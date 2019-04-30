Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian stock market futures were pointing to a lower open Tuesday while U.S. stock index futures were mixed, with the Dow set to rise on the strength of earnings from McDonald’s and the S&P and Nasdaq set to open lower amid a slew of earnings reports and the start of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
Better-than-expected earnings results led the S&P 500 to a record high on Monday, but it was struggling to keep that momentum into Tuesday as more corporate earnings poured in.
General Electric, Mastercard, Merck, McDonald’s and Pfizer all are expected to report earnings before the bell. Apple is expected after the close of markets. Big Canadian earnings expected Tuesday include Encana and Shopify.
McDonald’s reported earnings of US$1.78 per share, better than the US$1.75 expected by analysts. Its shares rose 2.3 per cent in premarket trading.
GE shares jumped nearly 7 per cent after its earnings beat expectations and its CEO reaffirmed its 2019 forecast.
Google parent Alphabet, which reported late Monday disappointing ad sales growth and revenue fell 7.6 per cent in premarket trading.
The Fed begins its meeting Tuesday and it is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, as it seeks to balance robust economic growth against low inflation.
In the latest slew of data sending mixed signals to the Fed, U.S. consumer spending rose at the fastest pace in more than 9-1/2 years in March, but core personal consumption expenditures (PCE), the bank’s favored inflation measure, logged its smallest annual rise in 14 months.
“We expect the dovish tone from central banks to continue for the foreseeable future. Given evidence of a recovery in growth, this is very positive for risk assets,” analysts at ANZ said in a morning note.
Overseas, European equities were mixed, with London’s FTSE down 0.12 per cent, Germany’s DAX up 0.04 per cent and France’s CAC down 0.18 per cent. Mining shares were lower and euro zone GDP beat expectations.
Shares in Asia fell as readings on China’s manufacturing activity failed to meet expectations, underscoring weakness in the world’s second-largest economy despite Beijing’s attempts to spur growth.
Both official and private business surveys pointed to slower Chinese factory growth this month, dashing hopes for a steady reading or even a faster expansion. Data also showed a slower expansion in its services sector, adding to economic uncertainty.
The dollar-denominated MSCI index of Chinese shares dropped 0.4 per cent. But shares in Shanghai tilted up 0.3 per cent as investors maintained hopes for additional stimulus measures to prop up the economy.
The weak manufacturing numbers suggest “stimulus is there to stay,” said Frances Cheung, head of macro strategy for Asia at Westpac. Upbeat Chinese data for March had prompted some analysts to scale back expectations of additional support measures.
MSCI’s broadest gauge of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was off 0.5 per cent. The Hong Kong market eased 0.4 per cent.
“A lot of the stimulus measures undertaken by the Chinese authorities are focused domestically, such as VAT changes. They are not expected to have big spillovers” to the rest of Asia, Kerry Craig, Sydney-based global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management.
Japan’s financial markets remain closed for a national holiday as Japanese Emperor Akihito prepares to abdicate on Tuesday in favour of his elder son, Crown Prince Naruhito.
Even before the China data, Asian investors had shrugged off cautious gains on Wall Street overnight that had lifted the S&P 500 index to an intraday record high of 2,949.52. The index finished up 0.11 per cent at a record closing high of 2,943.03.
The Nasdaq gained 0.19 per cent to 8,161.85, also a record closing high, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 0.04 per cent to 26,554.39.
Commodities
Oil prices on Tuesday reversed earlier losses after Saudi Arabia said a deal between producers to withhold output that has been in place since January could be extended beyond June to cover all of 2019.
The statements by Saudi energy minister Khalid Al-Falih came despite pressure by U.S. President Donald Trump to raise output to make up for a supply shortfall expected from tightening U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Brent crude futures were at US$72.25 per barrel, up 21 cents, or 0.3 per cent, from their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at US$63.67 per barrel, up 17 cents, or 0.3 per cent, from their previous settlement.
