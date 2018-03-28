Before the Bell: U.S. futures higher as techs struggle to recover; TSX set for flat start

Equities

U.S. stock looked set for a mostly firmer start Wednesday with Nasdaq futures bouncing off early morning lows suggesting tech shares could attempt a recovery after the previous session’s selloff. On Bay Street, futures signaled a flat start as oil prices fell. Overnight, markets in Asia and Europe were lower, with the battered tech sector weighing.

Since touching record levels in January, the world markets measured by MSCI’s global index are down about 9 per cent.

“Over the last few years it wasn’t necessary to think twice about buying into tech stocks; the darlings of Wall Street, which rallied almost 40 per cent (S&P tech index) in 2017 alone,” London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler said.

“However, this year the story has been quite different.”

He noted Facebook - slammed by a data sharing scandal - has continued to fall and is now down 20 per cent from its Feb. 1 peak. On Tuesday, Nvidia was the S&P’s biggest decliner, losing 7.6 per cent as it announced that it would suspend testing driverless cards on public roads. Among the so-called FAANG stocks, Netflix lost 6 per cent while Apple fell 2.5 per cent, despite launching a new, cheaper iPad, Mr. Lawler noted.

Ahead of the start of trading on Wednesday, Facebook announced that it will give users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning its settings menu. It also said it would make changes in coming weeks to better spell out its terms of service to better spell out what information it collects. Facebook shares were up about 1 per cent after the announcement after having spent most of the overnight period in the red.

Outside the tech sector, Lululemon shares were up 6 per cent in premarket trading after the athletic-wear maker reported strong fourth-quarter quarter results and forecast continued growth in the first quarter after the close of trading Tuesday. If the current premarket gains hold, the shares could open at a record level.

The Vancouver-based retailer estimated first-quarter earnings of 44 to 46 US cents per share on revenue of US$612-million to US$617-million, driven by an expected rise in comparable sales in the low-double digits. That compares with per-share adjusted earnings of 32 US cents on revenue of US$520.3-million a year earlier.



Ahead of the start of trading, BlackBerry reported adjusted earnings of 5 cents a share, ahead of the 1 cent analysts had been expecting. Adjusted revenue totaled $239-million, versus forecasts of $215-million. Over the previous four quarters, analysts had an average forecast of zero EPS. BlackBerry beat each of those times with earnings of 4 cents, 2 cents, 5 cents and 3 cents, respectively.

BlackBerry’s U.S. listed shares were up more than 5 per cent in premarket trading on the results.

Hudson’s Bay, meanwhile, posted its first profit in eight quarters, but missed expectations as comparable sales and margins fell in some divisions. HBC reported net income of $84-million in the fourth quarter, which ended Feb. 3, compared with a net loss of $152-million a year earlier. Adjusted net income excluding one-time items, was $20-million, compared with analyst expectations of $120.18-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Overseas, weak tech shares sent markets lower in early trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was down 0.92 per cent at last check, with nearly all major sectors in the red. Tech shares were among the worst performers, losing about 2 per cent at one point. Britain’s FTSE 100 was off 0.54 per cent. France’s CAC 40 fell 1.17 per cent and Germany’s DAX lost 1.15 per cent.

In Asia, the tech hangover also took a toll. Japan’s Nikkei ended down 1.32 per cent after falling as much as 2 per cent earlier in the session. The broader Topix lost 1.02 per cent with the vast majority of its subindexes finishing in the red.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng sank 2.5 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.40 per cent.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower in early going after a report by the American Petroleum Institute showed a surprise jump in U.S. crude inventories. Brent crude was back below US$70 a barrel, trading in the day range of US$69.35 to US$69.88. West Texas Intermediate was also lower and had a range so far of US$64.38 to US$64.98.

On Tuesday afternoon, the weekly API report showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks of 5.3 million barrels. Those numbers will be followed later Wednesday by the more official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The markets are expecting the EIA report to show a rise in crude stocks of about 1 million barrels. However, forecasts also suggest a decline of about 2 million barrels in gasoline and 1.9 million in distillates.

“Commodity prices are range-bound but oil prices have dropped back,” Societe Generale noted in an early report Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research at Dutch bank ING in Asia told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday that “more supply coming from the U.S.” would likely weigh on oil prices.

U.S. crude production has risen by about a quarter since 2016 to over 10 million barrels a day, surpassing top exporter Saudi Arabia and within striking distance of Russia, which has an output of 11 million barrels a day.

Wednesday’s crude-price declines also came despite Saudi Arabia saying it was working with Russia on a historic long-term pact that could extend controls over world crude supplies by major exporters for many years. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Reuters that Riyadh and Moscow were considering greatly extending a short-term alliance on oil curbs that began in January 2017 after a crash in crude prices, with a partnership to manage supplies potentially growing “to a 10-to-20-year agreement.”

In other commodities, gold prices fell as the U.S. dollar steadied. Spot gold and U.S. gold futures for April delivery were both lower ahead of the opening bell. On Tuesday, spot gold neared its best level since the middle of last month but ultimately finished the session down.

“Despite the fact that the equity markets are near a cliff, we have not seen much interest amidst retail investors for gold and the strength of the dollar index is also weighing on the price,” Think Markets chief market analyst Naeem Aslam said.

