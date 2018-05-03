Before the Bell: Tepid start for Wall Street as China trade fears persist; TSX futures firmer on earnings

Equities

U.S. stock futures hovered around break even early Thursday as a tepid Federal Reserve meeting gave way to renewed investor concerns over simmering trade tensions between the United States and China. In this country, futures were slightly higher on Bay Street as earnings from Bombardier, BCE and a handful of energy players dominate. Overnight, world indexes were little change with MSCI’s world equity index trading essentially flat.

As expected, the Fed held rates steady on Wednesday but offered hints that higher inflation is in the offing, pressuring global markets.

Story continues below advertisement

“The Federal Reserve kept rates on hold, as expected, and said that it expects inflation to run near to the 2-per-cent target over the medium term,’ Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said. “The fact that the Fed were not so bold about a June rate hike initially disappointed the market, pulling the dollar lower.”

The U.S. dollar had been trading at its best level of the year ahead of the Fed meeting on an expectation of a more aggressive pace of rate hikes, he said. However, after the initial post-Fed selloff, the greenback recovered its footing as higher yields pressured equities.

Meanwhile, a U.S. trade delegation arrived in Beijing on Thursday for talks on tariffs. The talks - led by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice Premier Liu - are scheduled to run today and tomorrow. Although Mr. Mnuchin said he was “thrilled to be here” concerns in the markets continued after reports suggested the Trump administration is weighing executive action to restrict some Chinese companies’ ability to sell telecoms equipment in the United States.

On Bay Street, Bombardier kicked off the day’s earnings reporting profit of $44-million or a penny a share on revenue of $4.03-billion. A year earlier, Bombardier posted a profit of $6-million or nil per share on revenue of $3.61-billion. The company also said it has signed an agreement to sell its Downsview property in Toronto for $635-million to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board. The deal will see Bombardier continue to operate from Downsview for up to three years with two optional one-year extension periods.

On Wall Street, Tesla shares were down more than 4 per cent after CEO Elon Musk cut off analysts’ questions about profit potential during a conference call after the close on Wednesday.

“These questions are so dry. They’re killing me,” Mr. Musk said after an analyst asked what percentage of Tesla 3 reservation holders have started to configure options for their cars, an indicator of how much profit Tesla will be able to wring from the vehicles, according to Reuters. Another analyst asked about a capital requirement before being cut off, the wire service said. The stock dropped after the call even as the company said production of the Model 3 vehicle remained on track.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.24 per cent with most sectors down. Britain’s FTSE was off 0.08 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.27 per cent. France’s CAC 40 slid 0.26 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, markets were mixed as trade talks began between the United States and China. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.34 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index edged up 0.65 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed for a public holiday.

Commodities

Crude prices were mixed early Thursday with the markets feeling the competing pull higher U.S. inventories and and continued concern about possible U.S. sanctions against Iran.

Brent was little changed at last check with a range for the day of US$72.93 to US$73.66. West Texas Intermediate was slightly higher with a range for the day of US$67.57 to US$68.28.

On Wednesday, crude prices came under pressure after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a 6.2-million barrel build in inventories.

“The EIA provided a bearish weekly inventory reading with a monster 6.2 million barrels crude build which shattered yesterday’s API survey (+3.4 million barrels) and consensus expectations (+1.2 million barrels) following another modest uptick in imports,” Desjardins Capital said, noting the build was the second biggest of the year.



Story continues below advertisement

However, market sentiment was underpinned by the coming May 12 deadline for the U.S. to decide whether it will impose new sanctions on Iran, a move that could put a crimp in oil exports.

Analysts also noted that factors such as an increase in Saudi Arabia’s selling price also helped put a floor under prices.

“It may signal stronger-than-expected demand in Asia,” Commerzbank analyst Carsten Fritsch said. “This, combined with constraints in (OPEC) production, could lead to higher prices.”

“The inflation numbers this week did point to a potential acceleration in those (interest) rate hikes... But after the FOMC meeting yesterday that appears to be less likely and so we’re seeing assets such as gold being bought at the back of that,” ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was higher against its U.S. counterpart as the greenback paused following the latest Fed decision. The day range on the loonie is 77.60 US cents to 78.02 US cents.

“The USD whipsawed around the FOMC last night, initially slumping on the removal of the sentence, ‘the economic outlook has strengthened in recent months,’ which may have looked dovish at first blush,” Sue Trinh, RBC’s head of Asia FX strategy, said. “However, our U.S. economists point out that this sentence was removed because it was now obsolete.”

The U.S. dollar and 10-year yields, she noted, have now recovered their initial losses but haven’t been able to “scale new heights.”

For the loonie, the session’s big event will be the release of March trade figures this morning. Ms. Trinh says RBC is expecting a trade gap of about $2-billion on the assumption that exports advanced about 2.5 per cent to reserve weakness seen earlier in the year.. The market consensus is for a deficit of about $2.25-billion.

In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index was a touch higher at last check at 92.548. As for bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 9.948 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.125 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

BCE Inc reported a 3-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Thursday as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services. BCE said net income attributable to its shareholders rose to $661-million or 73 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $642-million or 73 cents per share, a year earlier. The Montreal-based company said operating revenue rose nearly 5 per cent to $5.59-billion.

Crescent Point Energy Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss on wider-than-normal discount of Canadian crude to U.S. light crude . The Calgary, Alberta based company reported a net loss of $90.7-million or 17 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared to a profit of $119.4-million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier. Total average daily production rose to 178,418 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) from 173,329 boe/d.

Construction and engineering firm SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 13-per-cent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by higher costs. The company’s net income attributable to shareholders fell to $78.1-million, or 44 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $89.7-million, or 60 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to $2.37-billion from $1.79-billion.



Manulife Financial Corp reported an 18.3 per cent jump in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday as Canada’s largest insurer gained from robust demand in Asia. The company said its total core earnings rose to $1.3-billion, or 64 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $1.1-billion, or 53 cents, a year earlier. Core earnings from the company’s Asia division rose 19.6 per cent to $427-million in the quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, Canada’s largest independent petroleum producer, said on its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped by higher oil sands production. The Calgary-based company said net income rose to $583-million, or 47 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $245-million, or 22 cents, a year earlier. Overall daily production rose to 1.12 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 876,907 boepd.

Bayer said the pressure from a stronger euro on overseas revenues would translate into a decline in earnings this year, as it prepares to close its $62.5-billion takeover of U.S. seeds maker Monsanto this quarter. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, are now set to decline by a low single-digit percentage rather than coming in flat as previously forecast, it said in a statement on Thursday.

American International Group Inc reported a 21 per cent decline in first-quarter profit on Wednesday, due to higher catastrophe and bad weather claims, as well as weaker investment income. The insurer posted $938-million, or $1.01 per share, in net income for the first quarter, down from $1.2-billion, or $1.18 per share in the same period a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, its earnings were $963 million, or $1.04 per share, compared with $1.37 billion, or $1.36 per share, in the same period a year earlier. AIG shares were down more than 5 per cent in premarket trading.



More reading:

Thursday’s small-cap stocks to watch





Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for March. Consensus is a deficit of $2.25-billion, falling from a $2.7-billion deficit in February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. international trade for March. Consensus is a deficit of US$55.6-billion, down from US$57.6-billion in February.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. weekly jobless claims for the week of April 28. Estimate is 225,000, an increase of 16,000 from the previous week.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March. Consensus is an increase of 1.3 per cent from the previous month.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press







