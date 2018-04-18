Before the Bell: U.S. stocks look to extend rally; TSX futures higher ahead of rate decision

Equities

U.S. stock futures were trading modestly higher early Wednesday as a solid run of U.S. earnings and easing geopolitical tensions helped boost investors’ appetite for riskier holdings. On Bay Street, the Bank of Canada’s interest-rate decision is due just after the open, with markets expecting to see no move on borrowing costs. S&P/TSX 60 futures were slightly higher ahead of the start of trading. Overnight, world markets traded higher with MSCI’s index of world stocks climbing 0.2 per cent to its best level since late last month.

“The calmer sentiment in the market as investor concerns fade over military action in Syria and a potential U.S. – Sino trade war, is being played out in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) also known as the fear gauge,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said.

“The VIX which dropped over 8.5 per cent in the previous session is trading below 15 for the first time since mid-March. This points to a calmer picture on the markets after a particularly rough past few months.”

In this country, the Bank of Canada takes the spotlight this morning. The markets have largely priced out a rate move, but analysts are keen to see what the central bank’s monetary policy report - also being released today - has to say about the state of the economy given recent mixed data signals.

“Having seen the Fed move again at its March meeting many are speculating that the Canadian central bank may well match this move in the coming months,” CMC chief markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

“This isn’t likely to happen much before the summer, despite economic data that by and large has been fairly good, though wages growth has continued to be subdued.”

On the corporate front, earnings from iconic retailer Roots Inc. are expected. It marks the second set of earnings from the retailer since its debut on the TSX since last year. Analysts expect earnings per share of 53 cents on revenue of just over $124-million. This week, Roots shares have been trading near their 52-week high of $12.28, set in January.

With its latest results, Roots topped forecasts posting profit of $20.8-million or 50 cents a share, up from $17.2-million or 41 cents. On an adjusted basis, Roots earned 59 cents a share, up from 48 cents last year. Analysts had been expecting earnings of 53 cents in the most recent quarter. Same-store sales grew 15.1 per cent.

After the close of trading, results are due from Canadian Pacific Railway. Kinder Morgan earnings are also set for release after the close. Investors will be watching closely for comments on the fate of the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline extension, given recent political feuding over the project.

South of the border, Morgan Stanley and U.S. Bancorp report, continuing the run of big-bank results. This week, Goldman Sachs easily beat market forecasts with its results, matching the trend set by most of the biggest lenders. Only JPMorgan has missed the boat, posting results below expectations on Friday. JPMorgan cited soft capital market revenue for the miss.

Morgan Stanley posted earnings per share of US$1.45, topping market expectations of US$1.25. Morgan Stanley’s shares were up nearly 2 per cent after the results were reported.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Wall Street open, CSX shares were trading 5 per cent higher after the U.S. rail giant CSX reported stronger-than-expected profit in the latest quarter. Excluding one-time items, CSX earned 78 US cents a share, topping analysts’ average expectation of 66 US cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose slightly to US $2.88-billion.

U.S. earnings after the close today also include American Express. AmEx shares finished Tuesday at US$98.86, up 26 US cents. The shares were positive in premarket trading today.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX index was up 0.04 per cent at last check with resource stocks higher but auto stocks underperforming. Britain’s FTSE advanced 0.70 per cent and France’s CAC 40 rose 0.22 per cent. Germany’s DAX was off 0.05 per cent.

In Asia, markets were higher following Tuesday’s rally on Wall Street. Japan’s Nikkei finished up 1.42 per cent and the broader Topix rose 1.14 per cent on broad gains. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended 0.74 per cent higher and the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.80 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices were higher on a surprise drop in U.S. inventories. Brent crude was up in early going with a range for the day of US$71.66 to US$72.26. The day range on West Texas Intermediate, which was also higher through the overnight period, stands at US$66.56 to US$67.21.

Wednesday’s gains came after the American Petroleum Institute reported an unexpected decline in weekly inventories. Crude supplies fell by about 1.047 million barrels, while gasoline stocks were down about 2.5 million barrels. The U.S. Energy Information Administration releases its weekly report later this morning. Analysts are expecting an increase of about 625,000 barrels.

Later in the week, OPEC’s ministerial committee responsible for overseeing the current supply-cut pact with non-OPEC countries meets in Saudi Arabia. OPEC and 10 other producers have agreed to cut output by 1.8 million barrels a day. The agreement has been in place since the start of 2017 and runs at least until the end of this year.

“Despite an oil price of over US$70 per barrel and the fact that the oversupply has been eliminated, a phase-out of the production cuts will not be on the agenda,” Commerzbank oil analyst Carsten Fritsch said.

