hypothetically that (2023) could be a good time for it,” Gunnar Herrmann told German business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Tuesday, He said it would take around 15 months to retool the company’s plant in Cologne but said it would not be worth the investment if sales of electric cars reached only 30,000 or 40,000 vehicles a year.

Callidus Capital Corp.’s net loss worsened in the fourth quarter of 2017 as it took a big hit on a loan to a troubled energy firm, the lending firm said late Monday.



CBS Corp plans to make an all-stock offer for Viacom Inc that values the U.S. media company below its current market valuation, people familiar with the matter told Reuters. As part of its initial offer to be submitted in the next few days, CBS Chief Executive Leslie Moonves will propose to stay at the helm for at least two years if the U.S. media company’s bid to merge with peer Viacom is accepted, according to the wire service.

Labour union leaders accused Brazil’s government of negotiating a tie-up between local plane maker Embraer SA and Boeing Co behind the backs of Brazilians. “We are being left in the dark. No one is explaining to us why this is good for Brazil,” said Herbert Claros da Silva, vice president of the metalworkers union of Sao Jose dos Campos, told a Senate hearing. “We ask President Temer not to sell Embraer.” Government officials and Embraer executives were invited but did not appear at the hearing called by Workers Party Senator Paulo Paim to discuss the talks between Boeing and Embraer for a potential partnership over which the government has veto power.

Economic news

IHS Markit’s final manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the euro zone fell to an eight-month low of 56.6 in March from 58.6, in line with an earlier flash estimate. A reading above 50 indicates growth.

U.S. and Canada new vehicle sales for March.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press





