Before the Bell: Wall Street wavers ahead of Fed, Apple results; TSX futures slightly firmer

Equities

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower early Tuesday ahead of the start of the two-day Federal Reserve meeting and after-the-bell earnings from tech giant Apple Inc. On Bay Street, futures were a touch firmer as oil prices turned negative and investors weighed earnings from key players like Encana Corp. Overnight, trading was subdued in Asia and Europe as many markets remained closed for public holidays.

Overseas, markets that were open got a boost from news that the White House had delayed the deadline on steel and aluminium tariffs until June 1. Jasper Lawler, head of research for London Capital Group, noted shares in Australia hit a seven-week high overnight following word of the delay.

“This is encouraging news and supports the notion that the tariffs are just a negotiating stance by Trump, who in fact has no intention of implementing them,” he said. “That said, there is still plenty of uncertainty over the U.S. – China trading relations and the US - Iran nuclear deal to keep investors on edge.”

On Bay Street, Encana posted a 50-per-cent increase in adjusted profit in the first quarter, bolstered by improved prices and rising production. The company reported adjusted income of $156-million, up from $104-million in the same quarter a year earlier. Encana earned 16 cents a share, topping analysts’ forecasts of 13 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Total production increased to 324,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day from 317,900 barrels a year earlier.

Other Canadian companies reporting Tuesday include Shopify, Fortis Inc. and Centerra Gold. Suncor reports after the close.

On Wall Street, the Fed begins its two-day meeting. Economists aren’t expecting a rate increase this time out, but they will be watching for signals about how aggressive the central bank will be down the road.

On the corporate front, Apple reports its latest results after the close Tuesday. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on what the company has to say about sales of its higher-priced iPhone X in the wake of reports of suppliers reporting weaker demand. Analysts expect Apple to report a 2-per-cent increase in iPhone sales in the most recent quarter.

In a recent note, CMC chief market analyst Michael Hewson noted that Apple shares had seen a recent losing streak - the stock was down about 8 per cent for the two weeks up to last Friday - “as the penny begins to drop that the premier pricing policy on the iPhone X may well be starting to affect handset sales.”

“At the company’s Q1 update handset sales were already starting to decline but the effect was masked to a certain extent by the higher prices,” Mr. Hewson said. “The Q2 numbers may well act as a wake-up call given recent warnings by Apple suppliers and may be more difficult to disguise.”

Apple shares were slightly higher in premarket trading.

Overseas, markets in the U.K. were among those open with stocks edging higher on thin trading. Britain’s FTSE was up 0.40 per cent at last check. Markets in France and Germany were closed for the day.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.18 per cent although the broader Topix slid 0.17 per cent. As with Europe, many other markets in the region were closed for the day.

Commodities

Oil prices were lower in early going pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar, but still not too far off multiyear highs seen in late April. The range for the day for Brent is US$73.93 to US$74.98. The day range on West Texas Intermediate is US$67.81 to US$68.90. Concerns over the prospect of the U.S. renewing sanctions against Iran have kept prices higher in recent weeks, with Brent touching its best level three years last month.

Later in the day, markets get fresh inventory figures from the American Petroleum Institute. Those are followed a day later by U.S. government figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration. A poll by Reuters released Monday showed U.S. crude inventories likely rose by 1.3 million barrels last week, while gasoline and distillate stocks declined.

In other commodities, gold prices slid to a six-week low as the greenback rose ahead of the Fed meeting. Spot gold was lower although off its weakest point in the session, which saw it hit US$1,307.81, its weakest since March 20. U.S. gold futures for June delivery were also lower.

“Investors are buying dollars and this is adding pressure on gold,” ActivTrades analyst Carlo Alberto de Casa told Reuters. “(The) dollar index jumped above 92, while markets are seeing growing chances for a fourth hike in 2018. Almost 50 per cent of traders (are) expecting a fourth raise by the end of the year.”

In other metals, silver prices were also weaker.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar was lower as its U.S. counterpart jumped ahead of the two-day Fed meeting, climbing into positive territory for the year. The day range on the loonie so far is 77.70 US cents to 78.00 U.S. cents.

In a morning note, RBC chief currency strategist Adam Cole noted that risk appetite has “rebounded moderately from yesterday’s sell off.

“FX is taking its cues from this (AUD, NZDE and CAD outperforming) but ranges are extremely tight overnight,” Mr. Cole said.



