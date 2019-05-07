Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
Canadian and U.S. markets futures are down sharply again Tuesday, pointing to a lower opening, as trade worries continue to dominate investor sentiment.
U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments on Sunday that the U.S. would impose higher tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods shocked markets Monday, although they were able to recover much of the lost ground, suggested the talks between the world’s two largest economies on a trade deal weren’t progressing as hoped.
But some investors are holding out hope that the tariff threats from the U.S. are a negotiating tactic, especially as Beijing confirmed its top negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, would go to Washington on Thursday and Friday as planned.
“We expect the situation to de-escalate as the issue seems solvable and Liu He, China’s lead negotiator, is continuing with his plans to travel to Washington D.C. for talks this week,” said Oxford Economics economist Louis Kuijs.
“Nonetheless, the probability of renewed escalation of the U.S.-China trade war has risen substantially, which would be a drag on their respective economies, especially on China.”
Trade sensitive stocks were down with Caterpillar off 1 per cent in premarket trading and Boeing off 1.1 per cent. Boeing’s stock was also pulled down by report of a Barclays downgrade to “equal weight.”
With earnings season in full swing, investors will be keeping watch on key companies including AB InBev, Aurora Cannabis, George Weston Ltd., Kinross Gold, Lyft, Western Union, and WestJet.
WestJet Airlines reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates, as the carrier flew more passengers to the United States and other overseas destinations. It said traffic rose 5.3 per cent in the first quarter, while available seat miles, a measure of passenger carrying capacity, ticked up at the same level.
George Weston nudged its dividend higher even as it reported a loss in its latest quarter due to an accounting charge related to its holdings in the Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The company, which also operates Weston Foods, including bakery operations in Canada and the U.S., and holds a controlling stake in Loblaw Companies Ltd., says it will pay a quarterly dividend of 52.5 cents per share, up from 51.5 cents.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. boosted its quarterly dividend by 27.5 per cent to 83 cents from 65 cents. The increase comes nearly two weeks after CP Rail’s profits surged 25 per cent during the winter quarter despite lower volumes caused by frigid temperatures and heavy snowfall.
The earnings season has reached its home stretch. Of the 392 S&P companies that have reported earnings so far, about 75 per cent have surpassed analysts’ estimates, according to Refinitiv data.
The upbeat reports have turned around earnings estimates for the first quarter to an almost 1 per cent rise, a huge improvement from the 2.3 per cent decline expected at the start of the earnings season.
Overseas, world markets steadied on Tuesday after being rattled by Trump’s latest threat to ramp up trade tariffs on China, though Turkey’s lira was back in trouble as concerns about its politics erupted again.
London’s FTSE fell 0.94, reopening after being closed for a holiday on Monday, Germany’s DAX was off 0.5 per cent, and France’s CAC was down 0.6 per cent.
Japan’s Nikkei slid on Tuesday as investors returned from a 10-day holiday to worries that U.S.-China trade negotiations may be at risk of breaking down. Japanese markets were closed April 27 to May 6 for the Golden Week holidays.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5 per cent to 21,923.72, its lowest close since April 12.
In China, stocks rebounded and closed higher with the Shanghai index up 0.7 per cent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng up 0.5 per cent.
Commodities
Oil prices fell on Tuesday as renewed doubts over U.S.-China trade talks stoked jitters over global growth, but losses were tempered by a U.S. military deployment to the Gulf to deter Iran.
Brent crude oil futures were at US$70.84 per barrel, 40 cents or 0.56 per cent below their last close.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at US$61.97 per barrel, down 28 cents or 0.45 per cent.
On the supply side, oil markets remain tense as the United States has tightened sanctions on Iranian oil exports and plans to bulk up its forces in the world’s top oil-exporting region.
U.S. officials announced on Sunday that the movement of the Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and a bomber task force towards the Middle East was meant to counter “credible threats”, but Tehran dismissed the move as “psychological warfare.”
U.S. sanctions have already halved Iranian crude exports over the past year to below 1 million barrels per day (bpd), and shipments to customers are expected to drop to as low as 500,000 bpd in May as sanctions tighten.
Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as investors moved away from riskier assets.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent to US$1,281.65 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1 per cent to US$1,282.70 an ounce.
“Donald Trump tweets over the weekend and reactions out of China has sent shock waves. European equities are further down this morning and this is a situation where gold is seen as a safe-haven,” Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig said.
“There has been uncertainty in the market since yesterday which has given gold a push higher,” Fertig added.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was down slightly trading near 74.2 US cents as oil prices fell.
“USD/CAD filled the Monday gap (just) with crude oil prices doing the same. Positive news flow included reports China is snapping up more Canadian crude despite a smaller discount amid tighter global heavy oil supply, Iran sanctions and political crisis in Venezuela and comments from [Bank of Canada] Governor [Stephen] Poloz that he expected Canadian house price growth to return to positive later in the year. As markets normalize, rate spreads put USD/CAD closer to $1.3350/80,” said Sue Trinh, head of Asia FX strategy with Royal Bank of Canada-Hong Kong branch.
The U.S. dollar was flat. The dollar index – which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies – stood at 97.528.
The euro hovered around $1.12.
In other currencies, Turkish financial markets tumbled on Tuesday after the elections board ruled to scrap and re-run Istanbul elections, with the lira down 1.3 per cent to its weakest level since last year’s currency crisis was waning in October. The Turkish lira stood at 6.1600 against the dollar, from 6.0829 on Monday, having earlier hit its weakest level since Oct. 5.
More corporate news
Insurer American International Group Inc reported first-quarter earnings after the close Monday that trounced Wall Street estimates, as its general insurance business posted its first underwriting profit since the financial crisis. Shares of the company rose more than 6 percent after Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault said he expects the company to record an underwriting profit for the full year. Its shares were up 4.7 per cent in premarket trading.
Bernstein initiated coverage of Beyond Meat with an “outperform” rating and a target price of US$81. The stock is currently trading near US$75. It shares slid 0.7 per cent in premarket trading.
Earnings include: Ag Growth International Inc.; Allergan PLC; Aurora Cannabis Inc.; Bird Construction Inc.; CCL Industries Inc.; Chesswood Group Ltd.; Dream Industrial REIT; Easyhome Ltd.; Electronic Arts Inc.; Exchange Income Corp.; Freehold Royalties Ltd.; George Weston Ltd.; Granite Oil Corp.; Granite REIT; Intact Financial Corp.; Kinross Gold Corp.; Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corp.; Leagold Mining Corp.; MEG Energy Corp.; Mainstreet Equity Corp.; Minto Apartment REIT; Morguard Corp.; NuVista Energy Ltd.; PRO Real Estate Investment Trust; Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.; Pollard Banknote Ltd.; Riocan REIT; Russel Metals Inc.; Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.; Summit Industrial Income REIT; TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.; WestJet Airlines Ltd.
Economic news
(10 a.m. ET) Canada's Ivey Purchasing Managers Index for April.
(10 a.m. ET) U.S. Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) for March.
(3 p.m. ET) U.S. consumer credit for March. The Street expects an increase of US$16-billion.
With files from Reuters