Equities

Markets were in negative territory following France’s decision to call a snap election and ahead of U.S. inflation figures and the Federal Reserve’s policy decision on Wednesday.

Wall Street futures pointed lower after strong U.S. jobs data Friday dimmed hopes the Fed would cut rates as early as September. TSX futures were also in the red after Canada’s main stock index last closed 1 per cent lower.

In Canada, investors will be watching for details on the capital gains tax changes as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland introduces the motion today in the House of Commons.

As The Globe’s Marieke Walsh reports, Ottawa isn’t changing the broad strokes of hiking the tax’s inclusion rate, despite a pressure campaign from top business groups that say it will hurt the economy.

Investors are also getting first-quarter results from retailer Roots Corp.

“The market moves are all about what we are seeing in a European context – and news from France has caused a risk premium around European assets,” said BlueBay Asset Management chief investment officer Mark Dowding.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.71 per cent lower in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 slid 0.41 per cent, Germany’s DAX fell 0.86 per cent and France’s CAC 40 dropped nearly 2 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.92 per cent higher at 39,038.16, while Hong Kong was among the markets closed for a holiday.

Commodities

Oil prices edged up, aided by hopes of rising fuel demand this summer, though gains were capped by the stronger dollar.

Brent crude futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$79.91 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures ticked up 0.2 per cent to US$75.71 per barrel.

“We believe current market positioning is overly pessimistic, considering that we expect larger oil inventory declines over the next few weeks,” UBS analysts said in a report.

In other commodities, spot gold rose 0.13 per cent to about US$2,296 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, which jumped on Friday’s strong labour data.

The day range on the loonie was 72.56 US cents to 72.71 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.8 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, rose 0.31 per cent to 105.21.

The euro fell 0.5 per cent to a one-month low at US$1.0752. The British pound declined 0.11 per cent to US$1.2705.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note firmed to 4.457 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

China aggregate yuan financing and new yuan loans

Japan real GDP and banking lending

Italy industrial production

With Reuters and The Canadian Press