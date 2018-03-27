Before the Bell: U.S. futures look to extend gains on trade relief; oil buoys TSX

Equities

Wall Street looked set to extend the previous session’s gains Tuesday with stock futures signalling another higher open. On Bay Street, futures were also higher, following the global trend. A rise in oil prices also helped bolster sentiment on this side of the border. Overnight, both European and Asian markets were solidly positive on continued optimism over the potential to avert a trade war between the U.S. and China.

“A healthy number of countries have now been granted exceptions from U.S. steel and aluminium trade tariffs and now it is starting to look as if China could be joining them,” London Capital Group’s Jasper Lawler said. “With the U.S. handing out so many exemptions markets are starting to question whether [U.S. President Donald] Trump ever had any intention of heading into a trade war with China.”

The question now lingering, he said, is whether the threat of tariffs was “simply tactic to increase leverage in trade discussions, with the world’s second largest economy, as Trump merely looks to fulfill a campaign promise.”

Markets were slammed when Mr. Trump announced plans for US$60-billion in tariffs on Chinese imports raising concerns that a global trade war would ensue. However, fears have eased in recent days on news that the U.S. and China were open to further talks. Reuters reports that China’s Premier Li Keqiang said Monday that both countries should continue discussions and vowed to ease access for American businesses to China’s markets.

In corporate news, Vancouver-based yoga-wear maker Lululemon Athletica reports its latest results after the close of trading. Traders are expecting earnings of US$1.27 for the fourth quarter, although the so-called whisper number is a slightly better US$1.30. According to Zack’s Research, revenue is seen coming in around US$900.2-million, up about 14 per cent from the year earlier quarter. Lululemon shares rose about 1 per cent on Monday ahead of the results and were slightly higher in premarket trading.

On Wall Street, Facebook shares continue to be in the spotlight. On Tuesday, reports indicated the embattled social media giant wouldn’t send CEO Mark Zuckerberg to answer questions from British lawmakers over how millions of users’ data wound up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Facebook’s chief technology officer Mike Schroepfer or chief product officer Chris Cox will instead appear before parliament’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport committee. The chair of the committee subsequently said it still wanted to speak to Mr. Zuckerberg and would attempt to set up a session either in person or by video. Facebook shares were down slightly in the premarket.

Microsoft shares were also up in premarket trading after Morgan Stanley said it expects Microsoft to reach a market capitalization of US$1-trillion in the next 12 months. Morgan Stanley cited “strong positioning for ramping public cloud adoption, large distribution channels and installed customer base, and improving margins.”

Overseas, markets in Europe started the day higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 trading up 1.45 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 1.88 per cent in early going. France’s CAC 40 jumped 1.48 per cent and Germany’s DAX notched an advance just shy of 2 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei jumped 2.65 per cent on easing trade concerns. The broader Topix was up 2.74 per cent, with all sectors in the black. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.79 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.04 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher on concerns that tensions in the Middle East could trigger supply disruptions. Brent crude prices held above US$70 with a day range so far of US$70.05 to US$70.48. West Texas Intermediate was also higher with a range for the day of US$65.49 to US$65.98.

Reuters reports that geopolitics and expectations of the world’s biggest exporters controlling supply have now helped Brent move above US$70 for the second time since late 2014. However, it appears analysts are skeptical that it will hold current levels.

“The recent rally in oil prices might have taken some by surprise as the underlying fundamental picture does not justify Brent being close to $70/bbl. This view is based on the simple fact that non-OPEC oil supply growth will trump the increase in global oil demand this year,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

“The price strength of the last couple of weeks is down to two factors. The first one is a stable OPEC output level which leads to impressive compliance (with an oil supply-cutting deal). The second one is supply-side geopolitical developments in Venezuela, Libya and Iran, the most acute of which is Iran.”

Iran signed the current nuclear pact with six nations in 2015. The deal is set to expire in May and already the U.S. has threatened to pull its support.

Later in the day, traders will also get the first of two readings on U.S. inventories when the American Petroleum Institute releases its weekly supply numbers. Those will be followed Wednesday by the more official U.S. Energy Information Administration figures. The EIA numbers are expected to show a 2.28 million barrel draw.

Gold prices pulled back in early going. Spot gold and gold futures were both negative ahead of the North American open.





Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was modestly lower after trading in the black through much of the overnight period. At last check, the loonie sat near the low end of the day range of 77.69 US cents to 78.03 US cents. The dip came as the U.S. dollar rallied off five-week lows seen Monday against a basket of world currencies.

“A holiday-shortened week, quarter-end and a lack of meaningful data don’t do much to suggest major FX moves but the bias is dollar (and yen) negative,” Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes said in a note.

With little Canadian economic news until Thursday - the last trading day of the week because of the Good Friday holiday - the loonie will likely be at the mercy of the broader currency markets.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of world currencies, was higher at 89.356 after dipping into the red in the early morning hours.

In other currencies, the euro pulled back from a five-week high against the U.S. dollar as weaker inflation and a slowdown in company borrowing raised concerns about the momentum of the European economy. The euro gave back early gains Tuesady after figures showed lending to euro zone companies fell last month. The euro was also hit by comments by European Central Bank Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen that underlying euro zone inflation could stay lower than expected even if growth remains strong.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.845 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.083 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Walmart Inc. has placed a bet on Tencent Holdings Ltd’s mobile payment system, giving the tech giant a boost in its battle with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd for pole position in China’s fast-growing payments market. Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, on Tuesday said it had dropped Alibaba-linked Alipay in all its stores in the western region of the country, after agreeing a tie-up with Tencent to use its popular WeChat payment system. The move underscores how China’s retail market is dividing into two camps around Alibaba and Tencent, tech behemoths worth a combined $1-trillion who are shaking up the online and offline retail market.

Commercial real estate company Brookfield Property Partners LP said it would acquire the 66 per cent of GGP Inc. that it does not already own in a cash-and-stock deal that values GGP, one of the largest owners and operators of U.S. shopping centres, at about US$15.3-billion. The deal comes as many malls struggle to retain tenants amid the brick-and-mortar retail sector’s downturn. The acquisition will strengthen Brookfield Property’s negotiating power with retailers and allow it to repurpose some GGP properties.

General Motors said its loss-making South Korean operations would file for bankruptcy if its union did not agree to cut labour costs by April 20, heaping pressure on workers and the South Korean government to swiftly agree a rescue plan. The U.S. auto maker announced in February it would shut down one of its four factories in South Korea, and asked for government support and union concessions to stay in South Korea. Barry Engle, the President of GM International, also told the union leader of GM Korea on Monday the unit needed to secure US$600-million in operating funds by the end of April, the union said in a document reviewed by Reuters.

Canadian Solar’s U.S.-listed shares were down more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after JPMorgan downgraded the stock to ‘underweight’ from ‘neutral’ on concerns the company could face downside risks from U.S. tariffs or a potential slowdown in China.

H&M warned of further prices cuts to shift unsold clothes after the Swedish fashion retailer reported a 61-per-cent dive in first-quarter profit that knocked its shares. The world’s second largest clothes retailer said it would be forced into more discounting after seeing a bigger-than-expected 7-per-cent increase in inventories. H&M shares were down 6.4 per cent to 13-year lows. The shares have fallen in recent years amid slowing sales hurt partly by shoppers moving online.

A Cambridge Analytica whistleblower said on Tuesday that Canadian company AggregateIQ worked on software called Ripon which was used to identify Republican voters ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election. AggregateIQ did not immediately respond to request for comment on the remarks by Christopher Wylie, a whistleblower formerly of British political consultancy Cambridge Analytica. Wylie has previously disclosed how users’ data from Facebook was used by Cambridge Analytica to help elect U.S. President Donald Trump. Ripon, the town in which the Republican Party was founded in 1854, was the name given to a tool that let a campaign manage its voter database, target specific voters, conduct canvassing, manage fundraising and carry out surveys.

“Angry Birds” maker Rovio proposed cutting the pay of its chairman and vice chairman following a drop in the Finnish mobile game studio’s market value and a media stir over boardroom compensation. Rovio proposed cutting chairman Mika Ihamuotila’s pay to 9,500 euros ($11,845) per month from 12,000 euros and the remuneration for vice chairman and Rovio’s main owner, Kaj Hed, to 7,500 euros a month from 10,000 euros. The pay of other board members would stay at 5,000 euros per month.

Economic news

(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index for January. The Street expects an increase of 0.6 per cent from December and 6.1 per cent year over year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for March. The consensus is 131.0, up from 130.8 in previous month.

Also: Quebec and Newfoundland & Labrador budgets are released.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press