For the loonie, the morning’s big economic news will be the release of February’s GDP report. Mr. Cole says RBC is expecting to see a monthly increase of about 0.3 per cent, following January’s decline of 0.1 per cent which came on the heels of unexpected oil shutdowns and lower home resales activity.

Elsewhere, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks in Yellowknife Tuesday afternoon on the topic of household debt. His remarks will be followed by a press conference.

“ His comments are interesting in light of the recent soft retail sales and downward revisions, leaving real consumption at risk of a negative quarter in Q1,” Mr. Cole noted.



In other currencies, the U.S. dollar moved into positive territory for the year as traders await news out of the Fed on Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a basket of currencies, advanced 0.4 per cent to 92.221, the best level since Jan. 11 and higher than where it started 2018.

In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields shifted higher heading into the Fed meeting. The yield on the U.S. 10-year note was higher at 2.953 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also higher at 3.12 per cent.

Stocks set to see action

Shopify Inc reported a wider quarterly loss as it spent more on marketing and hiring more employees. The company’s net loss widened to $15.9-million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $13.6-million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier. However, excluding items, the company reported per-share profit of 4 cents, topping analysts’ forecasts which had called for a loss by that measure of 5 cents. Revenue jumped to $214.3-million from $127.4-million.

Pfizer Inc reported a 14-per-cent increase in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales of breast cancer drug Ibrance. The largest U.S. drug maker says profit rose to US$3.56-billion or 59 US cents per share in the first quarter of 2018, from US$3.12-billion or 51 US cents per share a year earlier. Revenue rose 1 per cent to US$12.91-billion.

Plane maker Boeing Co will buy aerospace parts company KLX Inc for about US$3.2-billion in cash to expand its aircraft services business. The US$63-per-share deal gives KLX an enterprise value of US$4.25-billion, including about US$1-billion of net debt. The acquisition is contingent upon the successful divestment and separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group business, KLX said.

BP held out the prospect of a first dividend increase since 2014 on Tuesday, after first-quarter profits beat forecasts thanks to rising oil and gas prices and production. Chief Financial Officer Brian Gilvary said the London-listed company might consider raising the dividend later this year if oil prices remain near current levels and debt declines. In the first three months of 2018, however, BP’s debt rose to US$40-billion due to the settlement of more lawsuits over the deadly 2010 Deepwater Horizon spill in the Gulf of Mexico which has cost it more than US$65-billion.

Merck & Co reported a better-than-expected first-quarter profit on Tuesday and raised its adjusted earnings forecast for the year, helped by a more than 150-per-cent rise in sales of cancer drug Keytruda. Keytruda, which replaced diabetes treatment Januvia as Merck’s biggest drug by revenue last year, raked in sales of US$1.46-billion in the quarter, ahead of the estimated US$1.40-billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company raised its adjusted per-share earnings forecast for the year to between US$4.16 and US$4.28 from between US$4.08 and US$4.23 estimated previously. Net income fell to US$736-million, or 27 US cents per share, from US$1.55-billion, or 56 US cents per share, a year earlier. Excluding items, the company earned US$1.05 per share.

Under Armour Inc’s first-quarter sales topped Wall Street forecasts, as the sportswear maker benefited from stronger demand outside the United States. The company’s first-quarter loss widened to US$30.2-million from US$2.3-million a year earlier, hurt by restructuring costs of US$37.5-million. Excluding one-time items, Under Armour broke even on a per-share basis, while analysts had expected a loss of 5 US cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Net revenue rose 5.9 per cent to US$1.19-billion, topping analysts’ expectations of US$1.12-billion.

TVA Group Inc. says it has signed a deal to acquire Serdy Media Inc. and the Serdy Video Inc. group of companies for $24-million. The deal gives TVA the Evasion and Zeste specialty channels. Evasion’s programming is focused on travel, tourism, adventure and food. Zeste is a cooking and lifestyle network. TVA Group chief executive France Lauziere says the acquisition is part of the company’s broader content diversification strategy.





Economic news:

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s Real GDP (at Basic Prices) for February. Consensus is a 0.3-per-cent increase month over month.

(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. PMI Manufacturing Index

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. ISM Manufacturing Index for April. Consensus is 58.5, down from 59.3 in the previous month.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. construction spending for March. The Street expects an increase of 0.5 per cent from February.

(2:30 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz speaks on “Canada’s Economy & Household Debt: How Big Is the Problem?” at the Yellowknife Chamber of Commerce. Press conference to follow at 4:10 p.m.

