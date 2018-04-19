Before the Bell: U.S. futures under pressure as earnings roll in; oil bolsters TSX

Equities

U.S. stock futures looked set for a mixed to lower start early Thursday as earnings continue to flood in. On Bay Street, futures were higher with crude prices jumping - benchmark Brent breached US$74 a barrel overnight - on talk that Saudi Arabia has again set its sights on US$100-a-barrel oil. Overseas, European markets were mixed in morning trading while Asia finished higher.

“Stocks are a mixed bag this morning, as the macroeconomic outlook remains unchanged,” CMC market analyst David Madden said in a morning research note. “Geopolitical tensions are still high, with relations between the U.S. and Russia strained, and the prospect of a trade war is at the back of traders’ minds.”

While the global political outlook hasn’t deteriorated, he added, “it hasn’t improved either and that’s why sentiment is stagnant.”

In a report issued Wednesday, Zack’s Research noted first-quarter earnings are off to a strong start. Of the 52 S&P 500 companies that had reported to that point, total earnings are up 27.9 per cent from year-earlier levels on 10.7 per cent higher revenue. More than 84 per cent have beaten earnings-per-share estimates, the report said.

On Bay Street, Rogers Communications reports after the close of trading, leading up to the communications giant’s annual meeting on Friday. Rogers is seen reporting higher first-quarter profit helped by growth in its wireless business. Efforts to lower expenses and increase margins will also be on the radar for the company’s investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. shares will also be in the spotlight once trading starts. The railway reported earnings per share excluding items of $2.70, falling shy of analysts’ forecasts. Revenue rose 4 per cent to $1.66-billion. Total operating expenses rose 12.3 per cent to $1.12-billion. CP’s operating ratio - operating costs as a percentage of revenue - rose to 67.5 per cent for the quarter from 62.4 per cent a year earlier.

Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier, who has a buy on the stock, said the results were “mostly in line with expectations” and noted that management reaffirmed its guidance of low-double-digit earnings-per-share growth. (Desjardins had been expecting earnings for the most recent quarter of $2.67 a share.)

“Given encouraging comments on the outlook for 2018 and potential upside to our target price, we are maintaining our positive stance on the name,” he said in a report.

South of the border, Texas-based Kinder Morgan shares were up more than 2 per cent in premarket trading after the company reported net income US$485-million, or 22 US cents per share compared with US$401-million, or 18 US cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts had expected, on average, EPS of 21 US cents. The company also hiked its dividend by 60 per cent to 20 US cents a share. As well, Kinder Morgan, which spun off Kinder Morgan Canada last year, said the controversial Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project is facing “unquantifiable risk” due to opposition from the B.C. government.

American Express stock, meanwhile, was up nearly 4 per cent in the premarket on solid results posted after the close Wednesday, continuing what has been mostly a winning streak for U.S. financials. AmEx also sees its 2018 earnings coming in at the high end of analysts’ forecasts for US$6.90 to US$7.30 a share.

On Thursday, results are due from Philip Morris, Bank of NY Mellon and Procter & Gamble.

Overseas, markets in Europe were mixed with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.08 per cent at last check. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.26 per cent. Germany’s DAX edged up 0.02 per cent. France’s CAC 40 rose 0.24 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei touched a seven-week high in midday trading before pulling back somewhat to finish up 0.15 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1.40 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.85 per cent.

Commodities

Crude prices spiked on reports that Saudi Arabia is again eyeing US$100-a-barrel oil. Brent crude pushed past US$74 a barrel to hit its best levels since late 2014 in early going. Brent has a range for the day so far of US$73.67 to US$74.44. West Texas Intermediate was also higher and had a range of US$68.62 to US$69.27.

“Crude oil charged over 3.5 per cent higher in the previous session, hitting a fresh three-and-a-half year high after oil inventories dwindled and concerns of supply disruptions lingered,” Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, said. “Traders are starting to get excited that the oil market is finally rebalancing with the global supply glut evaporating.”

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that top oil exporter Saudi Arabia would welcome a rise in crude prices to US$80 or even US$100 a barrel, suggesting that Riyadh won’t seen any change to OPEC’s supply-cut agreement.

Sentiment was also boosted by a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration that crude inventories fell by 1.1 million barrels last week to 427.57 million barrels, close to the five-year average of around 420 million barrels.

