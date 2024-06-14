Equities

Global markets were mixed as investors weighed the U.S. interest rate outlook after a week of mixed signals and political turmoil in Europe.

Wall Street futures were pointing lower, as were TSX futures after Canada’s main stock market closed yesterday near a two-month low.

“The European markets remained under the pressure of tense political environment in France and a 3-per-cent slump in April manufacturing production across the Eurozone,” Ipek Ozkardeskaya, senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.65 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 retreated 0.34 per cent, Germany’s DAX declined 0.96 per cent and France’s CAC 40 gave back 2.06 per cent.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.24 per cent higher at 38,814.56, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 0.94 per cent to 38,814.56.

Commodities

Oil prices eased, but crude benchmarks headed for their best week in more than two months after solid projections for crude and fuel demand.

Brent crude futures were last down or 0.1 per cent at US$82.66 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.24 per cent to trade at US$78.43 a barrel.

“Over all, this week can be characterized as a recovery effort for oil,” said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade based in Australia.

In other commodities, gold prices were on course for their first weekly gain in a month. Spot gold advanced 0.4 per cent to US$2,311.39 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures gained 0.4 per cent to US$2,326.40.

Currencies and bonds

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart, which continued its climb in early trading.

The day range on the loonie was 72.63 US cents to 72.84 US cents in the early premarket period. The Canadian dollar was down about 1 per cent against the greenback over the past month.

The U.S. dollar index, which weighs the greenback against a group of currencies, was up 0.46 per cent to 105.68, its highest in a month.

The euro was last down 0.4 per cent to US$1.06945, headed for its biggest weekly fall in two months. The British pound slid 0.3 per cent to US$$1.27245.

In bonds, the yield on the U.S. 10-year note dipped to 4.213 per cent ahead of the North American opening bell.

Economic news

Japan industrial production

Euro zone trade surplus

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian manufacturing sales and new orders for April. Estimates are month-over-month increases of 1.2 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canadian wholesale trade for April. Estimate is a gain of 2.8 per cent from March.

(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada’s new motor vehicle sales for April. Estimate is a year-over-year rise of 15.0 per cent.

(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. import prices for May. The Street expects an increase of 0.1 per cent from April and 1.6 per cent year-over-year.

(10 a.m. ET) U.S. University of Michigan consumer sentiment for June.

With Reuters and The Canadian Press