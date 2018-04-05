Before the Bell: U.S. futures rise on trade relief; TSX poised for gains

Equities

U.S. stock futures were higher early Thursday as world markets rallied on easing concerns over a trade row between the United States and China. On Bay Street, futures followed a similar course with crude prices holding steady. Overseas, world stocks were positive with MSCI’s world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, advancing 0.4 per cent with markets in Europe testing their best levels in two weeks.

“An apparent pulling back from the brink by the White House following China’s announcement of US$50-billion worth of trade tariffs on U.S. products eased growing concerns of a full-on Sino - U.S. trade war,” LCG’s Jasper Lawler said.

On Wall Street on Wednesday, the Dow swung 700 points over the course of the session to finish up more than 200 points as markets saw an “unwinding of the early dominant risk-off trade,” he said.

“However, agricultural commodities such as soybeans fell sharply and remain heavily out of favour, given the potential hit they could receive from the pending tariffs,” Mr. Lawler said.

On Bay Street, investors got earnings from Corus Entertainment Inc. before the start of trading. The company posted net income attributable to shareholders of $40-million, or 19 cents per share in the second quarter, up from $24.9-million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier. On adjusted basis, earnings totaled 20 cents a share, topping analysts’ forecasts, which called for adjusted profit of 11 cents. Revenue rose to $369.5-million from $368.2-million.

Later in the morning, two of Canada’s biggest banks - Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce - hold their annual meetings. Ahead of those meetings, The Globe’s James Bradshaw reports that CIBC has filed paperwork to list its Caribbean banking unit on U.S. stock markets. Canada’s fifth-largest lender filed a prospectus with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 23, outlining plans for an initial public offering of shares in FirstCaribbean International Bank, a Barbados-based lender, on the New York Stock Exchange.

On Wall Street, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon’s highly anticipated letter to shareholders was released before the North American open. In the letter, Mr. Dimon praised new tax laws in the United States and the “more constructive regulatory environment” that has taken hold since the 2016 election.

Elsewhere, Facebook shares were higher in premarket trading early Thursday. A day earlier, the embattled social media giant had broadened its estimate of data misuse to 87 million people, including 600,000 Canadians. At the same time, Facebook also announced changes in how app developers access personal data.

Developers will now be required to get Facebook’s permission before being able to access information about events, groups and pages posted on Facebook. Apps will also be barred from collecting many personal details about users, including their political and religious views, relationship status, education and video-watching activity. Facebook also shuttered a feature that allowed people to search for Facebook users based on their phone number or e-mail address.

Overseas, European markets rose as trade concerns eased. The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 1.5 per cent. Britain’s FTSE 100 was up 1.32 per cent. Germany’s DAX jumped 1.84 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 1.79 per cent.

In Asia, markets followed Wall Street’s lead. Japan’s Nikkei gained 1.53 per cent to finish above its 200-day moving average. Markets in Hong Kong and China were closed for a public holiday. Korea’s Kospi added 1.22 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices steadied in early going with both Brent and West Texas Intermediate hovering around break even, supported by a surprise decline in U.S. inventories. At last check, Brent crude was trading off down slightly with a day range of US$67.87 to US$68.45. WTI had a range for the day of US$63.19 to US$63.79.

Crude prices followed the broader markets lower on Wednesday after China announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. imports. However, prices rallied after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported a weekly decline in U.S. inventories of 4.6 million barrels. The markets had widely been expecting an increase.

“The EIA provided a fairly constructive weekly update in our view, with a 4.6 million barrel crude draw coming in ahead of yesterday’s API survey (-3.3 million barrel) and in sharp contrast to consensus for a 2 million barrel build build, which significantly expanded the inventory deficit to the five-year average,” Desjardins Capital said in a morning note. “Surging crude oil exports (+0.6 mmbbl/d) were the key story.”

Elsewhere, Reuters reports that OPEC member Qatar’s energy minister said the organization should stay the course in its joint cuts with non-OPEC members led by Russia to allow increased investment in the oil industry.