In other commodities, gold prices were steady as shifting risk appetite entices investors back to equities. Spot gold was slightly higher at last check while gold futures for June delivery were little changed. A firming U.S. dollar has also put a ceiling on gold, traders noted. Activtrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa told Reuters that gold now faces resistance at US$1,350-70.

“It’s a key area because if gold can jump above $1,370 then we have an open door up to $1,400, at least. If gold can pass these peaks this would mean the upward trend is confirmed and could be even stronger,” he said.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was down slightly ahead of the Bank of Canada rate decision as its U.S. counterpart pulls back from three-week lows. The day range on the loonie to this point is 79.39 US cents to 79.68 US cents.

Currency traders have a close eye on the Bank of Canada’s morning announcement, even though few expect a rate move. The bank’s accompanying monetary policy report will likely be the focus as markets look to gauge when rates will next rise.

“The Canadian dollar has been on a march higher in recent weeks as markets factor in the higher oil price, while ongoing concerns about a NAFTA deal being concluded are likely to keep the bank cautious, “ CMC’s Michael Hewson said.

“These latter factors along with lacklustre wages, would suggest that the Bank of Canada may well hold off for now and adopt a wait and see approach.”

Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy for RBC, said RBC economists expect to see a “hawkish hold” in Wednesday’s announcement compared with a “dovish hike” in January.

“A May hike is just about 50 per cent discounted - so if we get rates on hold with a hawkish signal or even a shock hike, CAD stands to gain further,” she said.



In other currencies, the U.S. dollar index was higher at 89.626. Stronger U.S. economic figures helped lift the currency off recent three-week lows.

In bonds, the yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.843 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.03 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Morgan Stanley reported a 40-per-cent jump in quarterly profit, as its trading business got a boost from increased market volatility. The bank’s net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$2.58-billion in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$1.84-billion a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the company’s earnings rose to US$1.45 from US$1. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of US$1.25 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable. After a subdued 2017, volatility has returned to the markets, roiling stocks, bonds, currencies and commodities on fears of a trade war between the United States and China as well as concerns about inflation.

The union representing about 3,000 conductors and locomotive engineers at Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it has formally served the company with a 72-hour notice of an intent to strike. The Teamsters Canada Rail Conference cites a lack of progress at the bargaining table but says talks are set to resume on Wednesday. The union says should the two sides fail to reach a negotiated settlement, the workers will walk out at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 21.

Regional lender U.S. Bancorp reported a 13.7-per-cent rise in quarterly profit on Wednesday, driven by higher interest income and lower taxes. Net income attributable to the bank rose to US$1.68-billion, or 96 US cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.47-billion, or 82 US cents per share, a year earlier. “We delivered solid growth in net interest income and high return fee businesses such as corporate payments, credit card, and wealth management and investment services,” Chief Executive Officer Andy Cecere said.

French food group Danone achieved better than expected first-quarter sales growth of nearly 5 per cent, helped by Chinese demand for its baby formula products, cementing guidance for higher profit and sales this year and beyond. Along with consumer goods rivals such as Nestlé and Unilever, Danone has come under investor pressure to improve results and it needs to deliver on 2020 profit margin and sales growth targets set last year.

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn has acquired a stake in cloud computing platform VMware Inc, CNBC reported on Tuesday. Mr. Icahn’s stake is said to be below the 5-per-cent limit that warrants public disclosure, CNBC said, mentioning that a particular agenda for anything specific from VMware or Dell is unclear. Computer maker Dell, which owns 80 per cent of VMWare, said in February it was exploring a public offering or a combination with VMware. In 2013, Icahn had unsuccessfully attempted to block Michael Dell’s US$25-billion offer to take Dell Inc private.

International Business Machines Corp posted profit margins that fell short of Wall Street expectations after the close on Tuesday. Shares of the company fell 5 per cent in premarket trading on Wednesday. While IBM’s revenue and profit beat expectations, the company’s adjusted gross profit margin fell to 43.7 per cent from 44.5 per cent a year earlier.

Amazon.com Inc has launched an international shopping feature that will enable customers across the world to shop more than 45 million items that can be shipped to their country from the United States. The international shopping feature, which is available on a mobile browser and the mobile app for both iOS and Android devices, has been extended to users to purchase products outside their home markets and is available in five languages, including Spanish, English, simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese and German, Amazon said on Tuesday. It will allow customers to shop in 25 currencies, with more languages and currencies to be added in 2018.

Economic news

(10 a.m. ET) Bank of Canada rate decision followed by press conference with Governor Stephen Poloz at 11:15.

(10:30 a.m. ET) EIA Petroleum Status Report

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Beige Book is released

With Reuters and The Canadian Press