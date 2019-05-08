Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.
Equities
U.S. stock futures gave up early gains Wednesday as investor focus turns to two-days of trade talks between the United States and China amid threats of higher tariffs on Chinese imports. On Bay Street, futures were down with crude prices turning lower. Overseas, world markets were trading close to five-week lows with European stocks mixed in early trading while Asia ended deep in the red.
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He is due to visit Washington on Thursday and Friday for high-level trade talks in an effort to head off an increase in tariffs on Chinese goods ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump.
“Trade tensions between the U.S. and China are still running high, and that is why some dealers are cautious about buying back into the market,” David Madden, market analyst with CMC Markets U.K., said in a note. “Trade discussions will continue this week and investors are likely to remain on edge.”
On Bay Street, Home Capital Group Inc. reported net income of 45 cents a share in the first quarter, up 4.7 per cent from 43 cents a year earlier. Adjusted net income per share came in at 49 cents, up 14 per cent from the year-earlier quarter and in line with market expectations.
Earnings are also due Wednesday from Thomson Reuters, Torstar and Barrick Gold.
General Motors Canada and union Unifor have scheduled a late morning news conference in Toronto to make “an important announcement” about GM’s operation in Oshawa. GM had announced previously that it would close its Oshawa car plan in December, putting about 3,000 people out of work as it pulls the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac XTS from its lineup.
South of the border, New York Times, Wendy’s report before the start of trading. Fox Corp. reports after the close.
Shares of ride-sharing company Lyft Inc. were modestly higher ahead of the open after it said quarterly revenue rose 95 per cent, beating market forecasts. The results, reported after Tuesday’s close, were the first since Lyft went public. Lyft also posted a US$1.1-billion loss on compensation charges. It also said it expected its losses to peak this year as it controls expenses.
Overseas, Europe’s major markets were mixed in early trading. The pan-European STOXX 600 was little changed with trade-sensitive auto stocks among the biggest losers. Britain’s FTSE 100 was down 0.45 per cent. Germany’s DAX fell 0.17 per cent and France’s CAC 40 was off 0.25 per cent.
In Asia, markets ended down, following Wall Street’s hand off from Tuesday. Japan’s Nikkei lost 1.46 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng ended down 1.23 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.12 per cent.
Commodities
Crude prices turned lower early Wednesday with trade concerns offsetting record Chinese imports and tighter world supply.
Brent crude was moving in a day range of US$69.40 to US$70.43. The range on West Texas Intermediate for the day is US$61.08 to US$62.10.
Early Wednesday, customs figures showed China’s crude imports touched a record of 10.64 million barrels in April, up 11 per cent from the same month a year earlier. China is the world’s biggest crude importer. However, heightened trade tensions between the United States and China sidelined the positive impact of those figures.
“Oil prices are not having much fun in the current risk environment either which shouldn’t come as much of a surprise considering global growth fears and their impact on risk are intrinsically linked to future oil demand,” OANDA analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. “It’s one of the often more overlooked drivers of oil prices but the correlation is clear.”
He said prices have been sliding since U.S. President Donald Trump claimed to have called OPEC regarding oil prices “which came at a time when the market was already looking rather stretched to the upside.”
“We’ve seen a bit of a corrective move since then – just shy of 10 per cent - but that may increase,” he said. "We’re currently trading at a very interesting level – around $69-70 in Brent and $60-61 in WTI – a break of which could signal more pain to come."
Crude also came under pressure late Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported a build in crude inventories of about 2.81 million last week, more than analysts had been expecting. More official figures from the U.S. Energy Information Administration are due later Wednesday morning.
Elsewhere, trade concerns bolstered gold prices with bullion touching its best level in a week in early going, although some analysts suggested the impact could be fleeting. Spot gold was up 0.2 per cent at US$1,287.20 per ounce, having hit their highest since April 26 at US$1,287.94, earlier in the session. U.S. gold futures edged 0.2 per cent higher to US$1,288.20 an ounce.
“So far Trump’s tariff threat has had much bigger impact on the stock markets than precious metals. While gold is drawing support from the scenario, investors are not accumulating the metal,” Carlo Alberto De Casa, chief analyst with ActivTrades, told Reuters.
Currencies and bonds
The Canadian dollar was lower as crude prices struggled and investors moved to safe-haven holdings ahead of trade meetings Thursday and Friday between the United States and China.
The loonie was trading near the lower end of the day range of 74.15 US cents to 74.32 US cents. There were no major Canadian economic reports due Wednesday to offer guidance for the currency.
On broader markets, the Japanese yen posted a six-week high against the U.S. dollar on growth concerns over the state of U.S.-China trade talks.
“The threat of further escalation in the tariff war becomes real again and at the moment, it is just impossible to assign any probability to any scenario, positive or negative,” Societe Generale strategists said in a daily note.
In world currencies, the New Zealand dollar was among the biggest losers after that country’s central bank cut its benchmark rate to 1.5 per cent from 1.75 per cent. The New Zealand was last off 0.1 per cent against the U.S. dollar, recovering somewhat after falling to 65.25 US cents in the immediate aftermath of the rate cut. That was the NZ dollar’s lowest level since November.
At 7:59 a.m., the yields on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1.5 basis points at 2.433 per cent after hitting a five-week low of 2.426 per cent earlier in the session.
More corporate news
Barrick Gold said group gold production was up 8 per cent, in line with guidance. Net cash from operations rose by 27 per cent while net earnings increased by 106 per cent to 6 cents a share. Barrick Gold reported adjusted per share profit of 11 cents in the latest quarter. The results are the first since Barrick’s merger with Randgold Resources Ltd.
Thomson Reuters Corp reported a rise in quarterly sales and reaffirmed its forecast for the rest of this year and 2020. The news and information provider and parent of Reuters News reported first-quarter revenue of US$1.49-billion, up 8 per cent from US$1.38-billion a year ago.
The Globe and Mail reports SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has told investors it is considering breaking up the company by spinning out some businesses before its criminal case ever gets to trial, a move that could include carving out British unit WS Atkins. Executives with the Montreal-based engineering giant, which has been charged with bribery and fraud in a case that has created political turmoil for the federal government, told institutional investors at a private luncheon last Friday that its so-called “Plan B” is about generating more value for all stakeholders and that certain businesses could be spun out, according to two people who participated in the meeting.
Torstar Corp. reported a net loss of $7.4-million or 9 cents a share, compared with a loss in the year-earlier quarter of $14.5-million or 18 cents. On an adjusted basis, the loss per share was 6 cents, compared with a loss of 20 cents in last year’s first quarter. Operating revenue totalled $116-million in three months ended March 31, down from $129-million in the first three months of 2018.
Marathon Petroleum Corp said it would combine its midstream units MPLX LP and Andeavor Logistics LP in a US$9-billion deal. Under the terms of the agreement, Andeavor public unitholders will receive 1.135 of MPLX common units for every common unit. The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year.
Burger chain Wendy’s Co reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as it collected more royalties from its franchises and its line of premium burgers that come with avocado, bacon and barbecue chicken attracted more diners. Total revenue rose 7.4 per cent to US$408.6-million, beating analysts’ estimates of US$399.8-million, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Wendy’s same-store sales rose 1.3 per cent in North America in the first quarter ended March 31, largely in-line with the estimate of 1.28-per-cent growth.
More reading:
Wednesday’s small-cap stocks to watch
Economic news
(8:15 a.m. ET) Canadian housing starts for April. The Street expects an annualized rate increase of 1.0 per cent.
With Reuters and The Canadian Press