Equities

Global markets were mostly higher ahead of U.S. inflation figures later this morning and the Federal Reserve policy decision this afternoon that could determine the near-term outlook for interest rates.

Wall Street and TSX futures are trading flat to slightly higher amid cautious sentiment.

In Canada, investors are getting results from Dollarama Inc.

On Wall Street, markets will be watching earnings from Broadcom Inc.

“Today is a big day in terms of economic data and Fed announcement - it could determine the global market mood for the rest of the month, and a good part of summer,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, writes in a note.

“First, the U.S. will reveal its latest [consumer price index] update: core CPI is expected to have eased from 3.5 per cent to 3.4 per cent on a yearly basis, but headline CPI is seen steady near 3.4 per cent. These numbers are nowhere near the Fed’s 2-per-cent target and are not trending sufficiently fast toward that level, but a surprise to the downside could fuel the Fed cut bets for later this year”.

Overseas, the pan-European STOXX 600 was 0.51 per cent higher in morning trading, rising for the first time in four days. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.67 per cent, Germany’s DAX added 0.54 per cent and France’s CAC 40 advanced 0.38 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.66 per cent lower at 38,876.71, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.31 per cent to 17,937.84.

Commodities

Oil prices extended gains for a third straight session amid upbeat global demand views from the U.S. Energy Information Administration and OPEC, reinforced by industry data showing U.S. crude oil inventories fell more than expected last week.

Brent futures rose 0.7 per cent to US$82.53 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 0.9 per cent to US$78.62 a barrel.

“Despite announcing last week that it will start to phase out some of the voluntary cuts later this year, [OPEC’s] forecasts suggest it should be easily accepted by the market,” ANZ analysts said in a note.

In other commodities, gold prices edged 0.1 per cent lower to US$2,314 an ounce.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart.

The day range on the loonie was 72.66 US cents to 72.78 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 1.07 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, slipped 0.05 per cent to 105.18.

The euro advanced 0.1 per cent to US$1.0752 after falling for the previous three days. The British pound gained 0.14 per cent to US$1.2757, shrugging off data that showed the British economy did not grow in April, after a strong start to 2024.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note edged lower to 4.403 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Other corporate news

Dollarama has reported an 8.6-per-cent rise in first-quarter sales, as more Canadians shopped at its stores for groceries and essentials. The Montreal-based discount store’s sales rose to $1.41-billion in the quarter, meeting analyst expectations, compared with $1.29-billion a year ago.

Economic news

China CPI and PPI

Germany CPI

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. CPI for May. The Street is expecting a month-over-month increase of 0.1 per cent and a year-over-year gain of 3.4 per cent.

(2 p.m. ET) U.S. Fed announcement and summary of economic projections with chair Jerome Powell’s press briefing to follow.

(3:15 p.m. ET) Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem joins a panel at the Conference of Montreal.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press