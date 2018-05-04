Before the Bell: Wall Street futures weaker ahead of jobs numbers; TSX set for softer start

Equities

U.S. stock futures were weaker early Friday as investors await what is expected to be a rebound in U.S. hiring in April after a disappointing reading the month before. On Bay Street, futures were down slightly with oil prices just south of break even. Global markets little changed with the MSCI’s world equity index up less than 0.1 per cent in early going. That index now looks set for a 1.2-per-cent decline for the week, marking its biggest weekly loss since March.

“There is little doubt over what today’s main risk event is,” LCG’s Jasper Lawler said in a note. “Whilst the Fed informed the market on Wednesday that it will continue to hike rates gradually, there is nothing like NFP numbers to stir up the market.”

Story continues below advertisement

Already this year, he said, payroll numbers have caught investors off guard on more than one occasion. This time out, the markets are expecting a recovery after March’s disappointing gain of 103,000 new positions. Economists are expecting the April figure to come in around 193,000. That would be in line with the average seen over the last 12 months.

In Canada, employment figures for the same month won’t be released until next week.

In the corporate sphere, cannabis stocks will likely continue to be on the minds of investors after grower MedReleaf Corp. confirmed talks with Aurora Cannabis and other rivals on Thursday afternoon. The move comes as the industry faces a period of consolidation with analysts suggesting the sector faces the problem of oversupply in legal cannabis.

AutoCanada Inc. shares could also get some attention after the dealership owner’s latest results fell short of the Street’s forecasts. In the latest quarter, AutoCanada reported earnings per share of 18 cents. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected earnings closer to 28 cents a share. Revenue also lagged forecasts, coming in at $620.5-million. Forecasts were for revenue of $641.8-million.

On Wall Street, Twitter shares were down 1.5 per cent in premarket trading after the social media company recommended its more than 300 million users change their passwords after a glitch left some stored as readable text on the company’s internal computer system. The problem was revealed in a blog post Thursday afternoon. Twitter didn’t say how many passwords were affected.

Apple shares were also slightly higher ahead of the open on a CNBC report that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought a whopping 75 million shares of the tech giant in the first quarter, signalling an increased commitment to the company. Berkshire had initially taken a modest stake in Apple but the latest move boosts its position in the company to 240.3 million shares worth about US$42.5-billion.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up about a quarter of a percentage point in morning trading with most sectors higher. Basic resources were the top performers. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.50 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.44 per cent. France’s CAC 40 was just a touch south of break even.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In Asia, markets finished the week’s final session down slightly as trade talks between the United States and China concluded in Beijing. China’s state media reported the two sides struck a consensus on some issues but disagreements persist over others. State-run Xinhua, however, reported that the two sides remain committed to resolving their disputes through talks.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished down 1.28 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index was off 0.32 per cent. Markets in Japan were closed Friday.

Commodities

Oil prices were little changed in early going with geopolitical issues remaining at the forefront. Overnight, Brent crude shifted back and forth across the break even line with a range for the day so far of US$73.24 to US$73.80. West Texas Intermediate also had a choppy predawn period with a range of US$68.12 to $68.66.

The approaching May 12 deadline for a decision by the United States on renewing sanctions against Iran continues to bolster prices. (Brent hit a three-and-a-half year high of US$75.17 on Monday.)

“Rising geopolitical risks have been a big factor behind oil’s strong rise this year,” ANZ analysts Daniel Hynes and Soni Kumari said in a note.

Story continues below advertisement

“The extent of the rally would have been significantly weaker if not for recent tightness in the market. We expect the market to tighten even further in H2 2018.”

Later Friday, markets get the weekly Baker Hughes rig count figures. Concerns about rising U.S. production - the United States now produces more oil than Saudi Arabia - has been an offsetting factor in crude price movements.

Elsewhere, gold prices were higher for a third straight session as the U.S. dollar continued to pull back from 2018 highs. Spot gold and gold futures for June delivery were both above water at last check. Still, even with Friday’s advance, spot gold prices looked set for a loss on the week resulting in the third consecutive weekly decline for the precious metal.

