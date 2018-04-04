Before the Bell: Futures tank as U.S.-China trade row escalates; TSX eyes weak start

Equities

U.S. stock futures sank early Wednesday after China announced retaliatory trade measures that will see additional tariffs of 25 per cent on more than 100 U.S. goods ranging from autos to corn products. In the wake of the announcement, Dow futures plunged more than 500 points. Tech issues looked set for another rough session with Nasdaq futures off sharply. On Bay Street, futures were also lower, reflecting the global mood as well as weaker crude prices. Overseas, markets in Europe also turned sour in response to escalating the escalating trade dispute.

“It was only a matter of time until China returned fire, after the US imposition of a 25 per cent tariff on 1,333 Chinese goods,” IG analyst Joshua Mahoney said. “While global markets have been feeling the strain, the announcement of exactly where China was going to target its $50-billion worth of tariffs has now pushed the focus onto specific markets with the targeted response likely to drive losses across agriculture, chemicals, autos, aircrafts, and more.”

Ahead of the U.S. market open, he said, the full force of the measures has been mostly felt in commodities, with soybean prices falling nearly 5 per cent already this morning.

In terms of U.S. companies, he noted Boeing shares have been hit in the premarket - the stock was down more than 7 per cent at last check - amid potential repercussions for the aerospace giant, which counts China among its biggest markets. Similarly auto makers were struggling ahead of the North American open with Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler falling between 3.5 per cent and 4 per cent.

On Bay Street, BlackBerry could be in the spotlight after accusing Snap Inc. of using its patented messaging technology in the Snapchat app. BlackBerry made similar accusations against Facebook last month.

In earnings, cannabis company CannaRoyalty Corp. - which last month announced a merger with River Distribution, which has two licensed facilities in California - posted its latest results. In the most recent quarter, the CannaRoyalty reported revenue of $1.1-million, up from $502,152 a year earlier. The company’s net loss for the quarter narrowed to $1.1-million or 3 cents a share, from $7.4-million or 24 cents a year earlier.

On Wall Street, Spotify shares will likely continue to be in focus. The streaming service made its market debut on Tuesday, closing up 13 per cent from its reference price of US$132, although down from it’s opening price of US$165.90. The shares were down about 1 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday.

Overseas, markets in Europe fell in the wake of China’s latest trade move, with the tech sector among the biggest decliners. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down more than 1 per cent at last check. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.68 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 1.64 per cent. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.92 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei finished up 0.13 per cent, closing before the news of China’s retaliatory measures was announced. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave up early gains to end down 2.19 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.15 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were lower early Wednesday in the wake of China’s retaliatory trade measures and a continued rise in U.S. inventories. In early going, Brent and West Texas Intermediate were down by nearly 2 per cent. The range for the day on Brent is US$66.69 to US$68.22, with big declines coming after China’s announcement. WTI prices have a range for the day of US$62.16 to US$63.64. WTI’s overnight trading followed a similar course, with losses escalating in the predawn hours.

“We’re seeing the reaction across the board ... crude oil is keeping an eye on stocks and with S&P (futures) down ... we’re seeing renewed weakness ahead of the EIA,” Saxo Bank head of commodities strategy Ole Hansen told Reuters.

Crude prices had already been struggling before the announcement by China as the markets anticipate another rise in U.S. crude inventories. The U.S. Energy Information Administration announces its latest figures Wednesday morning. A Reuters poll on Tuesday suggests analysts are expecting a build of about 200,000 barrels, marking the second straight weekly increase.

In other commodities, safe-haven gold jumped nearly 1 per cent in early going as the greenback and equities fell amid escalating trade tensions. Both spot gold and gold futures were higher ahead of the North American open.

“Political (trade war) factors are offsetting the negative factors (for gold) of a generally improving U.S. and global economy. We think gold is heading upwards largely because we have a weaker dollar view, but we think the range is going to hold for a while,” said Matthew Turner, commodities strategist at Macquarie.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as oil prices fell and global trade tensions escalate. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.87 US cents to 78.28 US cents. The dollar moved to the lower end of that range after China announced tariffs on US$50-billion worth of U.S. goods.

