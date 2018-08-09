Before the Bell: TSX set to rise with oil prices, Wall Street up on strong earnings

Futures for Canada’s main stock index edged up on Thursday, as oil prices steadied after the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran came into effect.

Housing starts data for July are due at 8:15 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index edged up on Wednesday.

U.S. stock index futures ticked higher on Thursday, with the S&P 500 aiming at a fresh record, as the second-quarter earnings season winds down on a strong note.

Futures implied the benchmark index would open at 2,859.95, about 13 points away from the record, which it last hit in late January.

A strong earnings season has kept up the momentum in the markets, helping cushion major blows from trade-related issues.

Of the 440 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 78.6 percent have beaten analyst expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of U.S.-listed Chinese stocks were higher in premarket trading, tracking a rebound in Shanghai stocks.

JD.com rose 0.4 per cent and Baidu 0.8 per cent.

Investors are also eyeing inflation numbers to gauge the impact of tariffs on pricing and for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

A U.S. Labor Department report is expected to show producer price index for final demand rose 0.2 percent for July from 0.3 per cent in June. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Commodities

Oil rose on Thursday, recouping some of the previous day’s steep price slide, after the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran came into effect, although confidence in crude demand has been hit by the escalating China-U.S. trade dispute.

The United States on Tuesday reimposed sanctions on Iran, the third-biggest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.

The renewed sanctions will not directly target Iranian oil until November, although U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants as many countries as possible to cut their imports of Iranian crude to zero.

“The impact of it is the greatest known unknown of the year. If worst comes to worst and 1.5-2 million bpd of Iranian disappears from the market ... calculations will go out of the window and oil bears will have to brace themselves for a very rough ride,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

Gold steadied on Thursday after two sessions of gains as a stronger dollar index weighed on upside momentum, though the precious metal took some comfort from a steadier yuan.

Gold has been highly correlated with the yuan in recent weeks, with the Chinese currency acting as a proxy for concerns about Sino-U.S. trade tensions.

The yuan steadied versus the dollar as dollar bulls remained wary of potential policy moves to stabilize the Chinese currency.

Currencies

The Canadian dollar was trading slightly lower Thursday, just below the 77-cent US mark.

The U.S. dollar gained against most major currencies on Thursday as investors bet that trade war rhetoric and a strong U.S. economy would continue to aid the currency.

Trade tensions are seen as beneficial for the U.S. dollar as the economy is better placed to handle protectionism than emerging markets, and tariffs may narrow the U.S. trade deficit.

But the dollar’s gains have been more pronounced against emerging-market currencies because an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war would hit their export-oriented economies harder.

The dollar index, which tracks the dollar versus a group of six currencies, was up 0.2 percent at 95.345. It rose to a year-high of 95.652 on July 19 but has since struggled to break much above the 95.5 level.

Stocks to watch

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose reported a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss, amid growing revenue from its direct-to-consumer business.

Retailer Canadian Tire Corp Ltd reported a 20 per cent decline in quarterly profit, as the company ramped up investments in its stores and online business.

Teck Resources Ltd said on Wednesday it had received regulatory approval for its $4.8 billion Phase 2 project at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in northern Chile, a sprawling expansion that will boost production from the deposit to 300,000 tonnes of copper annually.

Two of Canada’s biggest insurance companies, Manulife Financial and Sun Life, on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings which beat market expectations, benefiting in part from strong growth in Asia.

Century Link jumped 4.4 per cent after reporting quarterly results.

Twenty-First Century Fox climbed 0.2 per cent after its quarterly profit and revenue topped estimates, helped by the popularity of superhero movie “Deadpool 2”.

Rite Aid fell 10.9 percent and was the most heavily traded stock after the drugstore chain and U.S. grocer Albertsons Cos agreed to terminate their merger agreement.

Perrigo fell 8.3 per cent after its board approved a plan to separate its Prescription Pharmaceuticals business and after the generic drug maker reported quarterly results.

Economic news

(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for July. Estimate is an annualized rate decline of 13.4 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's New Housing Price Index for June. Estimate is unchanged from May and up 0.7 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of Aug. 4. Estimate is 220,000, or an increase of 2,000 from the previous week.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. PPI Final Demand for July. Consensus is an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and 3.3 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for June. Consensus is unchanged from May.