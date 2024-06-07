Equities

Global markets were moving sideways ahead of crucial U.S. monthly jobs data later this morning that could signal whether the Federal Reserve would soon follow interest rate cuts made by the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank this week.

Wall Street futures were little changed as trader awaited the non-farm payrolls report for May that will follow softer than expected U.S. labour data earlier in the week.

TSX futures were flat after Canada’s main stock index closed higher yesterday, led by gains in commodity-linked shares.

“Whatever today jobs data says, the Fed isn’t expected to cut rates when it meets next week,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note. “The Fed members sounded very cautious regarding their inflation expectations, therefore the new dot plot will probably show one or maximum two rate cuts on average this year – down from 3 expected rate cuts at the latest plot.”

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.38 per cent lower in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 declined 0.59 per cent, Germany’s DAX slid 0.82 per cent and France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.8 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.05 per cent lower at 38,683.93, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gave back 0.6 per cent to end at 18,366.95.

Commodities

Oil steadied as OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia indicated readiness to pause or reverse oil output increases, but crude was still headed for its third straight weekly loss on demand concerns.

Brent crude futures were last down 0.3 per cent to US$79.57 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 0.2 per cent to US$75.68.

“Oil prices managed to regain some ground over the past few days, tapping on some reassurances from OPEC+,” said Yeap Jun Rong, market strategist at IG.

In other commodities, Gold prices fell more than 1 per cent after data showed China’s central bank paused gold purchases in May after 18 consecutive months of buying. Spot gold dropped 1.4 per cent to US$2,341.37 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, which was hovering near eight-week lows.

The day range on the loonie was 73.05 US cents to 73.19 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, edged lower to to 104.09.

The euro held on to overnight gains at US$1.0894, while the British pound was flat at US$1.27855.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note was little changed at 4.3 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian employment for May. The Street expects a rise of 0.1 per cent, or 25,000 jobs, from April with the unemployment rate rising 0.1 per cent to 6.1 per cent and average hourly wages rising 4.8 per cent year-over-year.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. non-farm payrolls for May. Consensus is a rise of 180,000 jobs month-over-month with the unemployment rate remaining at 3.9 per cent and average hourly wages increasing 0.3 per cent from April and 3.9 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. wholesale inventories for April. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent.

(12 p.m. ET) U.S. flow of funds for Q1.

(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for April.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press