“However, given the geopolitical uncertainties we have, we do think that the path of least resistance is skewed to the upside.”

Silver prices were also lower.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was up slightly after trading in a fairly narrow range overnight. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.47 US cents to 77.70 US cents. There were no major economic releases scheduled for release in Canada on Wednesday. Currency markets continue to await the release of Thursday’s report on January GDP. Gross domestic product is expected to advance by a modest 0.1 per cent.

In a morning note, RBC chief currency analysts Adam Cole notes that foreign exchange markets were quiet overnight “despite the gyrations in risk appetite.”

“USD has drifted down from yesterday’s high and (U.S. dollar index) is now flat on the week,” he said. “Our risk aversion thermometer is back to one standard deviation risk averse (7.9) as the selloff in US equities pushed VIX higher.”

The U.S. dollar index pushed modestly higher after an upward revision to fourth-quarter GDP. The U.S. Commerce Department said GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.9 per cent in the final quarter of last year, better than the 2.5-per-cent increase previously reported.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields were lower as investors moved to safe havens amid declines in global equity markets. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was lower at 2.763 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was lower at 3.019 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Facebook Inc is giving users more control over their privacy by making data management easier and redesigning the settings menu, the company said on Wednesday, in the wake of a scandal over a breach that exposed the personal information of millions and was allegedly used by a political consultancy. The company also said it would propose in the coming weeks updates to the social media website’s terms of service and data policy to better spell out what information it collects and how it uses it. The company has faced a global outcry after a whistleblower said that data from millions of users was improperly harvested by consultancy Cambridge Analytica to target U.S. and British voters in close-run elections.

BlackBerry beat adjusted profit estimates for the fourteenth straight quarter, helped by higher margins on software and services sales. The company, which reinvented itself after customers ditched its smartphones for Apple’s iPhones and Android devices, said revenue from its enterprise software and services business came in at $108-million, up from $91-million last year. Gross margins rose to 76 per cent in the quarter from 60.1 per cent last year. Excluding one-time items, the Waterloo, Ontario-based company earned 5 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected the company to break even, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net loss narrowed to $10-million, or 6 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Feb. 28, from $47-million, or 10 cents per share, a year earlier.

Hudson’s Bay Co on posted its first profit in eight quarters, but missed expectations as a tough retail environment ate into comparable sales and margins. The owner of the Saks Fifth Avenue luxury retailer said it had net income of $84-million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, which ended Feb. 3, compared with a net loss of $152-million, or 83 cents, a year earlier. The increase was primarily due to a tax benefit on recent U.S. tax reforms, the company said in a statement. Adjusted net income excluding one-time items was $20-million, missing analyst expectations of $120.18-million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Goldman Sachs has cut its iPhone sales forecast. It now expects sales of 53 million of Apple’s flagship product in March quarter and 40.3 million in the subsquent three-month period.“iPhone demand expectations for March and June are already weak but we believe that early CQ1 (calendar first quarter) demand indications suggest even lower actual numbers than consensus is modeling,” Goldman Sachs said.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc’s quarterly profit and sales beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, as the drugstore chain filled more prescriptions and kept costs down. Shares of the Deerfield, Illinois-based company rose 4.8 per cent in premarket trading. The drug retailer also lifted its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to between US$5.85 and US$6.05 per share from US$5.45 to US$5.70 per share, reflecting benefits from changes to the U.S. tax code.

The Globe’s Niall McGee reports that Canadian copper producer First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will ultimately pay around US$1-billion to settle its tax spat with Zambia, according to a Wall Street analyst. Last week, the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) slapped First Quantum with a US$7.9-billion tax bill, claiming the miner had drastically underpaid certain import duties over a period of five years.

Japan’s largest drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical is considering a bid for London-listed Shire to help expand in rare diseases, hyperactivity drugs and the United States, sending Shire shares up 25 per cent. With a market value of US$46.3-billion, Shire provides treatments against rare diseases and attention deficit disorder. In January it announced a plan to split the group into two separate businesses to boost performance.

Royal Dutch Shell has filed a criminal complaint against a former employee over suspected bribes in the sale of a Nigerian onshore oilfield in 2011, shedding more light on the company’s activities in the oil-rich West African country. The suspected wrongdoing is unrelated to a court case against the Anglo-Dutch company and Eni in Italy over the acquisition of a different Nigerian oilfield, known as OPL 245, a Shell spokesman said on Wednesday. “Based on what we know now from an internal investigation, we suspect a crime may have been committed by our former employee ... against Shell in relation to the sale process for Oil Mining Lease (OML) 42 in Nigeria,” the spokesman said.

Global miner Rio Tinto sold its remaining coal mine in Australia for $2.25-billion, making good on a pledge to exit the fuel and boosting its ability to fund future buybacks or higher dividends. The sale of Rio’s stake in the Kestrel mine to private equity manager EMR Capital and Indonesia’s Adaro Energy Tbk was made at a significant premium to analysts’ expectations and was Rio’s third coal deal this month.

Economic News

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. GDP grew at an annual rate of 2.9 per cent in the fourth quarter, better than earlier estimates of 2.5-per-cent growth. Economists had expected an upward revision closer to 2.7 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for February. Consensus is a rise of 2.0 per cent from January.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

Also: Ontario budget