Prices had come under downward pressure earlier on Tuesday after data on China’s factory activity weighed on financial markets, including crude oil futures, as it suggested Asia’s biggest economy is still struggling to regain traction.
Despite a shaky global economy, oil prices have surged by almost 40 per cent since January, lifted by supply cuts led by the Middle East-dominated producer club of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) as well as by U.S. sanctions on producers Iran and Venezuela.
Matt Stanley, a broker with Starfuels in Dubai, said oil prices had risen this year due to the “choking” of supply rather than because of strong demand.
Gold prices rose on Tuesday as lackluster Chinese factory activity data sent Asian shares lower, rekindling concerns about the health of the global economy.
Investors now await the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting starting later in the day for clues on the interest rate outlook.
Spot gold rose 0.3 per cent to US$1,283.44 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 per cent at US$1,285.30 an ounce.
“There is a broad bearish sentiment across Asia market opening this morning as a very disappointing China manufacturing PMI triggered a sell-off in currencies and emerging markets and equity markets,” said Margaret Yang, an analyst with CMC Markets in Singapore.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar rose slightly and was trading near the 74.4 US cents level ahead of February GDP figure, expected later Tuesday morning, which is expected to be flat.
The U.S. dollar lost 0.1 per cent against the yen to 111.51, and the euro was barely changed at US$1.1186.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was down less than 0.1 per cent, holding at 97.808. On a monthly basis, it was up 0.6 per cent and on track for a third consecutive month of gains.
The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting, which ends on Wednesday, remains a hurdle for the dollar. No change in policy is expected, but the market wants to hear how Chairman Jerome Powell resolves the divergence between solid economic growth and slowing inflation.
The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was down slightly at 2.529 per cent while the Canada 10-year bond yield edged slightly higher to 1.732 per cent.
Stocks to watch
Two Ontario men who each lost several family members in the Ethiopian Airlines disaster have filed wrongful-death lawsuits against Boeing Co. The plaintiffs allege the U.S. plane manufacturer rushed its Max jet program into production in a race against long-time European competitor Airbus SE. Boeing met with shareholders Monday and stressed they were working hard for a software fix for the Max 737 jets. Its shares were down 0.15 per cent in premarket trading.
Tesla Inc. plans to announce on Tuesday that it has started selling solar panels and related equipment for up to 38 per cent below the national average price, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. Its shares were up 0.12 per cent in premarket trading.
Earnings include: Airbus Group SE; Amgen Inc.; Alacer Gold Corp.; Anadarko Petroleum Corp.; Apple Inc.; Charter Communications Inc.; Chubb Corp.; ConocoPhillips; Easyhome Ltd.; Encana Corp.; First National Financial Corp.; General Electric Co.; General Motors Co.; Genworth MI Canada Inc.; Glencore PLC; HCA Holdings Inc.; McDonald’s Corp.; Merck & Company Inc.; Morguard North American Residential; North American Construction Group Ltd.; Pfizer Inc.; Phillips 66; Planet 13 Holdings Inc.; Resolute Forest Products Inc.; Shopify Inc.; TILT Holdings Inc.; VIVO Cannabis Inc.; Westshore Terminals Investment Corp.
Economic news
Japan markets closed
China PMI
Euro zone real GDP and jobless rate
Germany unemployment, consumer price index and consumer confidence
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's real GDP at basic prices for February. The Street is projecting unchanged from January.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's industrial price index for March. Consensus is a rise of 0.3 per cent in February.
(8:30 a.m. ET) Canada's raw materials price index for March. Consensus is a 3.0-per-cent increase from the previous month
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment cost index for Q1. Consensus is an increase of 0.8 per cent from Q4 and 2.9 per cent year-over-year.
(9 a.m. ET) U.S. S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index for February. Consensus is a rise of 0.4 per cent from January and 3.1 per cent year-over-year.
(9:45 a.m. ET) U.S. Chicago PMI for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. pending home sales for March.
Also: U.S. Fed meeting begins
With files from Reuters