In other metals, silver prices were also higher.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower after a steady decline through the early morning hours. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.64 US cents to 77.90 US cents. The loonie has spent most of the last two weeks mired in a fairly narrow trading range against its U.S. counterpart. There were no major Canadian economic releases on the calendar on Friday.

The focus of currency markets will be the U.S. employment figures due ahead of the North American opening bell. They’re expected to show an increase of about 193,000 new jobs last month, after a disappointing gain of 103,000 in March.

In an early note, Societe Generale’s Kit Juckes noted that currencies like the loonie and the Australian dollar offer some interest to markets in current conditions.

“If EUR/USD is about European rather than the U.S., then it follows that it isn’t the most interesting cross out there, and the fact that it is barely changed from either last night or from this time yesterday rather supports that view,” he said in a note.

“Where we may get movement is from CAD and AUD, both of which I like more if [U.S. 1--year Treasury yields] can’t get through 3.05 or wherever the magic level is. Oil is perky, industrial metals prices look well supported and investors still need yield. “

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note dipped ahead of the jobs report to 2.931 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also lower at 3.106 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

The U.S. government has fined Enbridge Inc. more than $1.8 million after accusing the Canadian oil transport company of missing deadlines for pipeline inspections following a gigantic oil spill in southwestern Michigan, The Associated Press reports. A federal court deal this week ended the latest legal skirmish resulting from what the Environmental Protection Agency describes as the costliest inland oil spill in U.S. history — and one of the largest. Heavy crude from a ruptured pipe oozed into a creek feeding the Kalamazoo River in July 2010.

Xerox Corp said its board and management team will stay after an agreement it had reached with dissenting shareholders to oust them expired, adding another twist to a lengthy dispute over Fujifilm taking control of the U.S. company. The activists, Darwin Deason and Carl Icahn, confirmed that the agreement had expired, blamed Xerox for letting it dissolve and said they would continue to fight the company.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is adjusting its executive pay criteria, cutting $25-million from 2018 capital spending and announcing an asset sale to pay down debt as it faces a showdown with a dissident shareholder at its annual meeting on Friday. It reported a surprise net loss of $91-million, or 17 cents a share, for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net profit of $119million in the year-earlier period. Analysts had expected a profit of seven cents, according to Thomson Reuters. The company has been roundly criticized by Cation Capital Inc., which attributes its poor share performance to unwise spending decisions and overly generous executive compensation.

Newell Brands Inc. said on Friday it would sell Waddington Group to Novolex Holdings, a company owned by buyout firm Carlyle Group LP, for about US$2.3-billion. The sale of Waddington, which makes disposable cutlery and drinkware for the food service sector, would be the first major divestiture by Newell since it said in January it would explore options for several of its business lines, including Rubbermaid Commercial Products and Mapa.

Hong Kong’s stock index compiler said on Friday that personal computer maker Lenovo Group Ltd will be removed from the benchmark Hang Seng Index. The Hang Seng Indexes Company said it has decided to remove Lenovo from the blue-chip index after reviewing the Hang Seng Family of Indexes for the quarter ended March 30 this year. CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd, a pharmaceutical group in China, will become a new component of the benchmark index.

British Airways-owner IAG said it had been unable to reach agreement on a possible takeover offer for Norwegian after holding talks with the struggling airline’s board, putting a dampener for now on M&A in the European airline market. “IAG is currently considering its options in relation to Norwegian,” IAG said in slides for a presentation on Friday. It bought a 4.6 percent stake in Norwegian in April with a view to starting takeover discussions. Norwegian said in response it had received two proposals on a full takeover from IAG but had rejected them as undervaluing the company.

More reading:

Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch

Friday’s Insider Report: Companies insiders are buying and selling

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment for April. The Street expects a monthly gain of 185,000 with the unemployment rate falling to 4.0 per cent from 4.1 per cent.



With Reuters and The Canadian Press