In the wake the announcement, the U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a selection of world currencies, was down slightly at 90.135, reflecting a somewhat muted response among world currencies to the escalating trade row.

“The FX market seems keen on watching equities this morning but not very keen on doing much,” Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes said in a note.

In bonds, U.S. Treasurys fell on news of China’s retaliatory move. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.753 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 2.998 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

High Liner Foods Inc. announced Rod Hepponstall has been appointed the company’s chief executive officer. Mr. Hepponstall takes over the role on May 1, taking over from Henry Demone, who will continue as chairman.

CanniMed said Wednesday that it has signed a letter of intent to become the preferred supplier of medical cannabis to Pharmasave.

Eldorado Gold Corp. says an arbitration panel has ruled in its favour in its dispute with the Greek government regarding the company’s Madem Lakkos metallurgical plant. The Canadian miner says the panel’s ruling rejected allegations that a technical study was deficient and was in violation of a transfer contract and the environmental terms of the project. The Greek government initiated the arbitration hearing last year. Eldorado says it plans to continue to evaluate the decision and consider its next steps.

Saputo Inc won approval on Wednesday from Australia’s competition regulator for the planned $1-billion takeover of the country’s largest dairy processor, Murray Goulburn Co-operative, after the Canadian company agreed to sell a key asset. The approval clears one of the last impediments to the deal which will establish the dominance of two international giants in Australia, the world’s third largest dairy exporter, amid intense competition to tap growing Asian demand.

U.S. home builder Lennar Corp reported higher first-quarter revenue and profit as it sold more homes at higher prices and benefited from its acquisition of smaller rival CalAtlantic. Orders, a key indicator of future revenue for home builders, rose 30.4 per cent to 8,456 homes in the quarter. The builder said it sold 6,765 homes, during the quarter, compared with 5,453 homes last year. The average sales price rose 7.7 per cent to $393,000. Shares were up more than 2 per cent in premarket trading.

WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company, is investigating an allegation of personal misconduct against Chief Executive Martin Sorrell who has denied wrongdoing, according to Reuters. Mr. Sorrell, who built WPP into the industry leader over three decades, said the allegation concerned financial impropriety and specifically the use of company funds. “I reject the allegation unreservedly but recognise that the company has to investigate it,” he said on Wednesday. WPP said the allegation did not involve amounts which were material to the company.

Amazon.com Inc may make a rival offer to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart, which is in talks with Walmart Inc., local media reported, as the two U.S. retail giants jostle for dominance in India’s booming online industry. Amazon held early exploratory talks to buy control of Indian rival Flipkart but a deal with Walmart is more likely, daily newspaper Mint said on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that the probability of a deal with Amazon was low, and that any such deal could spark monopoly concerns as Flipkart and Amazon dominate India’s e-commerce market. The person declined to be identified as discussions were private.

Bloomberg reports that Apple Inc. is working on touchless gesture control and curved screens for future iPhones, projects that may help the company differentiate its most-important product in an increasingly crowded market, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The control feature would let iPhone users perform some tasks by moving their finger close to the screen without actually tapping it.

Economic news

The Globe’s Janet McFarland reports that Toronto-area home prices continued to show signs of stabilizing in March. The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said the average home in the Greater Toronto Area sold for $784,558 in March, down 14 per cent from March a year ago, prior to a steep market drop that began in May. However, the average sales price in March was up 2.2 per cent compared to February this year, buoyed by modest growth in detached home prices.

(8:15 a.m. ET) U.S. ADP employment change for March. Consensus is an increase of 203,000 jobs (versus a 235,000 rise in February).

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Markit services and composite PMI.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for February. Consensus is an increase of 1.7 per cent from the previous month.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

With Reuters and The Canadian Press