“I would see the need to keep the (OPEC cooperation) momentum ... We need to restore investments. It could take months ... OPEC could start being concerned about gross over-tightening,” Mohammed al-Sada said.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers have pledged to cut crude output by 1.8 million barrels a day through this year.

In other commodities, gold prices pulled back as the markets moved away from concerns over China-U.S. trade relations. Spot gold and gold futures were both lower ahead of the North American open. Bullion prices jumped on Wednesday on broad concern over China’s latest move in the trade row. But broader markets later drew some solace from suggestions both countries were willing to negotiate, encouraging investors back toward riskier holdings.

In other metals, silver prices were higher. London copper was up 1 per cent in early going.





Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was slightly weaker as its U.S. counterpart bounced on trade-related relief. The day range for the loonie so far is 78.22 US cents to 78.45 US cents. Key for the Canadian dollar Thursday will be the release of February trade data.

RBC assistant chief economist Paul Ferley says he expects the trade deficit to narrow slightly to $1.7-billion, building modestly on January’s $1.9-billion drop from $3.1-billion in December.

“The January improvement occurred despite a sizable decline in exports of 2.1 per cent as it was outpaced by an even greater drop in imports of 4.3 per cent,” he said. “Auto exports likely partially retraced a 5.7-per-cent decline in January with unusual January factory shutdowns reportedly easing in February.” Weaker oil prices in February, he added, will also likely weigh on exports.



In other currencies, the U.S. dollar managed a two-week high against a group of world currencies, helped by a late recovery in U.S. stocks. At last check, the U.S. dollar index was higher at 90.198. The U.S. dollar was higher against both the yen and the euro in the predawn hours.

“Broader markets are taking a slightly more optimistic view on trade wars after reports that Trump has again softened his stance on NAFTA renegotiation and his latest chief economic advisor Kudlow said the announced China tariffs were ‘just the first proposals,” RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole said.







Stocks set to see action

Husky Energy Inc said on Thursday its chief financial officer, Jon McKenzie, has resigned effective immediately. Cenovus Energy subsequently announced that Mr. McKenzie would be joining that company as CFO. Husky’s controller Jeff Hart was named as that company’s as interim CFO.

The Globe’s Marina Strauss reports that for the first time in more than a decade – except for a slight aberration in 2013 – Tim Hortons Inc. is not among the top 10 companies or brands in terms of its reputation among consumers, the study by research firm Leger shows. Tim Hortons slipped to No. 50 from No. 4 last year, says the corporate reputation report, which is to be released on Thursday. (Tim Hortons came in 13th in 2013.) Tim Horton’s is owned by Restaurant Brands International.

J. M. Smucker Co said on Wednesday it would buy Rachael Ray Dog food maker Ainsworth Pet Nutrition for about US$1.9-billion in cash to strengthen its pet food portfolio, and was exploring options for its U.S. baking business, including a sale.

Nike Inc’s chief human resources officer, Monique Matheson, said that the company needs to accelerate representation of women and people of colour at leadership levels. Twenty-nine percent of the sportswear company’s vice presidents are women, while the company’s global workforce is split between 52 per cent men and 48 per cent women, Matheson said in an emailed statement. To accelerate the process of representation the company will launch targeted training programs, invest in a diversity sourcing team as well as “Unconscious Bias training” for all managers, Matheson said.

The Kremlin on Thursday said Facebook’s removal of accounts controlled by various Russian media was a hostile move that smacked of censorship. Facebook said on Tuesday it had deleted hundreds of Russian accounts and pages associated with a “troll factory” indicted by U.S. prosecutors for fake activist and political posts in the 2016 U.S. election campaign. When asked about Facebook’s move, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Thursday agreed with a questioner from one of the affected media outlets that it was a hostile step which smacked of censorship. “Yes it is,” Peskov told a conference call with reporters. “We are of course following this and we regret it.”

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s merchandise trade balance for February. Consensus is for a trade gap of $2.1-billion, up from $1.9-billion in January.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of March 31.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. goods and services trade balance. Consensus is a deficit of $56-billion, down from $56.6-billion in January.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press