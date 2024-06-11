Equities

Global markets were lower with investors wary of making big bets ahead of tomorrow’s U.S. inflation numbers and Federal Reserve rate policy decision, as they tried to gauge when the central bank would start cutting rates and by how much.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady tomorrow.

“We think the leadership would prefer a two-cut baseline [this year] to retain flexibility, but a one-cut baseline is a possible risk, especially if core [consumer price index] surprises to the upside on Wednesday,” Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note

Wall Street futures pointed lower and TSX futures were also in the red after a boost yesterday by a rally in oil prices.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.37 per cent lower in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 fell 0.54 per cent, Germany’s DAX slid 0.31 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was down 0.28 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.25 per cent higher at 39,134.79, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.09 per cent to 18,176.34.

Commodities

Oil prices retreated following yesterday’s 3-per-cent rally, as investors awaited monthly oil supply and demand data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC today, and the International Energy Agency tomorrow.

Brent crude futures fell or 0.16 per cent to US$81.50 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slipped 0.04 per cent to US$77.67.

In other commodities, spot gold was down 0.3 per cent at US$2,304.32 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to US$2,321.20.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart.

The day range on the loonie was 72.57 US cents to 72.70 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 0.87 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, advanced 0.1 per cent to 105.25.

The euro retreated 0.16 per cent to US$1.075. The British pound slipped 0.06 per cent to US$1.2722.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note dipped to 4.434 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Japan machine tool orders

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian building permits for April. Estimate is a month-over-month increase of 5.0 per cent.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. quarterly services survey for Q1.

Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press