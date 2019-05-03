Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures were slightly higher as investors wait to see if key April employment figures back up the Federal Reserve’s recent neutral tone. Overseas, world markets also edged up with major European indexes opening in the black. Most of Asia remained closed for public holidays, although Hong Kong’s Hang Seng finished the week on a positive note. On Bay Street, TSX futures were firmer even as oil prices again fell and looked set for a weekly drop.
Ahead of the open, indexes will get a reading on U.S. hiring in April. (Canadian figures are due late next week.) The markets are expecting the report to show hiring last month rose about 190,000 positions. The report comes just days after the Fed held interest rates steady and struck a dovish tone suggesting it was unlikely to move rates in either direction through the rest of the year.
“This NFP comes just days after the Fed essentially ruled out a rate cut this year, but markets are still pricing in a 50/50 chance,” Jasper Lawler, head of research at London Capital Group, said. “We think there is more room for extended US dollar-gains on a strong number than there are losses after a weaker figure. Given that that stocks have fallen for the last two days, there’s a good chance investors find enough to like in this report to buy the dip.”
In this country, earnings continue to roll in. Before the start of trading, investors get the latest results from TransCanada Corp.
Outside earnings, reports say Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. has struck a deal worth more than US$10-billion to buy 21 regional sports networks from Walt Disney Co. The Wall Street Journal reports Disney agreed to sell the networks after the U.S. Justice Department said the company, which also owns sports network ESPN, must divest the Fox networks that provide sports programming for local markets. Disney closed its acquisition of Fox’s film and television assets in March.
Overseas, European markets edged higher with the pan-European STOXX 600 adding 0.40 per cent. Shares of athletic-gear maker were among the big winners, climbing about 7 per cent after e-commerce sales helped it beat market forecasts in its most recent quarter. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.72 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 0.40 per cent. France’s CAC advanced 0.29 per cent.
In Asia, most markets were closed for public holidays. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.46 per cent. Shares of HSBC rose more than 2 per cent after the bank beat expectations with its first-quarter results. South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.74 per cent, with a 1.3-per-cent drop by Samsung weighing.
Commodities
Oil prices looked set for a weekly decline with rising U.S. production offsetting the impact of U.S. sanctions on shipments from Iran and Venezuela.
The day range on Brent crude so far is US$69.95 to US$70.67. The range on West Texas Intermediate is US$61.30 to US$61.84.
With Friday’s early declines, Brent looked likely to post its first weekly loss after five weeks of increases. WTI appeared on track for its second straight weekly decline.
“It’s been a pretty woeful week for oil prices, now off more than 5 per cent from last Friday’s peak and showing little sign of letting up,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlman said. “Trump may be able to claim responsibility for this correction - with his bizarre claims last week that he’d spoken with OPEC undoubtedly being the initial catalyst - but the reality is that this was already a very overbought market that just needed a nudge in the right direction and the inventory data we’ve seen this week just compounded that. Perhaps that was Trump’s real intention all along.”
At this point, Mr. Erlam said, the question is how big a correction the market is facing and whether it will hit the confidence of oil bulls or will it simply offer a buying opportunity.
“The fundamentals are clearly a mixed bag,” he said in an early note. “On the one hand we have record U.S. output and slower growth. On the other, Iranian waivers have now expired and OPEC+ compliance with the output cut has been strong.”
One unknown, however, remains whether the OPEC production cap will continue beyond June, he added.
In other commodities, gold prices held near their lowest levels in four months with the U.S. dollar gathering speed on suggestions that the Fed isn’t entertaining a possible rate cut. (A stronger U.S. dollar makes gold more costlier for investors outside the U.S.)
Spot gold was little changed at US$1,270.46 per ounce. In the previous session, the metal dropped to US$1,265.85, its lowest since end-December. Gold about 1.2 per cent so far this week. U.S. gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to US$1,271.20 an ounce.
“It is worth noting that momentum may be fading in the decline, something that was evident when it hit the lows last week as well, which makes the area around US$1,260 all the more interesting,” Mr. Erlam said.
"A break below here may bring some of that momentum flowing back, although continued declining momentum into it may strongly indicate that there’s not yet the appetite there to see gold breach these levels. "
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was relatively steady, trading above the 74-US-cent mark with weaker crude prices and a stronger U.S. dollar weighing on the currency. The day range for the loonie so far is 74.22 US cents to 74.30 US cents.
The loonie closes a week of fairly quiet economics reports with nothing on the Canadian docket. Broader currency markets are now focused on the U.S. jobs report.
Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy for RBC, says that bank is looking for U.S. payrolls to advance by about 200,000 jobs. That forecast is just above the market prediction, which is calling for a gain of about 190,000 positions. The report will be followed later in the day by remarks from a number of Fed officials. Many, Ms. Trinh notes, are speaking at the Hoover Institute Policy Conference and could result in fodder for currency markets with topics touching on monetary policy and interest rates in the mix.
Ahead of the jobs report, the U.S. dollar index rose to 97.844 against a basket of currencies, up from a low of 97.149 earlier in the week.
Elsewhere, the euro was down 0.1 per cent at US$1.1172, having pulled back from US$1.1219 overnight, though it was still stronger on the week.
In bonds, U.S. Treasury yields continue to edge higher. The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2.559 per cent. The yield on the 30-year note was also up a touch at 2.944 per cent.
More corporate news
U.S. satellite TV service provider Dish Network Corp reported an 8-per-cent drop in quarterly revenue, as it lost about 259,000 net pay-TV subscribers. Net income attributable to the company fell to $340 million, or 65 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $368 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell to US$3.19-billion from US$3.46-billion.
Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway Inc has bought shares of internet retailing giant Amazon.com Inc for the first time, though he has not been the one doing the buying, CNBC reported on Thursday. Mr. Buffett said the purchase was made by one of his investment managers, Todd Combs or Ted Weschler, and details would be disclosed later this month in Berkshire’s quarterly report of its U.S. stock holdings. The purchase marks a U-turn for Berkshire, where Mr. Buffett has long praised the leadership of Amazon Chief Executive Jeff Bezos.
Facebook Inc’s potential settlement with U.S. regulators over breaches of consumer data privacy is nearing completion, and the agreement will likely include its WhatsApp messaging service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Politico reported on Wednesday that Facebook and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) were negotiating a possible settlement that would require the company to create an independent privacy oversight committee and take other steps to safeguard users.
More reading:
Friday’s small-cap stocks to watch
Economic news
(8:30 a.m. ET) U.S. employment report for April. Consensus is a rise of 185,000 from March with the unemployment rate remaining 3.8 per cent.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. non-manufacturing ISM index for April.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press