Before the Bell: TSX, Wall Street to open lower amid slump in Turkey’s currency

Canada’s main stock index futures edged lower on Friday as global stock markets tumbled following a slump in Turkey’s currency due to the country’s deepening rift with the United States.

Investors scurried for safer assets such as dollar, yen and U.S. government bonds. The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s strength against a group of six major currencies, touched its highest level since July 2017.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index were down 0.40 per cent at 8 a.m. ET.

Story continues below advertisement

Employment data for July is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday.

U.S. stock index futures fell about half a percent on Friday, tracking global shares, as the Turkish lira tumbled on concerns over the country’s economy and its deepening rift with the United States.

The moves in the currency market set a cautious tone on Wall Street, with 18 of the 25 most active stocks slipping into the red in premarket trading.

The dollar rose to a 13-month high against a basket of currencies also driven by rising trade tensions between Russia and the United States.

“Problems in emerging markets are more important than ever because of the global growth engine that emerging markets have become,” Peter Cecchini, chief market strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York, wrote in a note.

“This will eventually matter greatly to U.S. markets.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Investors are also keeping a close watch on inflation numbers to gauge the impact of tariffs on pricing and for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

Data from U.S. Labor Department is expected to show that the consumer price index rose 0.2 percent in July, after rising 0.1 percent in June. The report is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

At 8 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 121 points, or 0.47 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.52 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 45.75 points, or 0.61 per cent.

A surge in high-flying stocks such as Apple and Amazon, as well as strong earnings have driven U.S. stocks near record levels, suggesting that investors have largely shrugged off trade worries.

Commodities

Oil prices steadied on Friday as concerns that a global trade dispute will slow economic growth and demand for fuel were balanced by U.S. sanctions against Iran that look set to tighten supply.

Story continues below advertisement

“Sentiment is sandwiched between fears that a U.S.-China trade dispute will hurt oil demand and looming Iranian supply shortages,” said Stephen Brennock, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

Escalating trade disputes are casting a shadow over the outlook for economic growth and pushing up the dollar, the currency in which oil is traded internationally, making it more expensive for consumers using other currencies.

Major emerging economies including China, India and Turkey have seen their currencies slump.

Gold prices were on track for their fifth consecutive weekly fall on Friday as the dollar surged to its strongest in more than a year, making bullion more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Investors rushed to the safety of the greenback as the Turkish lira collapsed as much as 14 percent on Friday to a record low, Russia’s rouble crumbled to a two-year low and the euro and pound touched their weakest levels in a year.

With the turmoil in Turkey spreading to other markets, gold - traditionally used as a safe investment in times of uncertainty - also saw some extra interest, Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said, but this was overpowered by the effect of the strong dollar.

“There is a battle going on between the strengthening dollar and some safe-haven demand emerging from the contagion risk following the collapse of the lira.”

Currencies

The Canadian dollar slid Friday and was trading below the 76-cent US mark.

The euro sank to its lowest levels in more than a year on Friday after a report that the European Central Bank (ECB) was growing concerned about the exposure of banks to a dramatic slide in the Turkish lira.

The plummeting lira, caused by a deepening rift with the United States and worries about Turkey’s economy, has sent ripples across markets. Nervous investors jumped into the safe-haven dollar, yen, and Swiss franc and dumped riskier currencies like those in emerging markets.

The euro was hit hard after the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing two sources, that the ECB had concerns about banks in Spain, Italy and France and their exposure to Turkey’s woes.

Traders said that had pulled the euro down against the dollar and other currencies including the Swiss franc.

The dollar jumped to a 13-month high against a basket of currencies, climbing more than 0.6 per cent to 96.172 before steadying around 96.072.

Stocks to watch

Dairy products maker Bega Cheese Ltd said the Australian competition regulator had approved its purchase of Saputo Inc’s dairy processing facility at Koroit in the state of Victoria.

A United States court has approved a request by Canadian gold miner Crystallex to attach shares in a U.S. subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA that indirectly controls refiner Citgo, according to a filing on Thursday.

Intel dropped 2.4 per cent in premarket trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the stock. Micron also fell 1.8 percent.

Dropbox fell 6.2 per cent despite a better-than-expected quarterly report.

Tesla’s shares rose 0.7 per cent. Reuters reported the electric car maker’s board is seeking more information about how Elon Musk plans to take the company private.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for July. Estimate is an increase of 5,000 jobs, or 0.03 per cent, from June.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's unemployment rate for July. Estimate is unchanged from June (6.0 per cent).

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's average hourly wages for July. Esimate is a rise of 3.6 per cent year over year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.s consumer prices for July. The Street expects an increase of 0.2 per cent from June and 3.0 per cent year over year.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. budget balance for June.

with files from Reuters