“Oil prices continued to climb on Thursday as a decline in U.S. crude inventories and commentary from Saudi Arabia that it would be happy to see crude rise to $80 or even $100 helped boost prices,” RBC said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices slipped as the U.S. dollar firmed. Spot gold and gold futures for June delivery were both lower.

“Uncertainty has decreased somewhat. Geopolitical worries, trade risk have moved to the background,” commodity strategist Georgette Boele at ABN AMRO in Amsterdam told Reuters.

Silver prices were higher after hitting their best level since early February during the previous session.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar shifted higher after touching a one-week low during the previous session on what some traders saw as a more-dovish-than-expected statement from the Bank of Canada. The loonie’s day range so far is 79.08 US cents to 79.33 US cents. The dollar touched its lowest in a week, dipping below 79 US cents, on Wednesday after the central bank held interest rates unchanged and expressed caution on the course of future rate increases.

“We thought the (monetary policy report) was balanced – the market took it as more dovish, focusing on the near-term downward revisions to growth and lack of clues on the timing of future rate moves,” Elsa Lignos, RBC’s global head of FX strategy, said in a report. “But [Bank of Canada Governor Stephen] Poloz is typically averse to forward guidance, and other forecast revisions suggested the BoC will need to deliver more hikes than currently priced by the market.”

She noted that the bank’s forecast for 2019 growth was revised up by 0.5 percentage points to 2.1 per cent and that it “‘projects that the economy will expand slightly faster than potential output over 2018 and 2019’ which means higher rates are still needed as we start from a position with little excess capacity and rates 125-225 basis points below the BoC’s estimate of neutral.”

The U.S. dollar dollar index was lower at 89.621. The greenback was initially stronger in Asian trading but the gains were capped by increases in the 10-year Treasury note yield, which rose more than 5 basis points overnight for its biggest one-day increase since early last month.

Most recently, the yield on the US 10-year note was higher at 2.895 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.09 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Procter & Gamble Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, helped by sales gains in its beauty, and fabric and homecare businesses. Earlier in the day, P&G agreed to buy the consumer health business of Merck KGaA for about US$4.2-billion, giving its vitamin brands such as Seven Seas and greater exposure to Latin American and Asian markets. Net income attributable to the company fell to US$2.51-billion, or 95 US cents per share, in the third quarter ended March 31, compared with US$2.52-billion, or 93 US cents per share, a year earlier. Net sales rose 4.3 per cent to US$16.28-billion, compared to analysts’ estimate of US$16.21-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. P&G shares were slightly lower in premarket trading.

Amazon said on Wednesday it now has more than 100 million Amazon Prime members globally. Chief Executive officer Jeff Bezos told shareholders Amazon Music now has tens of millions of paid customers, with Amazon Music Unlimited expanding to more than 30 new countries in 2017. Mr. Bezos said Prime Now, a service that offers free delivery within two hours, is now available in more than 50 cities spanning nine countries. Amazon shares were nearly 2 per cent higher in premarket trading.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by strong growth in its assets servicing and management business. The bank said net income applicable to common shareholders rose to US$1.14-billion, or US$1.10 per share, in the quarter ended March 31 from US$880-million, or 83 US cents per share, a year earlier. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 96 US cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

IMAX Corp has reached agreements to bring nine new large-screen theatres to India, expanding its reach in a market where the company is pursuing significant growth in the coming years, chief executive Richard Gelfond told Reuters. The new theatres will boost the total number of IMAX locations in the country to 40. Fifteen already are open and 25 are under contract, including the nine new locations announced on Thursday.

Acacia Mining reported a near 50 per cent fall in first quarter earnings on Thursday after reducing operations at its flagship gold mine in Tanzania amid a tax dispute with the government. Acacia, a unit of Canada’s Barrick Gold and Tanzania’s largest gold miner, said its gold production fell 45 per cent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 120,981 ounces, mainly due to lower output at its flagship Bulyanhulu mine. Acacia’s London-listed shares skidded 8.8 percent to 141 pence by 0919 GMT and have now tumbled more than 70 per cent since Tanzania introduced a ban on concentrate exports in March 2017.

If a new European law restricting what companies can do with people’s online data went into effect tomorrow, almost 1.9 billion Facebook Inc users around the world would be protected by it. The online social network is making changes that ensure the number will be much smaller. Facebook members outside the United States and Canada, whether they know it or not, are currently governed by terms of service agreed with the company’s international headquarters in Ireland.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 14.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian ADP Employment Report for March. Estimate is 226,000, or a drop of 7,000 from the previous week.k.

