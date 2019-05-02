Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures pushed modestly higher early Thursday, recouping some of the previous session’s losses, as investors signals that the Federal Reserve isn’t entertaining the idea of cutting rates. Overseas, Europe’s key markets were mixed early on while much of Asia remained shuttered although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng managed to finish on a positive note. On Bay Street, TSX futures were firmer with investors awaiting a raft of big-name earnings.
On Wednesday, the Fed turned its back on suggestions from U.S. President Donald Trump that it cut interest rates, instead holding rates unchanged and striking a neutral policy position. Wall Street closed down on the news.
“Clearly investors did not take too kindly to the Fed refusing to bow to public – and more importantly political – pressure to at least signal a willingness to be more accommodative,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said. “The central bank has already dramatically softened its monetary policy position, having signaled no rate hikes this year and only one next and policy makers clearly believe this is sufficient to deal with the challenges the economy is facing.”
Heading into Thursday’s trading day, Canadian investors will get another flood of earnings. Companies reporting ahead of the open include Bombardier, BCE Inc., SNC-Lavalin and Maple Leaf Foods. South of the border, earnings are due from Kellogg, Under Armour and CBS.
Reporting its latest results, Bombardier said it would combine its corporate and regional jet units into a single operation and shed more non-essential assets by selling its Belfast and Morocco aerostructures businesses. Bombardier posted first-quarter revenue and profit in line with its preliminary results announced last week and reiterated its lowered guidance.
On Bay Street, shares of Manulife Financial could get some attention after Canada’s biggest insurer topped quarterly profit estimates, helped by growth in Asia. The company’s core earnings rose 18.8 per cent to $1.55-billion, or 76 cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31. Analysts on average had expected a profit of 70 cents per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Manulife also said annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales in the first quarter rose 62 per cent in Japan, driven by sales of the company’s corporate-owned life insurance product ahead of a potential change in tax regulations.
Overseas, European markets were mixed in early going, following Wall Street’s handoff. Britain’s FTSE 100 was mostly flat as investors weiged the Bank of England’s latest rate decision. The central bank kept rates unchanged but lifted its growth forecasts, although it also cautioned that Brexit continues to cloud its outlook. Germany’s DAX gained 0.32 per cent and France’s CAC 40 slid 0.38 per cent. The-pan European STOXX 600 slid 0.22 per cent.
In Asia, markets in Japan and China were closed for public holidays. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended up 0.83 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by record U.S. crude production that led to a surge in inventories.
Brent crude oil futures were at $71.57 per barrel at 0837 GMT, 61 cents below their last close. Brent is set for a weekly loss, which would break its longest string of weekly gains for a year.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 60 cents at $63.00 per barrel.
U.S. crude stockpiles last week rose to their highest since September 2017, jumping by 9.9 million barrels to 470.6 million barrels as production hit a record high of 12.3 million barrels per day (bpd), government data showed.
“Oil prices are coming under pressure again today, with this week’s inventory data knocking the stuffing out of oil bulls, especially when combined with record US production figures and a stronger dollar,” Mr. Erlam said in an early note. “WTI had looked toppy for a few weeks prior to the recent difficulties and last Friday’s outsized reaction to Trump’s OPEC phone call claim was a clear signal that traders were looking for a reason to abandon ship.”
Elsewhere, gold fell to its lowest in a little over one week, after comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes of a near-term rate cut, boosting the dollar and treasury yields. Spot gold shed 0.4 per cent to US$1,271.06 per ounce, having fallen to US$1,270.37, its lowest since April 24, earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to US$1,272.60 an ounce.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was holding just below the mid 75-US-cent mark early on as its U.S. counterpart shifted lower on global markets. The day range on the loonie so far is 74.34 US cents to 74.45 US cents.
There were no major Canadian economic reports on the calendar.
The U.S. dollar, meanwhile, resumed its decline, shrugging off Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s relatively confident comments on the U.S. economy as survey figures suggested fears of a broadening economic weakness in Europe could be exaggerated.
The euro gained a fifth of a percent to $1.1219 but was still within sight of a two-year low of US$1.1110 hit last week. The U.S. dollar index was half a per cent above overnight lows against a basket of its rivals while 10-year Treasury yields were seven basis points above overnight lows, according to Reuters.
More company news
SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on reported a 73-per-cent drop in quarterly profit, as the Canadian construction and engineering firm was hit by higher expenses, loss of a mining contract, and delay in claim settlements. The Montreal-based company’s adjusted net income attributable to shareholders fell to $36.9-million, or 21 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $136-million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to $2.36-billion from $2.43-billion.
BCE Inc. reported its first-quarter profit was up 12 per cent from a year earlier as revenue increased across its major divisions. The company says the profit amounted $740-million attributable to common shareholders or 82 cents per share. That was up from $661-million or 73 cents per share in the first quarter of 2018. The Montreal-based company’s adjusted earnings per share were 77 cents, down from 80 cents per share a year earlier and one cent below the average analyst estimate.
DowDuPont Inc reported a 28 per cent fall in adjusted quarterly profit , hit by a stronger dollar, lower prices and volumes. Adjusted net income fell to US$1.89-billion, or 84 US cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$2.63-billion, or US$1.12 per share, a year earlier. Net sales dropped 9 per cent to US$19.65-billion.
Cigna Corp reported quarterly revenue that more than tripled , driven by rising sales in its health services unit, which now includes a pharmacy benefits business acquired from Express Scripts last year. The health insurer said net income rose 49.5 per cent to US$1.37-billion, in the first quarter ended March 31 from US$915-million, a year earlier. Total revenue rose to US$37.95-billion from US$11.41-billion last year.
Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc’s donut chain reported quarterly same-store sales above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as its refreshed menu and new espresso beverages helped attract diners. Sales at Dunkin’ stores open for at least 13 months in the United States, rose 2.4 per cent. Analysts were expecting growth of 1.43 per cent, according to Refinitiv IBES data.
California-based maker of plant-based burgers and sausages will make its debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange Thursday. It’s the first pure-play maker of vegan “meat” to go public, according to Renaissance Capital, which researches and tracks IPOs. Beyond Meat raised about US$240-million selling 9.6 million shares at US$25 each. That values the company at about US$1.5-billion.
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. initial jobless claims for week of April 27. Estimate is 215,000, or a decline of 15,000 from the previous week.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. factory orders for March. The Street expects a rise of 1.1 per cent from February.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press